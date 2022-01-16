Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Rodrigo Lopes “Tatu”

Rodrigo Lopes Martins, also known as Rodrigo “Tatu”, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Leandro Escobar (also named Tatu) and a representative of the Double Five Academy in the sport’s international circuit. Rodrigo Lopes gained worldwide notoriety after winning double silver (gi and no-gi) at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) American National Championships in 2020.

Rodrigo Lopes Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rodrigo Lopes Martins

Nickname: Commonly known today as “Tatu” (the Portuguese word for armadillo), Rodrigo was mostly known as “Tatuzinho” (little Tatu in Portuguese) while growing up, a name that derived from his older brother Leandro “Tatu” Escobar, who was a well-known jiu-jitsu figure already, when Rodrigo began his grappling tuition. As time passed and Leandro stopped competing in the adult division, Lopes decided to take over the family tradition and represent his brother’s brand by adopting the Tatu name.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Carlson Gracie > Ricardo LibórioAndré Almeida > Leandro Escobar > Rodrigo Lopes

Main Achievements:

  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2020)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2020)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Double Five

Rodrigo Lopes “Tatu” Biography

Rodrigo Lopes was born on December 19, 1994, growing up in the Tijuca neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Martial arts appeared in Rodrigo’s life during primary school as part of Lopes’ curriculum, a period when all students were required to practice one combat sport. Lopes opted to choose judo. Because his older brother, Leandro Escobar was an avid jiu-jitsu athlete at the time, Rodrigo soon added BJJ to his list of sporting activities, starting around the age of 8 or 9.

His life in jiu-jitsu began at the famous Tijuca Tenis Clube sports complex where Lopes had in Augusto “Tanquinho” Mendes his first instructor. Although Mendes taught Rodrigo early on, the young boy’s promotions were done by his brother, who was a good friend of Tanquinho. As Rodrigo grew older, he started training with his brother, Leandro, on a regular basis and gradually gained a more serious interest in the sport, particularly during his mid-to-late teens.

Although invested in the sport, Rodrigo did not compete very often as a blue and purple belt. Instead, Lopes valued the party life too much to compete on a regular basis. The love for the quiet life arrived later, as a brown belt, a time when he decided to settle and marry. The decision paved the way for Lopes to kickstart a more serious focus on the competitive scene.

On June 23, 2019, Rodrigo Lopes was promoted to black belt by his brother, Leandro Escobar. Soon after the promotion, Rodrigo was invited by Rafael Formiga to come and teach at the Double Five gym in Texas, USA, an opportunity ceased by the young Brazilian.

Rodrigo Tatu Grappling Record

19 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    9 (47%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (11%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (37%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS

(100%) SUBMISSIONS
21 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    6 (29%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    15 (71%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

15 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Rodrigo Tatu Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
21053Caio CaetanoCaio CaetanoLToe holdBH Winter Open82KGSF2019
21068Marcos MartinsMarcos MartinsLPointsBH Winter NGO85KGSF2019
21252Wellington LuisWellington LuisLPointsVitoria OpenABSR12019
22081Ali MonfaradiAli MonfaradiLPointsRome Fall OpenABS4F2019
22137Marcelo GomideMarcelo GomideLPointsEuropean NoGiABS8F2019
23234Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLArmbarNew Orleans Open100KGF2020
23878Ronaldo JuniorRonaldo JuniorLChoke from backAustin Open82KGF2020
23885Ronaldo JuniorRonaldo JuniorLTriangleAustin OpenABSSF2020
23911Rafael LovatoRafael LovatoLEzekielOklahoma OpenABSSF2020
24485Nathan MendelsohnNathan MendelsohnLArmbarAmerican Nats94KGF2020
24526Gabriel AlmeidaGabriel AlmeidaLKneebarAmerican NGN91KGF2020
25084Tainan DalpraTainan DalpraLCross chokeDallas Open82KG4F2021
25121Stanley RosaLInside heel hookDallas NGO85KGSF2021
25132Oliver TazaOliver TazaLOutside heel hookDallas NGOABSR12021
26020Joseph WatsonLInside heel hookNoGi Pan Am.85KGR12021
26401Marcos TinocoMarcos TinocoLFootlockF2W 17383KGSPF2021
26816Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLMounted X chokeAustin OpenABS4F2021
27470Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLChoke from backPan American88KG4F2021
28161Jeferson GuaresiJeferson GuaresiLRNCNoGi Worlds85KGSF2021
28940Gabriel CastroLPointsJJ CON NG85KGSF2021
28945Stephen MartinezLPointsJJ CON NGABSSF2021
22375Eduardo GaytanWPointsMexico City Open88KGSF2019
22376Anderson SousaWPointsMexico City Open88KGF2019
22381Damien NitkinWPointsMexico City NGO85KGSF2019
22382Anderson SousaWPointsMexico City NGO85KGF2019
23232Alexander YablongWArmbarNew Orleans Open100KGSF2020
23802Dylan WhyteWStraight ankle lockF2W 150N/ASPF2020
23877Dylan ScottWPointsAustin Open82KGSF2020
24483Inacio NetoInacio NetoWPts: 0x0, AdvAmerican Nats94KGSF2020
24525Vinicius WongWPointsAmerican NGN91KGSF2020
25641Solomon ChoranWStraight ankle lockF2W 169N/ASPF2021
26812Charles McGuireWVerbal tapAustin Open100KGF2021
27465Alec BauldingAlec BauldingWPts: 2x2, AdvPan American88KG8F2021
28148Sebastian GuevaraWInside heel hookNoGi Worlds85KGR22021
28155Gabriel AlmeidaGabriel AlmeidaWReferee DecisionNoGi Worlds85KG8F2021
28158Gregory PaulinoWFootlockNoGi Worlds85KG4F2021
28895Charles ParsonsWSubmissionJJ CON88KG4F2021
28898Alexander LaneWPointsJJ CON88KGSF2021
28899Thiago CesarWPointsJJ CON88KGF2021
28944Clay MayfieldWPointsJJ CON NGABS4F2021
