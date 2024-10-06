Santiago Guerra is a jiu-jitsu athlete from Argentina and a black belt in this martial art under coach Bruno Alves Correa, having worked previously with Javier Cardozo. Santiago Guerra first made waves in the sport as a rooster weight (57.60kg / 127.00 lbs), while representing the GF Team on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where he conquered important medals at the colored belt level and as a professional.

Santiago Guerra Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Santiago Guerra

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Bruno Alves Correa > Santiago Guerra

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF JJ Con NOGI (2024)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2024)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, DLS (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2022 brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024 brown)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 purple, 2024 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2018)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57.60kg / 127.00 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Santiago Guerra Biography

Santiago Guerra was born on November 2001, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, growing up in the Saavedra neighborhood.

Labeled as a hyperactive child by his parents, Santiago was quickly inserted into the sporting world, first through football (soccer) and swimming at age 4, and two years later judo was added to his activities. Guerra gained an appetite for competition in judo, where he participated in several local tournaments and two Argentine Judo Nationals.

In October 2013, Santiago Guerra added boxing and jiu-jitsu to his activities. He saw BJJ as a similar sport to judo, but with more freedom on the ground portion of the action and he believed it was the perfect setting for him to test himself against a wider range of athletes and styles while learning more about grappling.

Boxing was another combat sport where Santiago excelled, doing several exhibition bouts and 9 fights with an amateur license. He won 2nd place at the Argentinian Boxing Nationals and third place at the Evitas Games, a well-respected event at the national level.

Santiago’s first BJJ instructor was Javier Cardozo, a black belt under Julio Cesar Pereira, the founder of GF Team. Cardoso was also a judo and wrestling expert whose game fit perfectly with Guerra. During Santiago’s progression, he was also taught by Bruno Alves Correa (another member of the GFT network, based in San Antonio, Texas, USA). Coach Correa promoted Santiago Guerra to black belt on June 12, 2024.