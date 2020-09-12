F2W 151 Results, Tex Johnson Wins Big Over Rafael Lovato

SEPTEMBER 12, 2020, Dallas Texas was yet again jiu-jitsu’s capital after another top professional event laid out by the Fight 2 Win promotion.
The 151st F2W had plenty of exciting black belt matches, yet, to us, it was the fantastic purple belt match between Soul Fighters athlete Dominic Ramos and Rafael Lovato’s student, Mr. Colton Phoenix. This was an all-out war, with both competitors truly pushing the pace. A match that ended with Ramos as the victor by decision. If you have the time, go look at it in FloGrappling’s archives.
ARGES EDGES MÁRCIO ANDRÉ
Former featherweight world silver medal Márcio André matched up against 3x middleweight world champion, in what looked like a bad match-up for the veteran. André proved how tough he really is in this match, giving Arges a very tough contest. Gabe did come out the victor, and although his jiu-jitsu was tested, he was never overwhelmed or in any real danger. A lukewarm performance by both competitors.
MACIEL X QUEIXINHO
The main event between Kennedy Maciel and Osvaldo Moizinho was a technical and tactical battle. Both athletes are very evenly matched in every aspect of the game, as such the match was won by little details. Maciel seemed to have studied the rules better, using a slam and shallow footlock attempts to get ahead on the judges’ scorecards and get the unanimous decision.
TEX JOHNSON DEFEATS LOVATO JR.
The upset of the night came by way of Tex Johnson who beat one of the most prestigious grapplers in the history of the sport, Rafael Lovato Jr.
The match was uneventful, for the most part. Aaron was able to enter underneath Rafael and grab one of his legs in the early seconds of the match, attacking the former world champion from both the outside ashi-garami and the 50-50 guard with his trademark straight ankle-lock. Lovato defended very well, but, dangerous as Johnson is, he did not risk trying to explode out of the position. His caution was wise but led the match to a stale-mate. Given how Tex was the only athlete who attacked a submission when the time for a decision came, victory went in Aaron’s favor.
Main Event: Black Belt Light Weight GI Title
– Kennedy Maciel def. Osvaldo “Queixinho” Moizinho via decision
Co-Main Event: Black Belt Light Heavyweight Masters GI Title
– Tex Johnson def. Rafael Lovato Jr. via decision
185lbs Black belt Gi
– Gabriel Arges def. Márcio André via decision
135lbs Black belt Gi
– Lucas Pinheiro def. Vinny Saenz via decision
200lbs Black Belt No-Gi
– Sebastian Black via Jason Butcher outside heel-hook
140lbs Black belt Gi
– Lucas Lima def. David Parker via botinha
200 lbs Black belt Gi
– André Gomes def. Gilvan Gomes via decision
135lbs Black belt Gi
– João Pedro Somalia def. Henrique Rossi via decision
Masters Brown Belt No-Gi Light Heavyweight Title
– Emil Fischer def. Kevin Mccormick via straight ankle lock
Light Heavyweight Brown belt
– Bradley Schneider def. Felipe Timoteo via decision
Light Heavyweight Purple Belt No-Gi Title
– Troy Mercer def. Gabriel Costa via decision
170lbs Brown Belt No-Gi
– Troy Russell def. Anthony Robinson via split decision
150lbs Brown Belt No-Gi
– Cameron Adair def. Allen Brooks via inside heel-hook
205lbs Brown Belt No-Gi
– Nathan Inman def. Aaron Culpepper via split decision
185lbs Brown Belt No-Gi
– Ed Johnson def. Anthony Cronce via anaconda choke
150lbs Brown belt Gi
– Carlos Neto def. Eric Ceballos via decision
165lbs Purple belt Gi
– Mark Lorello Jr. def. Kenneth Kindred IV via decision
175lbs Purple Belt No-Gi
– Dominic Ramos def. Colton Phoenix via decision
175lbs Purple belt Gi
– Zach Wolivar def. Dylan Kastelic via decision
195lbs Purple Belt No-Gi
– Greg Raffield def. Levi Kurtovich via inside heel-hook
205lbs Blue Belt No-Gi
– Matt Mendez def. Killian Carlsen-Phelan via decision
170lbs Blue Belt No-Gi
– Artwaun Steele def. Mikey McDougal via decision
125lbs Blue belt Gi
– Skylar Idell def. Elizabeth Sandoval via armbar
155lbs Purple belt Gi
– Teara Lewis def. Hannah Sternblitz via decision
200lbs Purple belt Gi
– Ramiro Leon def. Austyn McNeil via armbar
185lbs Blue Belt No-Gi
– Blair Severson def. Vannak Chim via decision
140lbs Purple Belt No-Gi
– Jorden Saenz def. John Sanchez via split decision
215lbs Purple belt Gi
– Francisco Papasidero def. David Rigsbee via cross choke
160lbs Blue belt Gi
– Michael Metry def. Evan Wessman via kimura
220lbs Blue Belt No-Gi
– Nik Gates def. Danny Bicheler via split decision
170lbs Blue belt Gi
– Alex Leon def. Robert Galan via armbar
150lbs Blue belt Gi
– Jaedon Nobles def. Jose Ruiz via suicide choke
160lbs Blue Belt No-Gi
– Blake Bradshaw def. Joshua Nealy via outside heel-hook