Yuta Shimada is a judo and a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, the latter a rank earned from Naoya Uematsu of the Nexusense academy. Shimada is also one of the top Japanese representatives in grappling’s international circuit, a reputation earned through his wins in important tournaments such as the IBJJF Asian Open and the ADCC Asia & Oceania trials while having also medalled in the World Championship and Brazilian Nationals in the lower belt division. Yuta Shimada Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Yuta Shimada Nickname: N/A Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Mitsuyoshi Hayakawa > Naoya Uematsu > Yuta Shimada Main Achievements: IBJJF Asian Open Champion (2017/2016) ADCC Asian Trials Champion (2017) Main Achievements (Colored Belts): CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2013 purple) IBJJF Asian Open Champion (2015 brown, 2013 purple) IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2013 purple) IBJJF Asian Open Championship 2nd Place (2013* purple) IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown, 2014 purple) IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown) Favorite Position/Technique: Underhook Passing, Single X Guard Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs) Team/Association: Nexusense Yuta Shimada Biography Yuta Shimada was born on September 25, 1992 in the Ibaraki prefecture, a suburb of Tokyo – Japan. As a 5 year old Shimada was enrolled in judo classes, a sport/martial art he played until he graduated from junior high school (age 15), being a first degree black belt at the time of his exit from the judo mats. During his mid teens Yuta had become increasingly interested in mixed martial arts (MMA), and given that he had stopped judo training he decided to enroll in a combat gym. Mitsuteru Yasumura was Yuta Shimada’s first jiu jitsu instructor when he started at the age of 16. Later Satoshi Koutani took control of the training and it was he who graded the young athlete in both his blue and purple belts. Shimada became a member of the NEXUSENSE academy as a purple belt, with his tuition being handed to Naoya Uematsu (the head coach) and Takehiro Mori. Under the guidance of these two instructors Yuta became one of the top competitors in the Japanese grappling scene, going on to achieve great results in the world scene also. In 2015 Yuta started making regular trips to his favorite grappler’s gym, Marcelo Garcia in New York City. The visits to Garcia had a big impact in Shimada’s game, him being the Japanese competitor’s biggest stylistic influence. Yuta Shimada’s repeated success in the top tournaments of jiu jitsu during his lower belt run – which included medals in the World, Asian, Brasileiro and Pans Championships earned Yuta Shimada by the hands of Naoya Uematsu on August 2016. Cover photo (C)MMAPLANET Yuta Shimada Grappling Record 14 WINS BY POINTS 7 (50%) BY ADVANTAGES 2 (14%) BY SUBMISSION 5 (36%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 5 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 RNC 40 2 #86e620 Cross choke 20 1 #5AD3D1 Mounted guillotine 20 1 #d1212a Bow and arrow 20 1 5 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 3 LOSSES BY POINTS 3 (100%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 0 (0%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Yuta Shimada Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 11716Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 6x0Pan American64KG4F201712603Joao MiyaoJoao MiyaoLPts: 4x0World Champ.64KG8F201713375Augusto MendesAugusto MendesLPts: 4x0ADCC66KGE1201710254Kouhei EbashiWPointsAsian Open64KGR1201610255Takuto KakoWPointsAsian Open64KG4F201610256Hideyuki YamadaWRNCAsian Open64KGSF201610257Kazuhiro MiyachiWPointsAsian Open64KGF201611054Yoshiyuki OnishiWMounted guillotineTokyo Open70KGF201611055Nariman MynbayevWPointsADCC Trials66KGR1201711056Robert SabaruddinWPointsADCC Trials66KG4F201711057Kaldar AbdikabylWPointsADCC Trials66KGSF201711058Takafumi SanoWRNCADCC Trials66KGF201711711Rene LopezWPts: 2x2, AdvPan American64KGR1201712595Wallace SantosWAdvWorld Champ.64KGR1201713154William MeloWBow and arrowAsian Open64KG4F201713155Hitoshi TomitaWCross chokeAsian Open64KGSF201713156Hideyuki YamadaWPts: 2x0Asian Open64KGF2017 Yuta Shimada vs Yoshiyuki Onishi (2016)