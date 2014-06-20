Amanda Monteiro Nogueira is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Master Júlio César Pereira and a representative of GF Team in this sport/martial art’s competitive circuit. Monteiro made a name for herself in the lower belt divisions of BJJ where she earned International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World, Pans and Brazilian National titles before cementing her status as an elite black belt with outstanding performances at the UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and IBJJF No-Gi Pans Championship during her first few months in this category.

Amanda Monteiro Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Amanda Monteiro Nogueira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio Cesar > Amanda Monteiro

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2017)

CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2017** brown, 2014* blue)

CBJJ Brazilian Teams Champion (2015 purple)

UAEJJF Grand Slam – Los Angeles Champion (2017)

IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro Champion (2016** brown)

IBJJF Rio Summer Open Champion (2016** brown)

IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2016 purple)

CBJJ Brasileiro Championship Runner-up (2015 purple, 2014 blue)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Championship Runner-up (2014 blue)

CBJJ South American Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Blitz Style Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg /129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Amanda Monteiro Biography

Amanda Monteiro was born on December 5, 1994 in the Brazilian capital – Brasília (DF), growing up in the state of São Paulo where she remained up until her 19th birthday.

As a child Amanda became an avid football/soccer player whose talent was scouted by important clubs such as Clube Atlético Juventus. The deal with Juventus ended up falling through given Monteiro’s age and the commute necessary for her to play in the squad, but the reference is a testament to the size of her talent.

Interested in combat sports from an early age, Amanda signed on to the Ryan Gracie Academy (Capão branch) during her early teens where she practiced muay Thai. Having several friends who also practiced jiu jitsu at this same location, Monteiro ended up shifting her focus to the gi on December 2011.

Sérgio Soares – head coach of Ryan Gracie Capão was Amanda’s first instructor and the person behind Monteiro’s blue belt promotion, also helping Amanda win her first CBJJ Brazilian National title (double gold in 2014) and her first medal at the UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro (2nd place, also in 2014). These positive results in two of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments helped Amanda believe her potential, a sentiment she fed from when making the decision of moving from São Paulo to train with a bigger and more competition focussed academy – GF Team in Rio de Janeiro.

Once at GFTeam Monteiro’s tuition was taken by Renato Dominguez. He graded Amanda with her purple belt before she switched within the team, to the GFT’s headquarters in Meyer (2015). Living inside the gym, surrounded by BJJ for 24 hours per day made a gigantic impact in Monteiro’s game. The sacrifice and lack of sponsorship, however, led Amanda to consider quitting the sport on several occasions – thoughts always put aside by the solid advice and support of her coach Júlio César.

On June 2017 after conquering her first world title in the brown belt division, Master Julio promoted Amanda Monteiro to black belt.

Cover photo by Romulo Borges.

Amanda Monteiro vs Dayane da Silva

