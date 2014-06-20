APRIL 28, 2018 Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates housed the final day of competition for the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation’s World Pro, one of the biggest grappling tournaments on this sport’s international circuit.

The “only two athletes of the same nationality” rule imposed by this event, which does not allow two competitors from the same country to meet in the finals, resulted in one of the most diverse adult black belt podiums in an event of this magnitude. Where we would usually see a medal tally overwhelmingly dominated by Brazilian and US athletes, we saw instead high numbers of European challengers in both the female and male divisions.

From all this European talent on deck today, two names stood out the most. That of Espen Mathiesen who had an absolutely flawless tournament in arguably the toughest bracket of the entire event, and brown belt Amal Amjahid of Belgium who has an incredible future ahead of her.

Other very positive performances by the European Squad belonged to Ffion Davies of Wales, who had an incredible run being stopped on the final by Bianca Basilio in a razor sharp close match decided by the referees. Also Adam Wardzinski and Marta Szarecka of Poland (2nd Place) as well as Serena Gabrielli (Italy 3rd), Nelton Pontes (Portugal 4th), Thomas Halpin (Ireland 4th), Charlotte Von Baumgarten (4th Germany) and Ane Svendsen (4th Norway).

Below are the results of the final matches at the Abu Dhabi World Pro.

Female Divisions

49 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Final Match:

– Mayssa Bastos defeated Livia Gluchowska by choke from the back

3rd Place Match:

– Serena Gabrielli defeated Sofia Amarante by 2×2 pts, 1×0 advantage

55 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Final Match:

– Amal Amjahid defeated Amanda Monteiro by choke from the back

3rd Place Match:

– Talita Alencar defeated Itzel Bazua aguilar by submission

62 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Final Match:

– Bianca Basilio defeated Ffion Davies by referee decision (0x0 pts)

3rd Place Match:

– Larissa Paes defeated Charlotte Von Baumgarten by 2×0 pts

70 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Final Match:

– Ana Carlina Vieira defeated Jessica Swanson by 9×0 pts

3rd Place Match:

– Thamara Silva defeated Ane Svendsen by 0x0 pts, 3×2 advantages

90 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Final Match:

– Angelica Galvão defeated Marta Szarecka by choke from mount

3rd Place Match:

– Jessica de Andrade defeated Jonna Konivuori by 2×0 pts

Male Divisions

56 KILOGRAM DIVISIONnnn



Given that this was a 5 man division, the UAEJJF did a “round robin” style tournament, which was decided yesterday in a Round Robin style event. The standing ended the following way:

1st. José Carlos Lima

2nd. Rodnei Barbosa

3rd. João Carlos Kuruoka

62 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Final Match:

– João Miyao defeated Wanki Chae by 7×2 pts

3rd Place Match:

– Hiago George defeated Mani Tavanaei by 0x0 pts, 2×1 advantages

69 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Final Match:

– Paulo Miyao defeated Gianni Grippo by 2×2 pts, 2×1 advantages

3rd Place Match:

– Ali Munfaredi defeated Thomas Halpin by 4×2 pts



77 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Final Match:

– Espen Mathiesen defeated Jake Mackenzie by violin armlock (short grip) from triangle

3rd Place Match:

– Jaime Canuto defeated Jonathan Satava by 0x0 pts, 2×0 advantages

85 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Final Match:

– Isaque Bahiense defeated Faisal Al Ketbi by 2×0 pts

3rd Place Match:

– Gustavo “Braguinha” defeated William Dias by 2×0 pts

94 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Final Match:

– Felipe Pena defeated Adam Wardzinski by 4×0 pts

3rd Place Match:

– Helton Jose defeated Basel Fanous by submission

110 KILOGRAM DIVISION

Final Match:

– Erberth Santos defeated Lucio “Lagarto” Rodrigues by 9×0 pts

3rd Place Match:

– Igor Silva defeated Nelton Pontes by 0x0 pts, 2×0 advantages