Johnny Tama
Johnny Tama

Johnny Tama is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Juan Miguel Iturralde of the Alliance Academy, being also one of the first Ecuadorian athletes to break through as a high end competitor in this sport/martial art. Tama earned this reputation while grappling in the lower belt divisions, having conquered medals at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American Championship (gi and no-gi) and World Championships (also gi and no-gi) in both the purple and brown belt categories.

Johnny Tama Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Johnny Joachin Tama Apolinario

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos GracieHelio Gracie >Rolls GracieRomero CavalcantiFábio Gurgel > Fernando Di Piero > Juan Miguel Iturralde > Johnny Tama

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Pan American Champion (2014 purple)
  • IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Champion (2016 brown)
  • IBJJF Houston International Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Boston Spring International Open Champion (2017)
  • UAEJJF Ecuador National Pro Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Dallas International Open (2016 brown)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2014 brown)
  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple, 2015 brown)
  • IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Good Overall Game

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Johnny Tama Biography

Johnny Tama was born on October 20, 1992 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Growing up Johnny was not a fan of martial arts, with a short time spent doing taekwondo at the age of 12 being his only contact with any form of combat. That lack of interest would change after a street altercation in 2009, which saw Tama at the wrong end of a beating.

Following his stepfather’s advice Johnny started paying attention to Brazilian jiu jitsu. He finally decided to start taking grappling classes after witnessing Fernando Di Piero (also known as Soluço) defeat an opponent with ease inside the cage, using solely grappling.

On June of 2009 Tama joined the class of Juan Miguel Iturralde Aguirre, brother of Leonardo Iturralde, Francisco “Sinistro” Iturralde and a black belt under the aforementioned Di Piero. Juan Miguel would remain by Johnny’s side throughout his development as a grappler, though Tama was also assisted by other coaches throughout his many travels in search of high level coaching and competition. One of his bigger influences was Rubens Charles, a legend of the sport with whom Johnny trained on many occasions while climbing the belt ranks of jiu jitsu.

The growth of BJJ in Chile was also heavily influenced by Johnny Tama who visited the South American country on several occasions, both coaching and competing.

After many years competing in the world’s top jiu jitsu tournaments in the lower belt divisions, Tama received his black belt from the hands of Juan Miguel Iturralde. The ceremony taking place on December 15 of 2016.

Johnny Tama Grappling Record

20 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    5 (25%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (15%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    12 (60%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

12 SUBMISSIONS WINS

12
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
5 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (40%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (20%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (40%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Johnny Tama Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
11387Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLSubmissionUAEJJF NY ProU77KGSF2017
11611Michael LieraMichael LieraLPts: 4x4, AdvPan American76KG1/8F2017
11812Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLBow and arrowNY Spring Open76KG1/4F2017
11829Samir AbdolkaderLPointsNY Spring OpenABSR12017
12239Isaque BahienseIsaque BahienseLPts: 2x0Marianas82KGF2017
11248Armando CusmeWChokeEcuador Pro77KG1/4F2017
11250Marcus SuelWPts: 0x0, AdvEcuador Pro77KGSF2017
11251UnknownWEstima lockEcuador ProABS1/4F2017
11252F. RodriguezWBotinhaEcuador ProABSSF2017
11253Gaston ManzurWKneebarChile Open82KGF2017
11254Pelucio RamosWInverted triangleChile OpenABSF2017
11316Spenser GilliamWBotinhaHouston Open76KG1/4F2017
11317Thiago MacedoWPts: 4x2Houston Open76KGSF2017
11318Frederico SilvaWArmbarHouston Open76KGF2017
11372Athos MirandaWPointsUAEJJF NY Pro77KGR12017
11375Joao FerreiraWPointsUAEJJF NY Pro77KG1/4F2017
11378Francisco TavaresWPointsUAEJJF NY Pro77KGSF2017
11386Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoWPts: 3x2UAEJJF NY ProU77KG1/4F2017
11389Thiago BritoWBotinhaUAEJJF NY ProU77KG3RD2017
11597Victor de MatosWPts: 2x2, AdvPan American76KGR22017
11810Jonathan CorreaWBotinhaNY Spring Open76KGR12017
12107Julio AlmeidaWEstima lockBoston Sp. Open76KGSF2017
12108Renan BorgesWChoke from backBoston Sp. Open76KGF2017
12233Michael LieraMichael LieraWEstima lockMarianas82KG1/4F2017
12238Lucas RochaLucas RochaWPts: 2x2, AdvMarianas82KGSF2017

Johnny Tama 2014 Purple Belt Highlight

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

