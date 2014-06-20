Richard Alarcon, also known as “Red”, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Givanildo Santana of the One Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who also worked extensively with Matt Salinas (10th Planet Orange County). Better known for his wide curriculum in submission-grappling, which includes medals in important professional events such as Kasai and EBI, Alarcon is also a former D1 NCAA wrestling standout with experience in mixed martial arts (MMA), including in Combat EBI, being the 2019 champion of the promotion’s bantamweight division.

Richard Alarcon Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Richard Alarcon

Nickname: During his infancy, Richard’s hair was bright red (ginger), which originated the nickname “Red”.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > George Gracie > Octávio Almeida > Moises Murad > Givanildo Santana > Richard Alarcon

Main Achievements:

1st Place KASAI GP Trials, FL (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NoGi (2019)

3rd Place KASAI 6 Grand Prix (2019)

3rd Place ADCC WC-US Trials (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2014 purple, 2018 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals NoGi (2017 / 2018 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2017 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2016 purple)

3rd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LA (2017 brown)

3rd Place EBI 2 Invitational (2015)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: One Jiu-Jitsu

Richard Alarcon Biography

Richard Alarcon was born on November 9, 1990, in Montclair, California – United States of America, growing up in neighboring, Lakewood.

Connected with sports from a very young age, Alarcon first joined a jiu-jitsu class at the age of 7, after being told he was too physical to play football (soccer). Alarcon joined Francisco Bueno’s Academy for 3 years, switching to wrestling at the age of 10.

Alarcon competed in wrestling throughout the school system, for 11 years, reaching the Division 1 of the famous National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), playing for the well known Citadel Bulldogs (Charleston).

After he completed his studies, 21-year-old Richard rehashed his interest with jiu-jitsu, while also joining Thai boxing classes with the intent of competing in MMA, making his amateur debut in 2013, and turning pro in 2015.

With time, much of Richard’s focus turned back to nogi grappling, competing extensively in jiu-jitsu while climbing the belt ranking system under the guidance of Givanildo Santana. With important medals in a wide range of rulesets, Alarcon would earn his black belt in May 2019.