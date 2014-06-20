Agazarm Makes Bellator Debut Tomorrow

JANUARY 25, 2019, and we are just one day removed from AJ Agazarm’s debut with mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion Bellator. AJ Agazarm (114-69-4 in grappling), who is an IBJJF No-Gi World and a Pan-American champion will be fighting at Bellator 214, in Inglewood, California.

Agazarm was called on short notice for this match but has been preparing for a possible match for months at Nick Diaz’s MMA academy in California. He will be facing Jesse Roberts (0-0-0 pro MMA, 3-1-0 amateur MMA) at 160lbs – catchweight.

Bellator 214 Full Card

MAIN CARD

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader

Jake Hager vs. J.W. Kiser

Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales

Juan Archuleta vs. Ricky Bandejas

UNDERCARD

Mike Segura vs. Richard Leroy

Sean Johnson vs. Art Rivas

Jorge Juarez vs. David Pacheco

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Tyler Beneke

AJ Agazarm vs. Jesse Roberts

Bobby Newman vs. Christopher Reyes

Weber Almeida vs. Odan Chinchilla

Jesse Merritt vs. Thor Skancke