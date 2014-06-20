Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Brandon Walensky
, / 436 0

Brandon Walensky

Brandon Walensky is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Clark Gracie, also working extensively with coach Paulo Fernando Augusto during his formative years. One of the most exciting grapplers of his generation, Walenski broke out to a mainstream audience while competing as a brown belt, particularly through his performances at the Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI), Metamoris and International Brazilia Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championship, he would later cement his status in the black belt division.

Brandon Walensky Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Brandon Woodly Walensky

Nickname: N/A

Lineage:  Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carley Gracie > Clark Gracie > Brandon Walensky

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Mexico Summer Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Mexico Summer No-Gi Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Chicago Summer Open Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF Chicago Summer Open No-Gi Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF San Jose Summer Open 2nd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Denver Open 2nd Place (2018)
  • IBJJF Denver Fall Open 2nd Place (2018)
  • IBJJF Miami Fall Open 2nd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF San Diego Open 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2013/2015 brown)
  • IBJJF American Nationals No-Gi Champion (2013 brown)
  • Metamoris Challenger 2nd Place (2015)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi 3rd Place (2014 brown)
  • EBI I 3rd Place (2014)
  • IBJJF American Nationals 3rd Place (2013 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Kimura/Americana

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Clark Gracie JJ

Brandon Walensky was born on April 5, 1992, in Oceanside, California, United States of America, moving on to neighboring San Marcos at the age of 5 where he grew up.

As a child, and into his pre-teens, Brando was involved in football (soccer) and basketball at a competitive level, as he grew older, however, his interest started shifting towards martial arts – much due to his father’s influence.

At the age of 13, after some persuasion from his father (who believed martial arts would be beneficial to his son), Brandon signed on to judo classes at a BJJ + Judo gym that had opened in San Marcos. Although tentative at the start, Walensky did end up loving the experience.

After two years in judo, Brandon decided to add jiu-jitsu to his weekly schedule, combining both judo and BJJ for a while, before opting to focus solely on the submissions aspect of grappling.

Coach Paulo Fernando Augusto was responsible for Brandon’s development up to brown belt, a time when Walensky moved to San Diego’s Clark Gracie Academy (CGA). It was also at CGA that Walensky was introduced to coaching, a trade he picked up as a brown belt, and perfected with the help of his mentor.

On December 16, 2016, after a string of outstanding results in his brown belt career, Brandon Walensky was promoted to black belt by Clark Gracie.

19 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (11%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    17 (89%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

17 SUBMISSIONS WINS

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
11769Isaac DoederleinIsaac DoederleinLChoke from backLA National Pro69KGF2017
11779Isaac DoederleinIsaac DoederleinLPointsLA National ProU77KGSF2017
11916Rubens CharlesRubens CharlesLPointsPan American70KG8F2017
12239Ricky LuleLPts: 2x0ADCC WC Trials66KG4F2017
13182Leo SaggioroLeo SaggioroLCachecol chokeFIVE Super League70KG4F2017
13248Joe ScovelLPointsSan Jose Open70KGF2017
13520Brian MahechaBrian MahechaLPts: 2x0Grand Slam LA69KGSF2017
13523Alexandre VieiraAlexandre VieiraLCrucifix chokeGrand Slam LA69KGRR2017
13891Silvio DuranSilvio DuranLPts: 6x2Miami Fall Open70KGSF2017
13924Nathan OrchardLPointsEBI 1370KGR12017
14193Marvin CastelleLInside heel hookF2W Pro 5670KGSPF2017
14323Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLShort chokeNoGi Worlds67KGR12017
14956Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 6x2Pan American70KG8F2018
15491Thiago MacedoThiago MacedoLPts: 7x0Denver Open70KGF2018
15810Pablo MantovaniPablo MantovaniLPts: 10x0San Diego Open70KGSF2018
15957Rafael MansurRafael MansurLPts: 2x0World Champ.70KGR22018
17682Adam BenayounAdam BenayounLPointsDenver Open70KGF2018
11767Ronald HendersonWCrucifix ChokeLA National Pro69KGSF2017
11910Juan GomezWArmlockPan American70KGR12017
12226Eric MedinaWDarce chokeADCC WC Trials66KGRS2017
12228Chris HansWTriangleADCC WC Trials66KGRS2017
12234Ben EddyWTriangleADCC WC Trials66KG8F2017
13247Manny MorenoWBow and arrowSan Jose Open70KGSF2017
13444Carlos QuinteroWBow and arrowMexico City Open70KGF2017
13455Carlos QuinteroWTriangleMexico NG Open67KGF2017
13517Felipe SimplicioWTriangleGrand Slam LA69KG4F2017
13890Brian MahechaBrian MahechaWArmbarMiami Fall Open70KG4F2017
15488N/AWLoop chokeDenver Open70KGSF2018
15489Bruno ValdivinoWTriangleDenver Open70KGSF2018
15807Rene LopezWBow and arrowSan Diego Open70KG4F2018
15951Joao NetoJoao NetoWPts: 2x0World Champ.70KGR12018
17433B. PenadoWRNCFighting Ind.66KGRR2018
17434Junior AndradeWRNCFighting Ind.66KGRR2018
17435Cristobal ChavezWToe holdFighting Ind.66KGRR2018
17436Alessandro CostaWToe holdFighting Ind.66KGRR2018
17681Jonathan BurenWPointsDenver Open70KGSF2018

