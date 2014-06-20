Thaís Ramos is a historic Brazilian jiu jitsu figure, being the sport’s first female black belt world champion under the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), an achievement accomplished in 1998. A black belt under Eduardo “Brigadeiro” Venâncio and Gabriel Ramos, Thaís was also a pioneer for women’s BJJ in Brazil’s capital (Brasília), being a committed competitor during a time when this division was at its infancy.

Thaís Ramos Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Thaís Ramos Pinto

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Ricardo De La Riva > Eduardo Venâncio > Thaís Ramos

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (1998)

CBJJ Brasileiro Championship 2nd Place (2002/2003 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2003)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Leve (below 60,00 kg / 132.2 lbs)

Team/Association: Brigadeiro JJ

Thaís Ramos Biography

Thaís Ramos was born on November 21, 1977 in Rio de Janeiro – Brazil.

With Thais’ family regularly relocating Ramos spent large parts of her formative years in places such as Porto Murtinho (MS), João Pessoa (PB), Brasília (DF), London – United Kingdom and later returning to Brasilia.

It was in her country’s capital city that Ramos started training martial arts. In the beginning through capoeira, and later – at the age of 17 (1995) jiu jitsu where she settled. The reason behind Thaís joining jiu jitsu lies in her siblings. She loved to listen to their talks about training and competing in BJJ at the dinner table, and with a little incentive from her older brother she accepted to try a class. Her first coach was indeed her her older brother Gabriel Ramos.

It was in the mid 1990’s that women’s jiu jitsu started coming through in Rio de Janeiro, but that development was far from being noticed in Brasilia. There Thaís spent the vast majority of her training sessions in an almost exclusively male environment.

With no female competitions in Brasilia Thaís started travelling to Rio de Janeiro to compete. Her brothers were all students of the famous BJJ coach Eduardo “Brigadeiro” Venâncio in RJ, and as such Ramos represented the Brigadeiro academy throughout her competitive career. It was also Mr Venâncio together with her brothers who graded Thaís across all belts.

In 1998 Thaís Ramos made history at the first ever BJJ World Championship to include a female division. The event took place in Rio de Janeiro and was organized by the Confederação Brasileira de Jiu Jitsu (CBJJ) – which in 2007 became the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), in it two female divisions were formed: Lightweights (up to 60 kilograms [132.2 lbs]) and Heavyweights (above 60 kilograms [132.2 lbs]). The lightweight division had the most numbers of competitors, in it were 3 black belts, browns and a very special purple belt – Thaís Ramos.

Going up against all odds, purple belt Thaís Ramos stole the show at the “Mundial” by defeating the heavy favorite – Alliance black belt Danielle Figueiredo in the final. Although there were two official “first female world champions” that day (Thaís and Rosângela Conceição), it was Ramos who conquered her medal first, making her the true 1st female champ.

Her good form continued in the following years, with Thaís visiting Rio de Janeiro regularly to compete in the main grappling events for females in the city. This situation continued up until 2003, a time when she competed for the last time. Her achievements earned Ramos her black belt, awarded by Thais’ brothers and Eduardo Brigadeiro in 2005.