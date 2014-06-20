Yuta Shimada is a judo and a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, the latter a rank earned from Naoya Uematsu of the Nexusense academy. Shimada is also one of the top Japanese representatives in grappling’s international circuit, a reputation earned through his wins in important tournaments such as the IBJJF Asian Open and the ADCC Asia & Oceania trials while having also medalled in the World Championship and Brazilian Nationals in the lower belt division.

Yuta Shimada Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Yuta Shimada

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Mitsuyoshi Hayakawa > Naoya Uematsu > Yuta Shimada

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Asian Open Champion (2017/2016)

ADCC Asian Trials Champion (2017)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2013 purple)

IBJJF Asian Open Champion (2015 brown, 2013 purple)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2013 purple)

IBJJF Asian Open Championship 2nd Place (2013* purple)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown, 2014 purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Underhook Passing, Single X Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Nexusense

Yuta Shimada Biography

Yuta Shimada was born on September 25, 1992 in the Ibaraki prefecture, a suburb of Tokyo – Japan.

As a 5 year old Shimada was enrolled in judo classes, a sport/martial art he played until he graduated from junior high school (age 15), being a first degree black belt at the time of his exit from the judo mats. During his mid teens Yuta had become increasingly interested in mixed martial arts (MMA), and given that he had stopped judo training he decided to enroll in a combat gym.

Mitsuteru Yasumura was Yuta Shimada’s first jiu jitsu instructor when he started at the age of 16. Later Satoshi Koutani took control of the training and it was he who graded the young athlete in both his blue and purple belts.

Shimada became a member of the NEXUSENSE academy as a purple belt, with his tuition being handed to Naoya Uematsu (the head coach) and Takehiro Mori. Under the guidance of these two instructors Yuta became one of the top competitors in the Japanese grappling scene, going on to achieve great results in the world scene also.

In 2015 Yuta started making regular trips to his favorite grappler’s gym, Marcelo Garcia in New York City. The visits to Garcia had a big impact in Shimada’s game, him being the Japanese competitor’s biggest stylistic influence.

Yuta Shimada’s repeated success in the top tournaments of jiu jitsu during his lower belt run – which included medals in the World, Asian, Brasileiro and Pans Championships earned Yuta Shimada by the hands of Naoya Uematsu on August 2016.

Cover photo (C)MMAPLANET

Yuta Shimada Grappling Record 14 WINS BY POINTS

7 ( 50 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

2 ( 14 %)

BY SUBMISSION

5 ( 36 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

5 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 RNC 40 2 #86e620 Cross choke 20 1 #5AD3D1 Mounted guillotine 20 1 #d1212a Bow and arrow 20 1 5 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 3 LOSSES BY POINTS

3 ( 100 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Yuta Shimada Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 11716 Joao Miyao Joao Miyao L Pts: 6x0 Pan American 64KG 4F 2017 12603 Joao Miyao Joao Miyao L Pts: 4x0 World Champ. 64KG 8F 2017 13375 Augusto Mendes Augusto Mendes L Pts: 4x0 ADCC 66KG E1 2017 10254 Kouhei Ebashi W Points Asian Open 64KG R1 2016 10255 Takuto Kako W Points Asian Open 64KG 4F 2016 10256 Hideyuki Yamada W RNC Asian Open 64KG SF 2016 10257 Kazuhiro Miyachi W Points Asian Open 64KG F 2016 11054 Yoshiyuki Onishi W Mounted guillotine Tokyo Open 70KG F 2016 11055 Nariman Mynbayev W Points ADCC Trials 66KG R1 2017 11056 Robert Sabaruddin W Points ADCC Trials 66KG 4F 2017 11057 Kaldar Abdikabyl W Points ADCC Trials 66KG SF 2017 11058 Takafumi Sano W RNC ADCC Trials 66KG F 2017 11711 Rene Lopez W Pts: 2x2, Adv Pan American 64KG R1 2017 12595 Wallace Santos W Adv World Champ. 64KG R1 2017 13154 William Melo W Bow and arrow Asian Open 64KG 4F 2017 13155 Hitoshi Tomita W Cross choke Asian Open 64KG SF 2017 13156 Hideyuki Yamada W Pts: 2x0 Asian Open 64KG F 2017

Yuta Shimada vs Yoshiyuki Onishi (2016)

