Pedro Dias Clementino is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Douglas Rufino (Trator) and a former student José Leão Teixeira (Zé Beleza) who became one of the top light featherweight competitors of his generation. Although raised in the Santa Maria slum in Rio de Janeiro, Pedrinho is also a representative of the Cantagalo social project a work-group who produced numerous high level BJJ competitors since its inception in 1997.

Pedro Dias Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Pedro Paulo Dias Clementino

Nickname: “Pedrinho” a friendly way of saying Pedro in Portuguese, similar to ‘Little Pedro’.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Ricardo Vieira > Douglas Rufino > Pedro Dias

Main Achievements:

IBJJF European Open Champion (2017/2016 brown)

IBJJF Vitória International Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Rio Winter International Open Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2017 brown, 2015 purple)

CBJJ Brazilian National No-Gi Championship 2nd Place (2017)

CBJJ Brazilian National Championship 2nd Place (2017 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National Juvenile Championship 2nd Place (2017 green)

IBJJF London Winter International Open 2nd Place (2017 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam – Rio de Janeiro 2nd Place (2017 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian National Championship 3rd Place (2016 purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2015 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: CTA

Pedro Dias Biography

Pedro Dias was born in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro on April 13, 1995 growing up in the slum of Santa Maria located on the South Zone of the Marvellous City.

Dias’ parents were firm believers that in order to keep him away from gang related crime they needed to occupy Pedro with either music or sports. With this in mind, at the age of 4 ‘Pedrinho’ was signed on to judo classes at a local association. The place also provided jiu jitsu and it didn’t take long for Dias to enrol in those as well (around 1999/2000).

Michel Buiú Pereira was Dias’ very first instructor at this aforementioned social project in Pedro’s area. Buiú remained behind this project and in charge of Pedrinho’s tuition for 3 years, a time when he left the association and moved to the United States.

Believing in the benefits of jiu jitsu, in Buiú’s absence Pedro’s father looked for an alternative. He was friend’s with the doorman of the well known ‘Escola de Jiu Jitsu’ – an academy with a big underage squad led by Zé Beleza. Through him, Pedrinho was introduced to the team leader who liked Dias’ demeanour and recognized his talent, deciding to give him a spot in his class.

Through common friends Dias met Sandro Vieira (Sandrinho) and Douglas Rufino (Trator), who ran the classes at Cantagalo’s social project – a BJJ school for underprivileged kids in Cantagalo’s slums – a community close to Santa Maria. The project started by Ricardo Vieira in the 1997 had developed several grappling talents including Sandrinho and Trator, but also Alan ‘Finfou’, Jackson Sousa, Bruno Matias and many others. Given their similar interests Pedrinho started training with this work-group on a regular basis as a brown belt.

The proximity with the Cantagalo team, and the competition focus carried by this group led Pedro to leave Escola de Jiu Jitsu and settle with Vieira and Rufino – who had at the time split from Checkmat to join Caio Terra‘s Association. It was Douglas Rufino who awarded Dias his black belt on July 15, 2017.

Cover photo taken by William Burkhardt of BJJPix.

Pedro Dias Grappling Record 6 WINS BY POINTS

5 ( 83 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 17 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION 1 LOSSES BY POINTS

1 ( 100 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Pedro Dias Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 13413 Hiago George Hiago George L Pts: 2x0 Brasileiro NoGi 61KG F 2017 12950 Unknown W Pts: 2x0 Curitiba W. Open 64KG 4F 2017 12951 Douglas Machado W Pts: 4x2 Curitiba W. Open 64KG SF 2017 12989 Fernando Gomes W Choke from back Vitoria Open 64KG 4F 2017 12991 Gustavo Leal W Pts: 6x0 Vitoria Open 64KG SF 2017 13409 Thales Nakassu W Pts: 2x0 Brasileiro NoGi 61KG 4F 2017 13411 Kevlyn Pontes W Pts: 4x0 Brasileiro NoGi 61KG SF 2017

Pedro Dias vs Mário Leopoldo (2015)

