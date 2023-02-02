Sheliah Lindsey is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Michael Magness, who represents the Magness Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy in the sport’s North American circuit, mostly in the no-gi ruleset. Sheliah Lindsey first gained notoriety as one of grappling’s top lightweights through her success in submission-only style events such as Fight 2 Win and Midwest Finishers, later going on to also win events in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).
Sheliah Lindsey Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Sheliah Denae Lindsey
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Carlos Machado > Michael Magness > Sheliah Lindsey
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF Houston Open NOGI (2021)
- 1st Place IBJJF Austin Summer Open NOGI (2022)
- 1st Place IBJJF Chicago Summer NOGI (2021*)
- 1st Place Midwest Finishers 145 lbs (2022)
- 1st Place Midwest Finishers 135 lbs (2022)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar
Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Magness BJJ
Sheliah Lindsey Biography
Sheliah Lindsey was born on July 17, 1996, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States of America, growing up in different areas across the country, with a couple of short stints in Singapore and Cebu in the Philippines.
Although sporty in nature, the constant relocation made it hard for Sheliah to stick to a particular activity for extended periods of time, although she did practice gymnastics for a number of years as a child as well as taekwondo in her early teens, and fencing.
After settling roots in Dallas, Texas, 17-year-old Lindsey finally had the chance to add some continuity to her training needs. To start this new phase in her life, Sheliah picked jiu-jitsu as her sport of choice at the Magness Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy, a team led by coach Michael Magness.
Under coach Magness’s guidance, Lindsey became more invested in the competitive scene of jiu-jitsu, particularly with the no-gi ruleset of the sport. Her sporting success, added to her hard work ethic – known for being on the mats 7 days per week and several training sessions per day – boosted Sheliah through the ranks, leading the Milwaukee native to earn her black belt in just 6 ½ years (2021).
Sheliah Lindsey Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
5 (28%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
10 (56%)
-
BY DECISION
2 (11%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY EBI/OT
1 (6%)
10 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
4 (50%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (25%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
0 (0%)
-
BY DECISION
2 (25%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
0 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Sheliah Lindsey Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|23974
|Gabi McComb
|L
|Referee Decision
|F2W 153
|N/A
|SPF
|2020
|25746
|Laura Hallock
|L
|Referee Decision
|F2W 169
|N/A
|SPF
|2021
|25843
|Vedha Toscano
|L
|Points
|Houston NGO
|ABS
|SF
|2021
|26177
|Nathalie Ribeiro
|L
|Points
|NoGi Pan Am.
|61KG
|F
|2021
|31523
|Nikki Sullivan
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|R2
|2022
|36872
|Tami Musumeci
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|NoGi Worlds
|56KG
|4F
|2022
|37289
|Jasmine RochaJasmine Rocha
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Austin WNGO
|64KG
|F
|2023
|37290
|Maggie GrindattiMaggie Grindatti
|L
|Pts: 12x0
|Austin WNGO
|ABS
|SF
|2023
|24372
|Yanalisa Reyes
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W 156
|N/A
|SPF
|2020
|25245
|Suellen Lima
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W 165
|N/A
|SPF
|2021
|25840
|Victoria Montrezor
|W
|RNC
|Houston NGO
|66KG
|SF
|2021
|25841
|Erin Johnson
|W
|Points
|Houston NGO
|66KG
|F
|2021
|25842
|Erin Johnson
|W
|Points
|Houston NGO
|ABS
|4F
|2021
|29819
|Rachel Renko
|W
|RNC
|M. Finishers 5
|65KG
|4F
|2022
|29822
|Nabila Martinez
|W
|RNC
|M. Finishers 5
|65KG
|SF
|2022
|29823
|Claire NorthClaire North
|W
|RNC
|M. Finishers 5
|65KG
|F
|2022
|29828
|Hannah Guy
|W
|Guillotine
|M. Finishers 6
|61KG
|4F
|2022
|29829
|Beatrice Jin
|W
|Guillotine
|M. Finishers 6
|61KG
|SF
|2022
|29831
|Trinity Pun
|W
|EBI/OT
|M. Finishers 6
|61KG
|F
|2022
|31516
|Alex NguyenAlex Nguyen
|W
|Points
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|R1
|2022
|33626
|Rosa Walsh
|W
|RNC
|Midwest F8
|65KG
|SF
|2022
|33628
|Peyton Letcher
|W
|Armlock
|Midwest F8
|65KG
|F
|2022
|33682
|Pauline Costa
|W
|RNC
|Austin SMNGO
|55KG
|SF
|2022
|33683
|Amanda MonteiroAmanda Monteiro
|W
|Points
|Austin SMNGO
|55KG
|F
|2022
|34491
|Caitlin Huggins
|W
|RNC
|Chicago SMO
|ABS
|SF
|2022
|34492
|Jessica Buchman
|W
|Points
|Chicago SMO
|ABS
|F
|2022