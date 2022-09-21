Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Gabriel de Oliveira

BJJ Heroes,
49 0
B Team Instructional

Gabriel de Oliveira, commonly known as “Biel”, is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Cândido, who represents team affiliation Lotus Jiu-Jitsu / Power Lotus on the sport’s international circuit. Biel Oliveira first made waves as a competitor in São Paulo, Brazil’s circuit, where he conquered numerous titles before making his mark as one of the top athletes in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, in the early 2020s with medals at the American Nationals and Inter-State South Brazilian Championships.

Gabriel Oliveira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel de Oliveira Haddad Duarte

Nickname: Oliveira is mainly known as “Biel” by his friends and family, a Portuguese short form of saying, Gabriel.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > George Gracie > Octávio de Almeida > Moises Muradi > Rodrigo Cândido > Gabriel de Oliveira

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2022)
  • 1st Place IBJJF JJ CON (2022)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Sul Brasileiro (2022)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF JJ CON (2022*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2018 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2019 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2018* purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2014 / 2015)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Cachecol Choke (Choke With Own Lapel)

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Lôtus

Gabriel Oliveira Biography

Gabriel “Biel” Oliveira was born on September 03, 1998, in São Paulo, the capital of the same name Brazilian state.

A precocious grappler, Oliveira started training jiu-jitsu at the age of three, under the influence of his family, all of which already trained BJJ at the time at his uncle’s academy.

His uncle, Rodrigo Cândido, was the owner of Power Lotus Team, an affiliate gym of the famous São Paulo-based team, Lotus Jiu-Jitsu, and it was there that “Biel” kickstarted his career, the same gym where he trained most of his life.

Gabriel started competing at the age of 5. Still, despite being successful in the local tournament scene, Oliveira did not truly take jiu-jitsu seriously until 2014, when he won the IBJF World Championship, and understood that the sport could lead to a comfortable life.

While visiting Brazil, American grappler Sean Dowie trained at Rodrigo Cândido academy where he had a chance to meet Biel and see him compete. Understanding the talent the young São Paulo native presented, and how his potential was somewhat wasted on the local circuit, Dowie invited Gabriel to visit the United States and stay with him and his family, offering his gym as a training facility, so he could compete more regularly in the US tournament scene, the best grappling network in the world.

Biel Oliveira accepted the offer by Dowie and visited, under Sean’s proposal, the USA in 2018. From that first interaction, Gabriel established a friendship with the American and re-visited several times from then on.

In 2020, amidst the COVID19 pandemic, Gabriel Oliveira was promoted to black belt by his uncle, and longtime coach, Rodrigo Cândido.

Gabriel Oliveira Grappling Record

14 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    5 (36%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (14%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Cachecol choke
100
7
7
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
6 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (33%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (17%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Omoplata
33
1
#86e620
Kimura
33
1
#5AD3D1
Katagatame
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Gabriel Oliveira Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
27393Wallace CostaWallace CostaLPts: 4x3Sul AmericanoO100KGR12021
30067Gutemberg PereiraGutemberg PereiraLOmoplataSul BrasileiroO100KGSF2022
32356Erberth SantosErberth SantosLReferee DecisionSD OpenO100KGF2022
33328Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLPts: 2x0American Nat.ABSSF2022
33734Austin BakerAustin BakerLKimuraPhoenix OpenO100KGF2022
34619Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLKatagatameJJ ConABSF2022
30065Pablo AlmeidaWCachecol chokeSul BrasileiroO100KG4F2022
32382Antonio ZuazoWPointsSD NGOO97KGF2022
33315Marcus SalernoWCachecol chokeAmerican Nat.O100KG4F2022
33316Austin BakerAustin BakerWReferee DecisionAmerican Nat.O100KGSF2022
33318Levi MouraWCachecol chokeAmerican Nat.O100KGF2022
33323Joshua GuerraWCachecol chokeAmerican Nat.ABSR12022
33326Marlon TanakaWCachecol chokeAmerican Nat.ABS4F2022
33733Jackson DouglasJackson DouglasWPts: 7x4Phoenix OpenO100KGRR2022
33761Austin BakerAustin BakerWPts: 2x0Phoenix NGOO97KGSF2022
33762Joshua GuerraWPts: 7x0Phoenix NGOO97KGF2022
34606Rehan SilvaWCachecol chokeJJ ConO100KGSF2022
34608Joshua GuerraWCachecol chokeJJ ConO100KGF2022
34615Vitor PeresWReferee DecisionJJ ConABS4F2022
34618Wildemar SantosWPts: 11x0JJ ConABSSF2022
Mica Galvao Instructional

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....