Brandon Walensky is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Clark Gracie, also working extensively with coach Paulo Fernando Augusto during his formative years. One of the most exciting grapplers of his generation, Walenski broke out to a mainstream audience while competing as a brown belt, particularly through his performances at the Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI), Metamoris and International Brazilia Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championship, he would later cement his status in the black belt division.
Full Name: Brandon Woodly Walensky
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carley Gracie > Clark Gracie > Brandon Walensky
Main Achievements:
- IBJJF Mexico Summer Open Champion (2017)
- IBJJF Mexico Summer No-Gi Open Champion (2017)
- IBJJF Chicago Summer Open Champion (2016)
- IBJJF Chicago Summer Open No-Gi Champion (2016)
- IBJJF San Jose Summer Open 2nd Place (2017)
- IBJJF Denver Open 2nd Place (2018)
- IBJJF Denver Fall Open 2nd Place (2018)
- IBJJF Miami Fall Open 2nd Place (2017)
- IBJJF San Diego Open 3rd Place (2018)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2013/2015 brown)
- IBJJF American Nationals No-Gi Champion (2013 brown)
- Metamoris Challenger 2nd Place (2015)
- IBJJF World No-Gi 3rd Place (2014 brown)
- EBI I 3rd Place (2014)
- IBJJF American Nationals 3rd Place (2013 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Kimura/Americana
Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Clark Gracie JJ
Brandon Walensky was born on April 5, 1992, in Oceanside, California, United States of America, moving on to neighboring San Marcos at the age of 5 where he grew up.
As a child, and into his pre-teens, Brando was involved in football (soccer) and basketball at a competitive level, as he grew older, however, his interest started shifting towards martial arts – much due to his father’s influence.
At the age of 13, after some persuasion from his father (who believed martial arts would be beneficial to his son), Brandon signed on to judo classes at a BJJ + Judo gym that had opened in San Marcos. Although tentative at the start, Walensky did end up loving the experience.
After two years in judo, Brandon decided to add jiu-jitsu to his weekly schedule, combining both judo and BJJ for a while, before opting to focus solely on the submissions aspect of grappling.
Coach Paulo Fernando Augusto was responsible for Brandon’s development up to brown belt, a time when Walensky moved to San Diego’s Clark Gracie Academy (CGA). It was also at CGA that Walensky was introduced to coaching, a trade he picked up as a brown belt, and perfected with the help of his mentor.
On December 16, 2016, after a string of outstanding results in his brown belt career, Brandon Walensky was promoted to black belt by Clark Gracie.
Brandon Walensky Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
2 (11%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
17 (89%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
17 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
12 (71%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
5 (29%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Brandon Walensky Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|11769
|Isaac DoederleinIsaac Doederlein
|L
|Choke from back
|LA National Pro
|69KG
|F
|2017
|11779
|Isaac DoederleinIsaac Doederlein
|L
|Points
|LA National Pro
|U77KG
|SF
|2017
|11916
|Rubens CharlesRubens Charles
|L
|Points
|Pan American
|70KG
|8F
|2017
|12239
|Ricky Lule
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|66KG
|4F
|2017
|13182
|Leo SaggioroLeo Saggioro
|L
|Cachecol choke
|FIVE Super League
|70KG
|4F
|2017
|13248
|Joe Scovel
|L
|Points
|San Jose Open
|70KG
|F
|2017
|13520
|Brian MahechaBrian Mahecha
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Grand Slam LA
|69KG
|SF
|2017
|13523
|Alexandre VieiraAlexandre Vieira
|L
|Crucifix choke
|Grand Slam LA
|69KG
|RR
|2017
|13891
|Silvio DuranSilvio Duran
|L
|Pts: 6x2
|Miami Fall Open
|70KG
|SF
|2017
|13924
|Nathan Orchard
|L
|Points
|EBI 13
|70KG
|R1
|2017
|14193
|Marvin Castelle
|L
|Inside heel hook
|F2W Pro 56
|70KG
|SPF
|2017
|14323
|Gianni GrippoGianni Grippo
|L
|Short choke
|NoGi Worlds
|67KG
|R1
|2017
|14956
|Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo Moizinho
|L
|Pts: 6x2
|Pan American
|70KG
|8F
|2018
|15491
|Thiago MacedoThiago Macedo
|L
|Pts: 7x0
|Denver Open
|70KG
|F
|2018
|15810
|Pablo MantovaniPablo Mantovani
|L
|Pts: 10x0
|San Diego Open
|70KG
|SF
|2018
|15957
|Rafael MansurRafael Mansur
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|World Champ.
|70KG
|R2
|2018
|17682
|Adam BenayounAdam Benayoun
|L
|Points
|Denver Open
|70KG
|F
|2018
|11767
|Ronald Henderson
|W
|Crucifix Choke
|LA National Pro
|69KG
|SF
|2017
|11910
|Juan Gomez
|W
|Armlock
|Pan American
|70KG
|R1
|2017
|12226
|Eric Medina
|W
|Darce choke
|ADCC WC Trials
|66KG
|RS
|2017
|12228
|Chris Hans
|W
|Triangle
|ADCC WC Trials
|66KG
|RS
|2017
|12234
|Ben Eddy
|W
|Triangle
|ADCC WC Trials
|66KG
|8F
|2017
|13247
|Manny Moreno
|W
|Bow and arrow
|San Jose Open
|70KG
|SF
|2017
|13444
|Carlos Quintero
|W
|Bow and arrow
|Mexico City Open
|70KG
|F
|2017
|13455
|Carlos Quintero
|W
|Triangle
|Mexico NG Open
|67KG
|F
|2017
|13517
|Felipe Simplicio
|W
|Triangle
|Grand Slam LA
|69KG
|4F
|2017
|13890
|Brian MahechaBrian Mahecha
|W
|Armbar
|Miami Fall Open
|70KG
|4F
|2017
|15488
|N/A
|W
|Loop choke
|Denver Open
|70KG
|SF
|2018
|15489
|Bruno Valdivino
|W
|Triangle
|Denver Open
|70KG
|SF
|2018
|15807
|Rene Lopez
|W
|Bow and arrow
|San Diego Open
|70KG
|4F
|2018
|15951
|Joao NetoJoao Neto
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|World Champ.
|70KG
|R1
|2018
|17433
|B. Penado
|W
|RNC
|Fighting Ind.
|66KG
|RR
|2018
|17434
|Junior Andrade
|W
|RNC
|Fighting Ind.
|66KG
|RR
|2018
|17435
|Cristobal Chavez
|W
|Toe hold
|Fighting Ind.
|66KG
|RR
|2018
|17436
|Alessandro Costa
|W
|Toe hold
|Fighting Ind.
|66KG
|RR
|2018
|17681
|Jonathan Buren
|W
|Points
|Denver Open
|70KG
|SF
|2018
Brandon Walensky vs Carlos Sanchez
