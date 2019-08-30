One of the biggest professional jiu-jitsu promotions on the international schedule, Fight 2 Win returns this weekend (Friday), showcasing a big line-up in Sacramento, California, USA.

As per usual the F2W match-makers have done a great job at mixing in local talent with the sport’s international stars. While most will be looking at the main event (Leon vs Arges) as the biggest match on the card, the #123 show has plenty more on offer, including a brilliant clash between veteran Breno Bittencourt and the big GF Team prospect Leo Silva – who will be making his black belt debut. Expect fireworks here. Check out our main pre-fight descriptions below.

Fight 2 Win Pro 123

Location: Hyatt Regency Sacramento

Tickets: f2wbjj.com

Date: August 30, 2019

Matches Start: 5:00pm – local time > Main Event:10:20pm

Stream: FloGrappling

MAIN EVENT

DANTE LEON (GFT) vs GABRIEL ARGES (Gracie Barra)

NOGI 185lbs Black Belt

An outstanding match in our hands. We’ve seen these two twice before in the gi, both were fun matches, so it is only right that we see them face-off in nogi now. Arges has been the more dominant player with the gi, being a 3x black belt world champion and the grappler with the best overall curriculum, but don’t let medals fool you. Dante is vastly more experienced without the kimono, and even more so in the submission only setting.

Neither Arges nor Leon are particularly big in the wrestling department but both play well from their backs and from the top. Despite being 0-2 thus far in head-to-head clashes, we see Leon as having a slight advantage here, given Gabe’s lack of experience without the gi. The match will also be a great assessment of what to expect from these two at the ADCC later in September.

CO-MAIN EVENT

CASSIO WERNECK (WBJJ) vs ANGEL LOPEZ (Halo JJ)

Masters + WelterWeight Gi Title

We have not followed Angel Lopez’s career closely, but know the “Halo” is a tough black belt with F2W experience, an attribute he will certainly need to compete against the decorated Cássio Werneck. Werneck who is coming off a massive win at the IBJJF Masters Worlds last week, in a division that was stacked with talent.

Both Masters athletes carry a big following in the Sacramento area and will have other team representatives on the card.

SAMIR CHANTRE (Ares) vs JOSÉ CARLOS LIMA (GFT)

FeatherWeight Black Belt Gi Title

Both talented grapplers, the experience and size advantage will certainly be going to Chantre, with the youth edge falling on José Carlos. Style-wise, do not expect to see much judo from these two as both have in the guard their preferred setting, with Samir being a very dangerous footlock artist.

FELIPE BEZERRA (Checkmat) vs MAX GIMENIS (GFT)

Super HeavyWeight Black Belt Gi

We like this match-up a lot! Bezerra is a very high-level judo player, with numerous trophies under that setting, and plenty of experience in jiu-jitsu. Although smaller, Felipe thrives against bigger, heavier athletes such as Gimenis. Expect a few exchanges on the feet here. Whoever establishes top position will likely come out with his hand raised in the end.

LOUIE MORENO (Checkmat) vs ADAM DUNKEL (Lamorinda JJ)

180lbs Black Belt NOGI

Match between two local black belts, Moreno out of Checkmat’s Folsom affiliate and Dunkel a black belt under Ralph Gracie, currently coaching at Lamorinda JJ.

LEO SILVA (GFT) vs BRENO BITTENCOURT (Gracie Fighter)

170lbs Black Belt Gi

This is another match we are very excited to watch, a pairing that has all the elements needed for a Fight Of The Night Award. Silva is a fresh new black belt, ready to make his mark in the division after a very impressive career at brown belt, where he medalled in the World and Pan Championships. He has a modern and exciting style.

A former student of Alan Moraes as well as Samir Chantre, Breno is very experienced and is coming off a gold medal at the Masters World Championship. Bittencourt has very few holes in his game, a very complete competitor with strong wins over Victor de Matos, Pedro Palhares, Lucas Valente, Andris Brunovskis, to name a few.

If there was one advantage to be given to Silva, that would be his killer instinct. Leo is more submission oriented here, and in the F2W Pro setting, this counts a lot. That aside, both athletes look even.

