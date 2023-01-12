Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Ariel Tabak

Ariel Tabak is a South African-Australian grappler and black belt under coach Cicero Costha, who worked extensively with Levi Jones-Leary, Daniel Keane, Daniel Sainty, as well as Daniel Shaw, and represents the Cicero Costha Association in the sport’s international tour. Tabak is widely recognized as one of Australia’s top competitors, a status he earned through a crowd-pleasing grappling style that saw him through important wins against well-known names of the sport while medaling in tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) leagues.

Ariel Tabak Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Ariel Tabak

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Ariel Tabak

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan-Pacific Championship (2019 / 2022*)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Houston Open (2022)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan-Pacific Championship (2022)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2019)
  • 3rd Place ADCC Oceania & Asia Trials (2022)

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Cicero Costha

Ariel Tabak Biography

Ariel Tabak was born on February 21, 1994, in South Africa, but moved to New Zealand as an infant for a brief period before reaching Melbourne, Australia, at the age of 6, where he grew up.

The first sport practiced by Tabak, at a competitive level, was basketball. An activity he kept for 7 years, playing in local events with the A-grade team.

Martial arts were also introduced into Ariel’s life early on, with you young South African joining a taekwondo class at the age of 7, going on to earn the rank of Cho Dan Bo (red belt with a stripe) during his 5 years of training.

After reaching his mid-teens, Ariel decided to try a martial art with bigger self-defense potential, opting to join a local mixed martial arts (MMA) gym in 2009, where he had his first taste of grappling. Although originally intended to focus on MMA, Tabak quickly fell in love with jiu-jitsu, both the training and the culture/comradery surrounding the sport. This sentiment was ultimately behind his decision of shifting his focus toward the kimono.

Under the guidance of Daniel Keane and Daniel Shaw, Tabak grew exponentially fonder of jiu-jitsu, a love that led to many trips to Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, two hubs regarded as the Mecca of Jiu-Jitsu.

During one of those trips to South America, Ariel visited the Cicero Costha Academy in São Paulo (2018) alongside his partner – another well-known BJJ competitor – Hope Douglass. The comradery and quality of training at Cicero’s gym, allied with the fact that Tabak had family living in São Paulo led the young athlete to join the Costha squad, visiting the training center every chance he could and representing the PSLPB banner in the tournament scene.

Ariel Tabak’s solid form and development led coach Cicero Costha to promote him to the black belt rank on June 4, 2019.

Among Ariel’s main influences are also black belts Levi Jones-Leary, Daniel Sainty, and Gui Neves.

Ariel Tabak Instructional

Ariel Tabak Grappling Record

29 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    13 (45%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (7%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    13 (45%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (3%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

13 SUBMISSIONS WINS

13
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
14 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    7 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (21%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (21%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Ariel Tabak Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
21651Rafael MansurRafael MansurLPts: 0x0, AdvGrand Slam LA69KG4F2019
21659Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLPts: 9x2Grand Slam LA69KGRPC2019
22281Gabriel FigueiroGabriel FigueiroLPts: 2x0Grand Slam RJ69KGSF2019
22957Israel SousaIsrael SousaLPointsGrand Slam AD69KG4F2020
22965Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLPts: 3x2Grand Slam AD69KG3RD2020
23072Alex SodreAlex SodreLPts: 2x2, AdvEuropean Open70KGR22020
30666Cooper BurnhamLAdvBoa Super 8N/A83KG2022
32455Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaLPts: 6x4Atlanta SPO76KGF2022
32572Joao MendesJoao MendesLPts: 4x0Denver Open70KGF2022
32846Diego SodreDiego SodreLChoke from backWorld Champ.70KG8F2022
33113Jeremy SkinnerJeremy SkinnerLInside heel hookADCC AUS Trials66KGSF2022
35784Murilo AmaralMurilo AmaralLReferee DecisionPan Pacific76KGF2022
36253Kalel SantosLTerra lockWorld Pro69KGR12022
36266Matias EstevezMatias EstevezLPts: 2x0World Pro69KGRPC2022
21656Alberto SerranoWPts: 6x0Grand Slam LA69KGRPC2019
22212Mile IvankovicWStraight ankle lockPan Pac76KG4F2019
22213Chris NiniWPointsPan Pac76KGSF2019
22214Tomoshige SeraWTrianglePan Pac76KGF2019
22264Evandro FilhoWPts: 2x2, AdvGrand Slam RJ69KGR12019
22272Walter AlamoWPts: 2x0Grand Slam RJ69KG8F2019
22276Kennedy SilvaWPts: 8x0Grand Slam RJ69KG4F2019
22283Pedro NetoWChoke from backGrand Slam RJ69KGRPC2019
22285Marlus SalgadoWPts: 4x2Grand Slam RJ69KG3RD2019
22962Diogo FreitasWStraight ankle lockGrand Slam AD69KGRPC2020
22964Abdullah NabasWStraight ankle lockGrand Slam AD69KGRPC2020
23065Brian MahechaBrian MahechaWChoke from backEuropean Open70KGR12020
30664Sean GourrierecWAdvBoa Super 8N/A83KG2022
30665Eoin CoughlanWTriangleBoa Super 8N/A83KG2022
32453Matheus GalvaoWStraight ankle lockAtlanta SPO76KGSF2022
32571Michael DiazWChoke from backDenver Open70KGSF2022
32698Alef SilvaWPointsHouston Open70KGSF2022
32700Brian MahechaBrian MahechaWReferee DecisionHouston Open70KGF2022
32839Jun Yong ChoWPts: 4x2World Champ.70KGR12022
33105Mykelti KlinkWRNCADCC AUS Trials66KGR12022
33108Samil AtlihanWRNCADCC AUS Trials66KGR22022
33110Michael MarcoWFootlockADCC AUS Trials66KG4F2022
33115Sean HeWPts: 5x0ADCC AUS Trials66KG3RD2022
35783Hanhee KimWChoke from backPan Pacific76KGSF2022
35787Ramon RosaWPointsPan PacificABS4F2022
35789Marcelo GomideMarcelo GomideWPointsPan PacificABSF2022
36261Jose RiosWPts: 14x0World Pro69KGRPC2022
36262D. RazmadzeWPts: 9x0World Pro69KGRPC2022
36263Haidar AbbasWPts: 4x2World Pro69KGRPC2022
