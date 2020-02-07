Kaynan Duarte Stripped of IBJJF World Title After Failing USADA Test

Rumors had circulated for a few months which alluded to Kaynan Duarte‘s possible failed test with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), a test performed on June 2, 2019, after Duarte’s victorious performance at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Jiu-Jitsu Championships. Today those rumors were confirmed. Kaynan Duarte has accepted the one-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

22-year-old Duarte tested positive for ostarine, a substance that is described by USADA as “a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents“. It is prohibited at all times under the World Anti-Doping Code and the standard USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the same standard applied to the 2019 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships. Kaynan is the 7th BJJ athlete to be caught by the anti-doping agency since testing started back in 2013. The previously banned athletes being: Braulio Estima, Gabi Garcia, Felipe Pena, Paulo Miyao, Leo Nogueira and Tayane Porfirio

From USADA’s page (link here):

“Ostarine, also known as MK-2866 and Enobosarm, is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that is illegally sold worldwide as a performance-enhancing substance. Ostarine is not currently available as a prescription medication in any country, and its unauthorized use may carry serious side effects. Nonetheless, ostarine has commonly been found as a declared and undeclared ingredient in many dietary supplements. Duarte received a one-year reduction to his period of ineligibility because after a thorough review of the evidence and cooperation from Duarte, USADA determined that the trace amount of ostarine detected in his sample was consistent with exposure to ostarine via cross-contamination. Additionally, a WADA-accredited laboratory confirmed a product possessed by a person close to Duarte contained ostarine, as listed on the product label, that could have been the source of the cross-contamination.”

Kaynan Duarte made a public statement today on his social media that went as follows: