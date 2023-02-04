Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Welerson Goncalves

Welerson Gonçalves da Silva, commonly referenced as Welerson Gonçalves (phonetically sounds like Welerson Gonsalves), is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Polengue Dias who represents team Nova União in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour’s circuits. Gonçalves is well recognized as one of the top players in Brazil, a status earned through his numerous medals in important tournaments such as the IBJJF South American, European, and the Brazilian National Championships.

Full Name: Welerson Gonçalves da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Marlon Sandro > Polengue Dias > Welerson Gonçalves

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2022 / 2023)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 / 2022)
  • 3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2015 blue, 2017 purple, 2019 brown)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Team Nationals (2018 purple)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2019 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016 blue, 2019 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2018 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2014)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57,50 kg / 127.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Nova União

Welerson Gonçalves Biography

Welerson Gonçalves was born on January 09, 1997, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, growing up in the Morro de Santo Amaro a favela (slum) located in the South Zone of the famous South American city.

As a young boy, Welerson was embedded into football (soccer) culture, and like many Brazilian boys of his age, aspired to become a professional player but ended up joining a local jiu-jitsu club at the age of 7, influenced by his older brother who was already a BJJ blue belt at the time.

Gonçalves started competing as a grey belt in internal tournaments as he could not afford any paid events. But these early experiences opened the young Santo Amaro resident to the experience of performing in public and helped shape his desire to follow this sporting path.

Although interested in jiu-jitsu, the sport was not a main goal for Gonçaves, early on. An adolescence spent in a favela can often lead a young man down a dangerous path and many of Welerson’s closest friends were living a life outside of the law. It was by watching his friends go to prison and be murdered in the dangerous streets of his favela – including his closest friend – that Gonçalves started rethinking his life and making better decisions for his future. Part of this realization led him to pursue grappling as a career path, a step he took as a blue belt.

Under the guidance of coach Polengue Dias – who taught at a satellite gym of Nova União in Santo Amaro, Welerson Gonçalves became one of the rising stars on the national circuit. His good form and outstanding results helped the Rio de Janeiro native progress through BJJ’s belt ranking system, leading to his black belt in a promotion that took place on December 21, 2020.

Welerson Goncalves Grappling Record

24 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    18 (75%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (13%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (4%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
33
1
#86e620
Terra lock
33
1
#5AD3D1
Toe hold
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
16 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    8 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Armbar
38
3
#86e620
Choke from back
25
2
#5AD3D1
Arm in Ezekiel
13
1
#d1212a
Inside heel hook
13
1
#fad11b
Cachecol choke
13
1
8
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Welerson Goncalves Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
25358Yago RodriguesLPointsRio Open NG67KGSF2021
25863Cleber SousaCleber SousaLArmbarS. American NG61KGF2021
28017Yuri HendrexYuri HendrexLPts: 6x2Brasileiro57KGF2021
28450Oziel SantosLPts: 1x0Grand Slam RJ56KGF2021
30528Thalison SoaresThalison SoaresLChoke from backEuropean Open57KGF2022
31072Hiago GeorgeHiago GeorgeLPointsGrand Slam LDN62KG4F2022
31826Rodrigo OtavioLArmbarRio Fall Open57KGF2022
32121Rodrigo OtavioLPts: 2x0Brasileiro58KGF2022
33546Leonardo MarioLeonardo MarioLArm in EzekielBetim Open64KGF2022
33886Zayed AlkatheeriZayed AlkatheeriLPts: 6x5Grand Slam RJ56KGSF2022
33891Jonas VasconcelosLPts: 2x2Grand Slam RJ56KG3RD2022
34249Felipe MachadoLInside heel hookBrasileiro NoGi61KGSF2022
34460Everton SouzaLChoke from backAJP SA Team56KGSF2022
34467Klaus MaineD---AJP SA Team56KG3RD2022
35336Matheus OndaLArmbarRio BJJ Pro70KG4F2022
36263Nathannael FernandesNathannael FernandesLPts: 2x1World Pro56KGSF2022
37105Thalison SoaresThalison SoaresLCachecol chokeEuropean Open58KGF2023
25861Felipe NacibWPointsS. American NG61KGSF2021
27359Italo FrotaWPointsSul Americano57KGSF2021
27360Oziel SantosWPts: 6x4Sul Americano57KGF2021
28014Oziel SantosWPointsBrasileiro57KG4F2021
28015Aniel BonifacioAniel BonifacioWPts: 12x10Brasileiro57KGSF2021
28446Luciano AlexWPts: 5x4Grand Slam RJ56KG4F2021
28448Jonas AndradeJonas AndradeWPts: 6x4Grand Slam RJ56KGSF2021
30525Marko OikarainenWChoke from backEuropean Open57KG4F2022
30527Jonas AndradeJonas AndradeWPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean Open57KGSF2022
31825Wesley MartinsWTerra lockRio Fall Open57KGSF2022
32119Italo FrotaWPts: 6x6, AdvBrasileiro58KGSF2022
33276Oziel SantosWPointsRio WO58KGF2022
33544Kaue BergerWPointsBetim Open64KGSF2022
33883David SouzaWPts: 6x3Grand Slam RJ56KG4F2022
33889Nilson FIlhoWPts: 27x0Grand Slam RJ56KGRPC2022
34247Jesse AraujoWPts: 0x0, PenBrasileiro NoGi61KG4F2022
34411Jorge NakamuraWPts: 3x0AJP SA Team56KGRR2022
34418Luca MenezesWPts: 5x2AJP SA Team56KGRR2022
36191Bruno BorgesWPts: 8x5WP Qualifier56KGRR2022
36192Bruno BorgesWPts: 1x0WP Qualifier56KGRR2022
36261Yuri HendrexYuri HendrexWPts: 3x3World Pro56KG4F2022
36267Jeison MoraWToe holdWorld Pro56KGRPC2022
36268Yuri HendrexYuri HendrexWPts: 8x4World Pro56KG3RD2022
37104Frank CespedesFrank CespedesWPts: 8x4European Open58KGSF2023
