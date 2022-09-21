Gabriel de Oliveira, commonly known as “Biel”, is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Rodrigo Cândido, who represents team affiliation Lotus Jiu-Jitsu / Power Lotus on the sport’s international circuit. Biel Oliveira first made waves as a competitor in São Paulo, Brazil’s circuit, where he conquered numerous titles before making his mark as one of the top athletes in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, in the early 2020s with medals at the American Nationals and Inter-State South Brazilian Championships.

Gabriel Oliveira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Gabriel de Oliveira Haddad Duarte

Nickname: Oliveira is mainly known as “Biel” by his friends and family, a Portuguese short form of saying, Gabriel.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > George Gracie > Octávio de Almeida > Moises Muradi > Rodrigo Cândido > Gabriel de Oliveira

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2022)

1st Place IBJJF JJ CON (2022)

3rd Place IBJJF Sul Brasileiro (2022)

3rd Place IBJJF JJ CON (2022*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2018 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals NOGI (2018* purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2014 / 2015)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Cachecol Choke (Choke With Own Lapel)

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Lôtus

Gabriel Oliveira Biography

Gabriel “Biel” Oliveira was born on September 03, 1998, in São Paulo, the capital of the same name Brazilian state.

A precocious grappler, Oliveira started training jiu-jitsu at the age of three, under the influence of his family, all of which already trained BJJ at the time at his uncle’s academy.

His uncle, Rodrigo Cândido, was the owner of Power Lotus Team, an affiliate gym of the famous São Paulo-based team, Lotus Jiu-Jitsu, and it was there that “Biel” kickstarted his career, the same gym where he trained most of his life.

Gabriel started competing at the age of 5. Still, despite being successful in the local tournament scene, Oliveira did not truly take jiu-jitsu seriously until 2014, when he won the IBJF World Championship, and understood that the sport could lead to a comfortable life.

While visiting Brazil, American grappler Sean Dowie trained at Rodrigo Cândido academy where he had a chance to meet Biel and see him compete. Understanding the talent the young São Paulo native presented, and how his potential was somewhat wasted on the local circuit, Dowie invited Gabriel to visit the United States and stay with him and his family, offering his gym as a training facility, so he could compete more regularly in the US tournament scene, the best grappling network in the world.

Biel Oliveira accepted the offer by Dowie and visited, under Sean’s proposal, the USA in 2018. From that first interaction, Gabriel established a friendship with the American and re-visited several times from then on.

In 2020, amidst the COVID19 pandemic, Gabriel Oliveira was promoted to black belt by his uncle, and longtime coach, Rodrigo Cândido.