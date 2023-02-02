Sheliah Lindsey is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Michael Magness, who represents the Magness Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy in the sport’s North American circuit, mostly in the no-gi ruleset. Sheliah Lindsey first gained notoriety as one of grappling’s top lightweights through her success in submission-only style events such as Fight 2 Win and Midwest Finishers, later going on to also win events in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

Sheliah Lindsey Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Sheliah Denae Lindsey

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Carlos Machado > Michael Magness > Sheliah Lindsey

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Houston Open NOGI (2021)

1st Place IBJJF Austin Summer Open NOGI (2022)

1st Place IBJJF Chicago Summer NOGI (2021*)

1st Place Midwest Finishers 145 lbs (2022)

1st Place Midwest Finishers 135 lbs (2022)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Magness BJJ

Sheliah Lindsey Biography

Sheliah Lindsey was born on July 17, 1996, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States of America, growing up in different areas across the country, with a couple of short stints in Singapore and Cebu in the Philippines.

Although sporty in nature, the constant relocation made it hard for Sheliah to stick to a particular activity for extended periods of time, although she did practice gymnastics for a number of years as a child as well as taekwondo in her early teens, and fencing.

After settling roots in Dallas, Texas, 17-year-old Lindsey finally had the chance to add some continuity to her training needs. To start this new phase in her life, Sheliah picked jiu-jitsu as her sport of choice at the Magness Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy, a team led by coach Michael Magness.

Under coach Magness’s guidance, Lindsey became more invested in the competitive scene of jiu-jitsu, particularly with the no-gi ruleset of the sport. Her sporting success, added to her hard work ethic – known for being on the mats 7 days per week and several training sessions per day – boosted Sheliah through the ranks, leading the Milwaukee native to earn her black belt in just 6 ½ years (2021).