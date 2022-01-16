Rodrigo Lopes Martins, also known as Rodrigo “Tatu”, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Leandro Escobar (also named Tatu) and a representative of the Double Five Academy in the sport’s international circuit. Rodrigo Lopes gained worldwide notoriety after winning double silver (gi and no-gi) at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) American National Championships in 2020.

Rodrigo Lopes Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rodrigo Lopes Martins

Nickname: Commonly known today as “Tatu” (the Portuguese word for armadillo), Rodrigo was mostly known as “Tatuzinho” (little Tatu in Portuguese) while growing up, a name that derived from his older brother Leandro “Tatu” Escobar, who was a well-known jiu-jitsu figure already, when Rodrigo began his grappling tuition. As time passed and Leandro stopped competing in the adult division, Lopes decided to take over the family tradition and represent his brother’s brand by adopting the Tatu name.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Carlson Gracie > Ricardo Libório > André Almeida > Leandro Escobar > Rodrigo Lopes

Main Achievements:

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2020)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2020)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Double Five

Rodrigo Lopes “Tatu” Biography

Rodrigo Lopes was born on December 19, 1994, growing up in the Tijuca neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Martial arts appeared in Rodrigo’s life during primary school as part of Lopes’ curriculum, a period when all students were required to practice one combat sport. Lopes opted to choose judo. Because his older brother, Leandro Escobar was an avid jiu-jitsu athlete at the time, Rodrigo soon added BJJ to his list of sporting activities, starting around the age of 8 or 9.

His life in jiu-jitsu began at the famous Tijuca Tenis Clube sports complex where Lopes had in Augusto “Tanquinho” Mendes his first instructor. Although Mendes taught Rodrigo early on, the young boy’s promotions were done by his brother, who was a good friend of Tanquinho. As Rodrigo grew older, he started training with his brother, Leandro, on a regular basis and gradually gained a more serious interest in the sport, particularly during his mid-to-late teens.

Although invested in the sport, Rodrigo did not compete very often as a blue and purple belt. Instead, Lopes valued the party life too much to compete on a regular basis. The love for the quiet life arrived later, as a brown belt, a time when he decided to settle and marry. The decision paved the way for Lopes to kickstart a more serious focus on the competitive scene.

On June 23, 2019, Rodrigo Lopes was promoted to black belt by his brother, Leandro Escobar. Soon after the promotion, Rodrigo was invited by Rafael Formiga to come and teach at the Double Five gym in Texas, USA, an opportunity ceased by the young Brazilian.