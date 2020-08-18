Lukete Silva

Lucas Silva, commonly known as Lukete, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Cássio Francis (Cassão) and a representative of the Gracie Barra team. Lukete became widely recognized as one of the top light-featherweights in the sport while competing in the lower belt ranks of the sport, where he earned medals in many important tournaments such as the World and Pan American Jiu-Jitsu Championships, later cementing his reputation at the professional level.

Lucas Silva Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Lucas Emanuel da Silva

Nickname: Lukete, a friendly way of saying Lucas.

Lineage: C. Gracie > H. Gracie > C. Gracie Jr > Vinicius Draculino > Cássio Francis > Lucas Silva

Main Achievements:

2nd Place CBJJ South Brazil Championship (2020)

2nd Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Open (2020)

3rd Place ACBJJ World Championship (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF Floripa Fall Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 blue)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2016 blue)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, RJ (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pans Championship (2017 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2016 blue)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016 blue)

3rd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LA (2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard / Squid Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Cassão Team / Gracie Barra

Lucas Silva “Lukete” Biography

Lucas Silva was born on April 11, 1996, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, where he spent the majority of his life.

Growing up Lukete played a variety of sports, including little league soccer and other school activities, with weight lifting entering Silva’s life during his early teens. It was at his weights gym that Lucas and his brother grew interested in martial arts, by watching the taekwondo class that was taught at their club.

Silva was a TKD practitioner for a few years in an academy, where jiu-jitsu was also taught. In 2013 Lucas became good friends with two school mates who were also in the BJJ class. This friendship led Lukete down the grappling path, his first-class taking place when he was 17 years old.

Marcelo Lourenço was Silva’s introduction to jiu-jitsu, the man in charge of the new students at the Cássio Francis class. After his initial interaction with the mats, Lucas’ tuition was delivered in the capable hands of Francis, also known as Cassão. One of the most respected and prolific coaches in the state.

Lucas’ love for grappling had him training full time from the early stages of his career, as a white belt. His dedication was shown on the mats with medals at the highest level of the sport, in the colored belt divisions. These impressive results later led to Lucas Silva’s promotion to black belt, on December 19, 2018. A grading ceremony led by Cássio Francis, the instructor who promoted Lukete in all BJJ ranks.