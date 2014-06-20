Hiago Gama is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Alexandre (Gigi) Paiva, and member of the Alliance academy for whom Hiago conquered numerous titles, while competing in the rooster-weight (57,50 kg / 127.0 lbs) category of the sport. Regarded as one of the top prospects in jiu jitsu since his IBJJF Grand Slam victory as a blue belt (2013), when he won the World, Pan American, Brasileiro and European Open titles, Hiago Gama continued to cement that claim with world titles on every coloured belt, being mentioned by BJJ Heroes as one of the ‘Most Likely to Succeed‘ roosters in BJJ (2017).

Hiago Gama Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Hiago Gama Sousa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Hiago Gama

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2017 brown, 2015 purple, 2013 blue)

IBJJF Pans Champion (2017/2016 brown, 2013 blue)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2016 brown, 2013 blue)

IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro Champion (2014** purple)

CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Champion (2013 blue)

CBJJ Brazilian Nationals No-Gi Champion (2013 blue)

IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2016 brown, 2014 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian Nationals No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2014 purple)

IBJJF Rio International Championship 3rd Place (2012** blue)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57,50 kg / 127.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Hiago Gama Biography

Hiago Gama was born on May 13, 1992 in Vitória da Conquista, a city inside the Brazilian state of Bahia, where Gama grew up. Hiago’s first steps into the world of martial arts and combat sports were taken through judo, a sport he initiated at the age of 5 and where Gama remained up to purple belt.

In 2008 Hiago was invited by a friend (Daniel Ferraz) to visit his jiu jitsu academy. Gama thoroughly enjoyed the class and decided to sign a membership, this way giving a start to his BJJ career. Even though his family had strong ties to judo, particularly through his aunts Cátia and Cácia Gama (both former Brazilian national medallists in the sport), Hiago slowly grew disconnected with judo and started focussing more of his efforts towards jiu jitsu.

Hiago Gama’s first jiu jitsu instructor was Gleison Oliveira, with whom he trained up to blue belt. In 2012 Alexandre Paiva, leader of the Alliance Leblon academy, started a project with the intent of finding some of the most talented athletes in the coloured belts competitive scene and foster their careers, helping these athletes reach their full potential. Gama was one of the very first to sign on to this program, moving to Rio de Janeiro for that purpose that same year.

During his first year at Alliance Leblon, Hiago Gama conquered the IBJJF Grand Slam by winning Brazilian National, European Open, Pans and World titles, proving the success of Paiva’s program.

Going through the purple and brown belt stages, Hiago showed continuous growth and the highest standard of jiu jitsu by winning world titles and ultimately being promoted to black belt on June, 2017 – while still on the podium of the IBJJF World Championship, a tournament he had just won.

Hiago Gama vs Eros Baluyot



Hiago Gama Curu-curu Guard Sweep

