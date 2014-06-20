Nathan Mendelsohn is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Cláudio França and a representative of the Coalition 95 BJJ, a team based in Santa Cruz, CA. One of the top American grapplers of his generation, Mendelsohn is known not only for his tremendous list of achievements but also for his open minded attitude towards training – often breaking strict team taboos to practice with the best in this martial art/sport.

Nathan Mendelsohn Biography

Full Name: Nathan Albrecht Mendelsohn

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Francisco Mansor > Cláudio França > Nathan Mendelsohn

Main Achievements:

USBJJF/IBJJF American Nationals Champion (2009 purple)

IBJJF Seattle International Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF Irvine International Open Champion (2015)

American Cup Champion (2017*)

BJJ Tour Nevada Champion (2016/2015**)

BJJ Tour Florida Champion (2016)

USBJJF/IBJJF American Nationals Runner-up (2012 brown)

IBJJF BJJ Pro Los Angeles Runner-up (2016)

IBJJF Boston International Open Runner-up (2016)

IBJJF San Jose International Open Runner-up (2017)

USBJJF/IBJJF American Nationals 3rd Place (2014*)

IBJJF San Diego International Open 3rd Place (2017)

IBJJF San Jose International Open 3rd Place (2016)

IBJJF Boston International Open 3rd Place (2016*)

IBJJF Asian Open 3rd Place (2016**)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Good Overall Game

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Coalition 95

Nathan Mendelsohn Biography

Nathan Mendelsohn was born on December 10, 1989 in Santa Cruz, California – USA.

As a toddler Nathan was introduced to karate, a martial art Mendelsohn practised until his sixth anniversary. He then switched to ho kuk mu sul – a Korean martial art based on self defence which Nathan practised for 4 years. At the age of 10 Nathan Mendelsohn ‘s training schedule finally gave way to water polo and jiu jitsu, where he settled.

Nathan’s father knew Master Cláudio França from a restaurant he used to work at, and it was through this connection that the young Mendelsohn began his life in BJJ. França being one of the very first black belts to bring jiu jitsu to California (Santa Cruz in particular), and a crucial contributor to the growth of this sport/martial art in North America.

Going through the ranks at Cláudio França’s academy, by the time he was 16 (blue belt) Nathan’s talent was already shining through on a competitive level. As a reward for Mendelsohn’s hard work França asked him to start helping with the kids class – this way kick-starting Nathan’s long career as an instructor.

At the age of 17 Nathan Mendelsohn took his first trip to Brazil, training not only at Roberto Gordo‘s academy, but also at GF Team during that initial period spent in Rio de Janeiro. This was the first of many trips to America’s southern hemisphere. Open minded to training, as time progressed, Nathan trained with many different teams and in a variety of gyms, particularly in Brazil.

His many jiu jitsu experiences helped raise the level of his skill, ultimately leading Nathan to his black belt promotion. A ceremony led by Cláudio França which took place on December 2012.

Mendelsohn’s link with Soul Fighters ocured as a natural process. Cláudio França was of the same direct lineage as many of SF’s founders, this personal bond between Master Cláudio and particularly Alvaro Mansor (co-founder of Soul Fighters) led Nathan to train regularly occasion with the team, often when preparing for big tournaments.

Cover photo by Nordic Naturals.

Nathan Mendelsohn Highlight



Nathan Mendelsohn vs Rhalan Gracie

