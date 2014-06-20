Brandon Walensky is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Clark Gracie, also working extensively with coach Paulo Fernando Augusto during his formative years. One of the most exciting grapplers of his generation, Walenski broke out to a mainstream audience while competing as a brown belt, particularly through his performances at the Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI), Metamoris and International Brazilia Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championship, he would later cement his status in the black belt division.

Brandon Walensky Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Brandon Woodly Walensky

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carley Gracie > Clark Gracie > Brandon Walensky

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Mexico Summer Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Mexico Summer No-Gi Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Chicago Summer Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF Chicago Summer Open No-Gi Champion (2016)

IBJJF San Jose Summer Open 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF Denver Open 2nd Place (2018)

IBJJF Denver Fall Open 2nd Place (2018)

IBJJF Miami Fall Open 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF San Diego Open 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2013/2015 brown)

IBJJF American Nationals No-Gi Champion (2013 brown)

Metamoris Challenger 2nd Place (2015)

IBJJF World No-Gi 3rd Place (2014 brown)

EBI I 3rd Place (2014)

IBJJF American Nationals 3rd Place (2013 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Kimura/Americana

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Clark Gracie JJ

Brandon Walensky

Brandon Walensky was born on April 5, 1992, in Oceanside, California, United States of America, moving on to neighboring San Marcos at the age of 5 where he grew up.

As a child, and into his pre-teens, Brando was involved in football (soccer) and basketball at a competitive level, as he grew older, however, his interest started shifting towards martial arts – much due to his father’s influence.

At the age of 13, after some persuasion from his father (who believed martial arts would be beneficial to his son), Brandon signed on to judo classes at a BJJ + Judo gym that had opened in San Marcos. Although tentative at the start, Walensky did end up loving the experience.

After two years in judo, Brandon decided to add jiu-jitsu to his weekly schedule, combining both judo and BJJ for a while, before opting to focus solely on the submissions aspect of grappling.

Coach Paulo Fernando Augusto was responsible for Brandon’s development up to brown belt, a time when Walensky moved to San Diego’s Clark Gracie Academy (CGA). It was also at CGA that Walensky was introduced to coaching, a trade he picked up as a brown belt, and perfected with the help of his mentor.

On December 16, 2016, after a string of outstanding results in his brown belt career, Brandon Walensky was promoted to black belt by Clark Gracie.

Brandon Walensky vs Carlos Sanchez