OTHER MATCHES ON THE CARD:

DOM HOSKINS (Domination MA) vs ROBSON RODRIGUES (Checkmat)

165lbs Black Belt Gi

DEREK DIMANNO (Waza BJJ) vs ROCKY FORT (Sabre BJJ)

205lbs Judo Rules

PATRICK FERNANDEZ (Paratus) vs ROBERT PARKS (Waza)

Masters Brown Belt Gi Light Heavyweight Title

DANIEL WUERTHNER (Infinite) vs VINCE BARBOSA (Renzo Gracie)

195lbs Brown Belt Gi

RICH FLORES (Yemaso) vs TROY EVERETT (Mile High Gracie)

185lbs Brown Belt Gi

IAN JOHNSON (Infinite) vs JACOB SERVIN (Cleber)

185lbs Brown Belt Gi

MIKEY HOTHI (Nick Diaz Academy) vs JALEN HUTCHISON (CTA)

175lbs Brown Belt Gi

DAMIEN WRIGHT (Waza BJJ) vs BANDON ALEXANDER (Checkmat)

175lbs Brown Belt NOGi

SOURKONE NHINGSAVATH (Yemaso BJJ) vs LARRY WHITE (Infinite BJJ)

170lbs Brown Belt NOGi

MICHAEL MALOTT (Team Alpha Male) vs FABRICO SILVA (CTA)

155lbs Brown Belt NOGi

SEAN JOSEPH (Sabre) vs TRINIDAD BAUTISTA (Checkmat)

150lbs NOGI

JOY PENDELL (Akbari) vs BROOKE MAYO (Nick Diaz Academy)

150lbs Brown Belt Gi

ANDREW CHESMORE (Infinite) vs DAN DYKEMAN (The Kompound)

135lbs Brown Belt NOGI

ANTIONE GREEN-GIBSON (WBJJ) vs ALBERT TAPIA (10th Planet)

135lbs Brown Belt Gi

JOEY TAYLOR (CTA) vs RAY YESCAS (Halo JJ)

205lbs Purple Belt GI

JAZZ OGILVIE (Kaizen) vs BRYCE SEXTON (WBJJ)

200lbs Purple Belt NOGI

ANTHONY MERCADO (Ralph Gracie) vs SPENCER JEHA (Team Santos)

185bs Purple Belt Gi

CHRIS ROBERTSON (Waza) vs MANNY MENDOZA (CTA)

170lbs Purple Belt Gi

WILLIAM CARVALHO (Yemaso BJJ) vs MICHAEL PARIS (Lamorinda)

165lbs Purple Belt NOGI

JOHN TAI (Yeamaso) vs JOEL SMITH (Team Alpha Male)

160lbs Purple Belt NOGI

STACEY COUNCILMAN (Infinite) vs JAIDYN MUELLER (Katharo)

160lbs Purple NOGI

CHRIS VICKERS (10th Planet) vs KALEIO ROMERO (WBJJ)

155lbs Purple Belt Gi

ANTONIO CUMERALTO (Atos) vs ERIC CEBALLOS (Halo Martial Arts)

150LBS NOGI

MICHAEL HUMPHREY (Pedro Sauer) vs DONNIE ORTEGA (Fabio Prado)

145lbs Purple Belt Gi

ANDREW BE (CTA) vs ALVIN MA (Alliance)

140lbs Purple Belt Gi

JAIME VILLAR-MOLINA (CTA) vs NICO LOZADA (WBJJ/10th Planet)

185lbs Blue Belt Gi

CYRUS ESPIRTU-FOSTER (Ares) vs LUCAS CRAWFORD (Ribeiro)

140lbs Blue Belt NOGi

PATTI SOUTHWORTH (Yemaso) vs JESSICA STROLE (Sabre)

130lbs Teen Blue Belt Gi

HECTOR MORALES (Team Maxwell) vs LEONARDO SILVA (Soul Fighters)

160lbs Teen Gi

VICTORIA ALVA (Fabio Prado) vs MEGAN IRWIN (CTA)

130lbs Green Belt Gi

SPENCER HER (Team Maxwell) vs OWN SABROE (Elite Team)

120lbs Teen Gi

JOLLENE SUNGA (Kola Ajose) vs SIRAUH TENG (Yemaso)

110lbs Yellow Belt Gi

ISMAEL ALVAREZ BERMUDEZ (Felipe Bragiao) vs JOEL SUNGA JR (Kola Ajose)