Pedro Henrique Maia Costa, commonly known as Pedro Maia, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Felipe Rair and the founder of the We Flow BJJ School located in Brasília, Brazil, who is also a representative of the Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu team in the sport’s international circuit. Maia made his mark early in his jiu-jitsu career, as a teen and juvenile athlete by conquering important events such as the World, South American, and Brazilian National Championships (to name a few). He continued to impress as he progressed through the grappling ranks while working with well-known coaches such as Saulo Ribeiro and Cláudio Careca.

Pedro Maia Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pedro Henrique Maia Costa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Fabrício Martins > Ricardo Reis > Cássio Werneck > Felipe Rair > Pedro Maia

Main Achievements:

2nd Place AJP South American Continental Pro (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2019 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro (2017** purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2017 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2016)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2016)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2016)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2015)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016)

Main Achievements (Teen):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2014)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: We Flow / Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu

Pedro Maia Biography

Pedro Maia was born on October 27, 1999, in Ceilândia, a suburb of Brazil’s capital city, Brazil.

Drawn to martial arts from an early age, Maia’s first combat sports experience appeared through tae-kwon-do, a sport he practiced when he was a child. The experience with TKD was short-lived, nevertheless, his parents believed such activities would be greatly beneficial for Pedro, given his hyperactive behavior.

Pedro’s father was a fan of mixed martial arts and followed the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) promotion closely. Seeing the success jiu-jitsu had inside the octagon, he decided to enroll young Maia in the CEI Jiu-Jitsu School, near his home. At CEI, Pedro was taught by Cláudio Careca, a well-known instructor who graded Maia from white to purple belt.

As a purple belt, Pedro met Saulo Ribeiro, one of the legends of our sport. Saulo was an influential figure in Maia’s development as a grappler, as he allowed the Brasília native to travel to San Diego, California, and train at Ribeiro’s University of Jiu-Jitsu on a full scholarship. It was also Saulo who promoted Pedro Maia to brown belt.

Upon Maia’s return to his home country, after the US experience, Pedro joined the workgroup of Felipe Rair of whom he earned his black belt in 2020. Pedro Maia would go on to open his own jiu-jitsu school named “We Flow” in 2021, in Brasília.