Kaynan Duarte Stripped of IBJJF World Title After Failing USADA Test

Rumors had circulated for a few months which alluded to Kaynan Duarte‘s possible failed test with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), a test performed on June 2, 2019, after Duarte’s victorious performance at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Jiu-Jitsu Championships. Today those rumors were confirmed. Kaynan Duarte has accepted the one-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
22-year-old Duarte tested positive for ostarine, a substance that is described by USADA as “a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents“. It is prohibited at all times under the World Anti-Doping Code and the standard USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the same standard applied to the 2019 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships. Kaynan is the 7th BJJ athlete to be caught by the anti-doping agency since testing started back in 2013. The previously banned athletes being: Braulio Estima, Gabi Garcia, Felipe Pena, Paulo Miyao, Leo Nogueira and Tayane Porfirio
From USADA’s page (link here):
“Ostarine, also known as MK-2866 and Enobosarm, is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that is illegally sold worldwide as a performance-enhancing substance. Ostarine is not currently available as a prescription medication in any country, and its unauthorized use may carry serious side effects. Nonetheless, ostarine has commonly been found as a declared and undeclared ingredient in many dietary supplements. Duarte received a one-year reduction to his period of ineligibility because after a thorough review of the evidence and cooperation from Duarte, USADA determined that the trace amount of ostarine detected in his sample was consistent with exposure to ostarine via cross-contamination. Additionally, a WADA-accredited laboratory confirmed a product possessed by a person close to Duarte contained ostarine, as listed on the product label, that could have been the source of the cross-contamination.”
Kaynan Duarte made a public statement today on his social media that went as follows:
View this post on Instagram
After fully investigating my case, USADA agreed that my positive test was for trace amounts of the banned substance ostarine, and that it was not the result of intentional use. It is for that reason that USADA agreed to reduce my sanction from four years to one year. Before I was notified of my positive test, I did not even know what ostarine was. I have always taken special care to only use safe supplements; unfortunately, despite being careful, I was still exposed to trace amounts of ostarine in the months leading up to the World Championships. Even though this was an accident, I know that I am ultimately responsible for everything that goes into my body. I would like to apologize to my family, friends, coaches, sponsors and fans, and also thank them for their support during what has been a difficult time away from the sport. I continue to focus on training and staying in shape, and look forward to my return to IBJJF competition after this year’s World Championships.