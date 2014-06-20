Johnny Tama is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Juan Miguel Iturralde of the Alliance Academy, being also one of the first Ecuadorian athletes to break through as a high end competitor in this sport/martial art. Tama earned this reputation while grappling in the lower belt divisions, having conquered medals at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American Championship (gi and no-gi) and World Championships (also gi and no-gi) in both the purple and brown belt categories. Johnny Tama Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Johnny Joachin Tama Apolinario Nickname: N/A Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Fernando Di Piero > Juan Miguel Iturralde > Johnny Tama Main Achievements: IBJJF Pan American Champion (2014 purple) IBJJF Pan American No-Gi Champion (2016 brown) IBJJF Houston International Open Champion (2017) IBJJF Boston Spring International Open Champion (2017) UAEJJF Ecuador National Pro Champion (2017) IBJJF Dallas International Open (2016 brown) IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2014 brown) IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple, 2015 brown) IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown) Favorite Position/Technique: Good Overall Game Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs) Team/Association: Alliance Johnny Tama Biography Johnny Tama was born on October 20, 1992 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Growing up Johnny was not a fan of martial arts, with a short time spent doing taekwondo at the age of 12 being his only contact with any form of combat. That lack of interest would change after a street altercation in 2009, which saw Tama at the wrong end of a beating. Following his stepfather’s advice Johnny started paying attention to Brazilian jiu jitsu. He finally decided to start taking grappling classes after witnessing Fernando Di Piero (also known as Soluço) defeat an opponent with ease inside the cage, using solely grappling. On June of 2009 Tama joined the class of Juan Miguel Iturralde Aguirre, brother of Leonardo Iturralde, Francisco “Sinistro” Iturralde and a black belt under the aforementioned Di Piero. Juan Miguel would remain by Johnny’s side throughout his development as a grappler, though Tama was also assisted by other coaches throughout his many travels in search of high level coaching and competition. One of his bigger influences was Rubens Charles, a legend of the sport with whom Johnny trained on many occasions while climbing the belt ranks of jiu jitsu. The growth of BJJ in Chile was also heavily influenced by Johnny Tama who visited the South American country on several occasions, both coaching and competing. After many years competing in the world’s top jiu jitsu tournaments in the lower belt divisions, Tama received his black belt from the hands of Juan Miguel Iturralde. The ceremony taking place on December 15 of 2016. Johnny Tama Grappling Record 20 WINS BY POINTS 5 (25%) BY ADVANTAGES 3 (15%) BY SUBMISSION 12 (60%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 12 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Botinha 33 4 #86e620 Estima lock 25 3 #5AD3D1 Kneebar 8 1 #d1212a Inverted triangle 8 1 #fad11b Armbar 8 1 #f58822 Choke from back 8 1 #224aba Choke 8 1 12 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 5 LOSSES BY POINTS 2 (40%) BY ADVANTAGES 1 (20%) BY SUBMISSION 2 (40%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Bow and arrow 50 1 #86e620 Submission 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Johnny Tama Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 11387Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLSubmissionUAEJJF NY ProU77KGSF201711611Michael LieraMichael LieraLPts: 4x4, AdvPan American76KG1/8F201711812Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLBow and arrowNY Spring Open76KG1/4F201711829Samir AbdolkaderLPointsNY Spring OpenABSR1201712239Isaque BahienseIsaque BahienseLPts: 2x0Marianas82KGF201711248Armando CusmeWChokeEcuador Pro77KG1/4F201711250Marcus SuelWPts: 0x0, AdvEcuador Pro77KGSF201711251UnknownWEstima lockEcuador ProABS1/4F201711252F. RodriguezWBotinhaEcuador ProABSSF201711253Gaston ManzurWKneebarChile Open82KGF201711254Pelucio RamosWInverted triangleChile OpenABSF201711316Spenser GilliamWBotinhaHouston Open76KG1/4F201711317Thiago MacedoWPts: 4x2Houston Open76KGSF201711318Frederico SilvaWArmbarHouston Open76KGF201711372Athos MirandaWPointsUAEJJF NY Pro77KGR1201711375Joao FerreiraWPointsUAEJJF NY Pro77KG1/4F201711378Francisco TavaresWPointsUAEJJF NY Pro77KGSF201711386Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoWPts: 3x2UAEJJF NY ProU77KG1/4F201711389Thiago BritoWBotinhaUAEJJF NY ProU77KG3RD201711597Victor de MatosWPts: 2x2, AdvPan American76KGR2201711810Jonathan CorreaWBotinhaNY Spring Open76KGR1201712107Julio AlmeidaWEstima lockBoston Sp. Open76KGSF201712108Renan BorgesWChoke from backBoston Sp. Open76KGF201712233Michael LieraMichael LieraWEstima lockMarianas82KG1/4F201712238Lucas RochaLucas RochaWPts: 2x2, AdvMarianas82KGSF2017 Johnny Tama 2014 Purple Belt Highlight