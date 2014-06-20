Agazarm Makes Bellator Debut Tomorrow

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

JANUARY 25, 2019, and we are just one day removed from AJ Agazarm’s debut with mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion Bellator. AJ Agazarm (114-69-4 in grappling), who is an IBJJF No-Gi World and a Pan-American champion will be fighting at Bellator 214, in Inglewood, California.

Agazarm was called on short notice for this match but has been preparing for a possible match for months at Nick Diaz’s MMA academy in California. He will be facing Jesse Roberts (0-0-0 pro MMA, 3-1-0 amateur MMA) at 160lbs – catchweight.

Bellator 214 Full Card

MAIN CARD

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader
Jake Hager vs. J.W. Kiser
Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales
Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas

UNDERCARD

Mike Segura vs. Richard Leroy
Sean Johnson vs. Art Rivas
Jorge Juarez vs. David Pacheco
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Tyler Beneke
AJ Agazarm vs. Jesse Roberts
Bobby Newman vs. Christopher Reyes
Weber Almeida vs. Odan Chinchilla
Jesse Merritt vs. Thor Skancke

