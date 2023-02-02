Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Sheliah Lindsey

Sheliah Lindsey is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Michael Magness, who represents the Magness Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy in the sport’s North American circuit, mostly in the no-gi ruleset. Sheliah Lindsey first gained notoriety as one of grappling’s top lightweights through her success in submission-only style events such as Fight 2 Win and Midwest Finishers, later going on to also win events in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

Sheliah Lindsey Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Sheliah Denae Lindsey

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Carlos Machado > Michael Magness > Sheliah Lindsey

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Houston Open NOGI (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Austin Summer Open NOGI (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Chicago Summer NOGI (2021*)
  • 1st Place Midwest Finishers 145 lbs (2022)
  • 1st Place Midwest Finishers 135 lbs (2022)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Magness BJJ

Sheliah Lindsey Biography

Sheliah Lindsey was born on July 17, 1996, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States of America, growing up in different areas across the country, with a couple of short stints in Singapore and Cebu in the Philippines.

Although sporty in nature, the constant relocation made it hard for Sheliah to stick to a particular activity for extended periods of time, although she did practice gymnastics for a number of years as a child as well as taekwondo in her early teens, and fencing.

After settling roots in Dallas, Texas, 17-year-old Lindsey finally had the chance to add some continuity to her training needs. To start this new phase in her life, Sheliah picked jiu-jitsu as her sport of choice at the Magness Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy, a team led by coach Michael Magness.

Under coach Magness’s guidance, Lindsey became more invested in the competitive scene of jiu-jitsu, particularly with the no-gi ruleset of the sport. Her sporting success, added to her hard work ethic – known for being on the mats 7 days per week and several training sessions per day – boosted Sheliah through the ranks, leading the Milwaukee native to earn her black belt in just 6 ½ years (2021).

Sheliah Lindsey Grappling Record

18 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    5 (28%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    10 (56%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY EBI/OT
    1 (6%)

10 SUBMISSIONS WINS

8 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (25%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (25%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Sheliah Lindsey Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
23974Gabi McCombLReferee DecisionF2W 153N/ASPF2020
25746Laura HallockLReferee DecisionF2W 169N/ASPF2021
25843Vedha ToscanoLPointsHouston NGOABSSF2021
26177Nathalie RibeiroLPointsNoGi Pan Am.61KGF2021
31523Nikki SullivanLPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials60KGR22022
36872Tami MusumeciLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Worlds56KG4F2022
37289Jasmine RochaJasmine RochaLPts: 0x0, AdvAustin WNGO64KGF2023
37290Maggie GrindattiMaggie GrindattiLPts: 12x0Austin WNGOABSSF2023
24372Yanalisa ReyesWReferee DecisionF2W 156N/ASPF2020
25245Suellen LimaWReferee DecisionF2W 165N/ASPF2021
25840Victoria MontrezorWRNCHouston NGO66KGSF2021
25841Erin JohnsonWPointsHouston NGO66KGF2021
25842Erin JohnsonWPointsHouston NGOABS4F2021
29819Rachel RenkoWRNCM. Finishers 565KG4F2022
29822Nabila MartinezWRNCM. Finishers 565KGSF2022
29823Claire NorthClaire NorthWRNCM. Finishers 565KGF2022
29828Hannah GuyWGuillotineM. Finishers 661KG4F2022
29829Beatrice JinWGuillotineM. Finishers 661KGSF2022
29831Trinity PunWEBI/OTM. Finishers 661KGF2022
31516Alex NguyenAlex NguyenWPointsADCC WC Trials60KGR12022
33626Rosa WalshWRNCMidwest F865KGSF2022
33628Peyton LetcherWArmlockMidwest F865KGF2022
33682Pauline CostaWRNCAustin SMNGO55KGSF2022
33683Amanda MonteiroAmanda MonteiroWPointsAustin SMNGO55KGF2022
34491Caitlin HugginsWRNCChicago SMOABSSF2022
34492Jessica BuchmanWPointsChicago SMOABSF2022
