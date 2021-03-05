Tracey Goodell is the first female jiu-jitsu black belt from the state of Hawaii, USA, and an accomplished athlete with numerous important titles to her credit. Goodell first made waves in the sport as a colored belt and member of Team Lloyd Irvin while competing on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, a time when Tracey conquered World, Pan American, and Brazilian National titles. Tracey Goodell went on to be revered for her work as a grappling instructor in her native O’ahu Island while co-founding the Free World Jiu-Jitsu team alongside Jordan Gomez.

Tracey Goodell Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Tracey Robin Goodell

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Jorge Pereira > Leo Dalla > Lloyd Irvin > Mike Fowler > Tracey Goodell

Main Achievements:

Fight 2 Win 125 lbs Champion (2019)

2nd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2013)

3rd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2010** purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2010** blue)

1st Place IBJJF Asian Open (2008 blue)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2010 blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Closed Guard, Triangle

Weight Division: Peso Leve (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Free World Jiu-Jitsu

Tracey Goodell Biography

Tracey Goodell was born on February 18, 1988, on the North Shore of O’ahu, Hawaii, United States.

Born and raised by the beach, Goodell played a variety of sports while growing up, though she excelled on the soccer (football) pitch, where Tracey competed extensively from elementary school all the way up to college.

In 2006, 16-year-old Tracey Goodell decided to try jiu-jitsu as a new hobby with coaches Kai Garcia and “Marcelo” – the latter one, an instructor who was only briefly in Hawaii. It was Kai who awarded the Hawaiian with her blue belt.

After a short period of living on the island of Guam, Goodell decided to take jiu-jitsu more seriously, opting to move to America’s East Coast and train with Lloyd Irvin. Her time with Team LI propelled her into grappling stardom, particularly after 2010, a year when Tracey conquered gold medals in all 3 of the main IBJJF tournaments (World, Pan American, and Brazilian Nationals), taking double gold on two of those events.

Although referenced by jiu-jitsu media as the Colored Belt to Beat (paraphrase) after her incredible 2010 run in the blue and purple belt divisions, Goodell took time off the competition scene the following year, returning to Honolulu to give birth to her first child. While re-establishing roots in O’ahu, Tracey co-founded the North Shore Jiu-Jitsu Club, alongside Mike Fowler, who graded Tracey with her black belt in January 2013.

Tracey would later join Aldo “Caveirinha” black belt Jordan Gomez in a new grappling endeavor, Free World Jiu-Jitsu, in the Honolulu region while maintaining active in the sport.

Tracey Goodell vs Caitlin Huggins

Tracey Goodell vs Cristina Rodriguez