Ricardo Marques is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Sérgio “Bolão” Souza and a member of the Brazilian Top Team (BTT) academy, being the founder of the team’s Juiz de Fora branch in Minas Gerais – Brazil. An accomplished competitor in the Masters division, Marques is mostly known for his outstanding work as a jiu jitsu instructor, being the man behind important athletes such as Leo Saggioro, Bernardo Faria, Diego Gamonal, Waldyr Filho and Leon Denny.

Ricardo Marques Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Ricardo Camargo Marques

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Sérgio Bolão > Ricardo Marques

Main Achievements:

IBJJF International Masters & Seniors Champion (2008 Master 3, 2001 Master 1brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National Champion (2012 senior 2)

IBJJF Rio International Open Champion (2008 Master)

IBJJF International Masters & Seniors Championship 3rd Place (2010 Master 3, 2003 Master 1)

Favorite Position/Technique: N/A

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: BTT

Ricardo Marques Biography

Ricardo Marques was born on November 6, 1971 in Juiz de Fora – a city located in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, where he grew up.

Interested in martial arts from an early age, Marques started practicing capoeira at the age of 8 – a style he did not pursue for long. Although his experienced was short lived, his desire to train a combat sport lived on and in 1993, 22 year old Ricardo Marques was finally introduced to jiu jitsu through a friend who had experience in the gentle art.

Under Master Júlio Porto, Marques earned his blue belt but as BJJ was still in its infancy in the state of Minas Gerais at the time, Ricardo decided to seek a more professional environment, moving on to an affiliation with Rio de Janeiro’s Roberto Atalla – who at the time worked with Rio Jiu Jitsu Club (and later would become a grappling pioneer in Europe).

Given the lack of instruction in the Juiz de Fora area, Marques started helping out in the dojo as a blue belt, and with his coach being out of state for extended periods of time, Ricardo took control of the classroom by 1998 – always supervised by Atalla.

As his instructor relocated to Europe in 2000, Ricardo’s tuition was taken on by Roberto Atalla’s own coach, Sérgio Bolão who promoted Marques to black belt on December 7, 2001. After a few years training and competing without the affiliation or support of a big team, in 2006 Ricardo decided to merge his team with that of Murilo Bustamante (Brazilian Top Team [BTT]), who had been the co-founder of Ricardo’s previous affiliation (Rio JJ Club).