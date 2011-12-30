Bruno Almeida Alves is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt under Zé Radiola (formerly from the Gracie Barra – Pernambuco) academy. Bruno piled up medals in some of the toughest grappling tournaments in the world at the middleweight division, tournaments such as the World Championship, the European Open and the Pan American, being among the elite competitors of his generation

Bruno Alves Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Bruno Almeida Alves

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie Sr. > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Jose Olimpio > Bruno Alves

Main Achievements:

World Champion (2008 brown*)

World Masters Champion (2014/2016 Master 1)

Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion (2016 Master 1)

South American Champion (2010 black)

European Open Team Challenge Champion – By Country (2007, 2011)

European Champion (2006 purple, 2007 purple open weight)

World Pro Trials Qualifier (2011 Poland & Natal– RN brown/black)

North/North East Interstate Champion (2007 purple)

Melbourne Open Champion (2011 black)

British Open Champion (2010 black)

Pan American Championship Runner-up (2009 brown)

CBJJE World Championship Runner-up (2010 black)

European Championship Runner-up (2011 black)

Rio Open Championship Runner-up (2010 black)

WLPJJ Championship Runner-up (2010 black)

Abu Dhabi World Pro Cup 3rd Place (2011 brown/black)

Brazilian National Championship 3rd Place (2011 black, 2006 purple)

Rio Open Championship 3rd Place (2011 black)

South American Championship 3rd Place (2009 black)

* Closed brackets with team mate

Favourite Technique/Position: Omoplata

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76kg/167lbs); Peso Medio (82kg/181lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra – Pernambuco

Bruno Almeida Alves Biography

Bruno Alves was born on the 6th of October, 1983 in Recife, Brazil. Much like his friends Braulio and Victor Estima, Bruno Alves started off his illustrious career as a martial artist in Judo, a sport he tried for the first time when he was 8 years old, and in which he stayed until his 10th birthday. Bruno was 13 years old when he saw the first UFC, like many other teenagers in those days Alves was inspired by Royce Gracie’s wins to come back to martial arts.

Understandably he wanted to try Jiu Jitsu, and joined the Free Style academy in Pernambuco, having Charles dos Anjos as his first coach. Charles dos Anjos didn’t stay has an instructor there for long as he moved to the United States shortly after, leaving “Ze Radiola” in charge of the team. The fact that there were no kids classes and that Bruno Alves had to spar with grown men everyday at the age of 13, turned Bruno into a more technical fighter and helped his development.

Ze Radiola’s teachings and incentive pushed Bruno Alves to be one of the best fighters in the Pernambuco state. In 2010 Bruno came to Europe, staying with his friends Braulio and Victor Estima. The time spent with the Estimas helped Bruno push himself even harder; he reaped the rewards with two excellent competitive years (2010 and 2011) where he achieved several medals in many important tournaments.

Bruno Alves Fight Videos

Bruno Alves @ South American Championship, 2009 (1st fight)



Bruno Alves @ South American Championship, 2009 (2nd fight)

