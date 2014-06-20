Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Jurandir Conceição
38 0

Jurandir Conceição

Jurandir Conceição is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Roberto Godoy, being one of the main representatives of the G13 team in the sport/martial art’s international circuit while also owning a successful academy of his own in São Paulo, Brazil (Academia Rock Fight). One of the most exciting guard players of his generation, Conceição earned important medals in tournaments such as the South American Championship, São Paulo Open, Miami Open and many more.

Jurandir Conceição Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jurandir Vieira da Conceição

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Jurandir Conceição

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place CBJJ Sul Brasileiro (2015)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Miami Spring Open (2016)
  • 2nd Place BJJ Stars Grand Prix (2019*)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Miami Spring Open (2017)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2013)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Summer Open (2017)
  • 3rd Place UAEJJF South America Continental Pro (2018).

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan American (2012 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2012 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Omoplata

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/association: G13

Jurandir Conceição Biography

Jurandir Conceição was born on May 10, 1989, in São Paulo, Brazil, growing up in the Brooklin neighborhood (SP).

During his childhood, Jurandir was a victim of bullying. The oppression/intimidation by his school’s peers led Conceição to seek martial arts as a way to better himself and prevent bodily harm, starting with judo at the age of 8 and progressing to capoeira, boxing and finally jiu-jitsu, which he started as a 15YO.

Roberto Godoy was Jurandir’s first instructor in BJJ and a strong figure in his upbringing. More so after Conceição’s father committed suicide, an action that led young Jurandir to spiral downwards into his own depression. During these tragic events, Jurandir focussed on the only perceived positive activity in his life: jiu-jitsu, which became a lifeline for his return back into a more positive frame of mind.

While training under Roberto Godoy, Jurandir also developed an interest for coaching, a trait he started working on as a blue belt and developed as he progressed through the belt system, particularly once he started leading his own class at the Rock Fight Academy in Brooklin, São Paulo.

In 2012 Jurandir earned his black belt from his longtime supporter, Godoy. Soon after his promotion, Conceição became a majority associate of the Rock Fight gym he worked at. For the following years, Conceição worked hard on learning business management, marketing and accountancy to improve his skills as a gym owner, a process that led to fantastic results. The gym prospered and flourished, becoming recognized as one of the main affiliates of the G13 team.

Jurandir Conceicao Grappling Record

25 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    10 (40%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    13 (52%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

13 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Omoplata
31
4
#86e620
Submission
31
4
#5AD3D1
Armbar
8
1
#d1212a
Cross choke
8
1
#fad11b
Triangle wristlock
8
1
#f58822
Triangle
8
1
#224aba
Footlock
8
1
13
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
22 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    9 (41%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (18%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (36%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (5%)

8 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Armbar
38
3
#86e620
Botinha
25
2
#5AD3D1
Choke from back
13
1
#d1212a
Submission
13
1
#fad11b
Cross choke
13
1
8
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Jurandir Conceicao Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
4571Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoLArmbarPan American88KGR12013
4858Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLBotinhaMundial CBJJE88KG4F2013
5246Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoLPts: 14x0Pan AmericanABSR22014
5332Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaLPointsPan American88KGR12014
5472R. EvangelistaR. EvangelistaLBotinhaBrasileiroABSR12014
5867Rodrigo FajardoRodrigo FajardoLAdvSul Brasileiro88KGF2014
5871Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLChoke from backSul BrasileiroABSF2014
6439Igor SilvaIgor SilvaLArmbarEuropeanABS4F2015
6535Henrique LimaLDQEuropean94KGR12015
6683James PuopoloJames PuopoloLPts: 7x0Pan AmericanABSR22015
6799Marcelo MafraMarcelo MafraLPointsPan American94KGR22015
7476Rafael LovatoRafael LovatoLArmbarCuritiba Open94KGF2015
8873Gabriel ArgesGabriel ArgesLPts: 8x4European Open88KGR12016
9806Roberto AbreuRoberto AbreuLSubmissionMiami Spring OpenABS4F2016
10246Rodrigo FajardoRodrigo FajardoLN/AGramado Open88KGF2016
11689Thiago SaThiago SaLPts: 4x0BH Summer Open88KGSF2017
11698Erberth SantosErberth SantosLCross chokeBH Summer OpenABS4F2017
12768DJ JacksonDJ JacksonLPts: 3x0Miami Spring Open88KGF2017
14809Andre CavalcantiLN/AACB S. American95KGR22018
14969Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLPts: 0x0, AdvSA Continental Pro94KGSF2018
15887Felipe CesarFelipe CesarLAdvBrasileiro82KG4F2018
18685Luis MarquesLPts: 0x0, AdvBJJ StarsABSF2019
5240Tanner RiceTanner RiceWFootlockPan AmericanABSR12014
5865Felipe SouzaWOmoplataSul Brasileiro88KG4F2014
5866Douglas BuenoWPointsSul Brasileiro88KGSF2014
5870Vitor ToledoVitor ToledoWAdvSul BrasileiroABSSF2014
6328Giovanne DellameaWSubmissionSul Brasileiro88KGSF2015
6329Silas OliveiraWSubmissionSul Brasileiro88KGF2015
6427Tero PyylampiWPts: 2x0EuropeanABSR22015
6435Henrique LimaWArmbarEuropeanABSR32015
7475Henrique LimaWN/ACuritiba Open94KGSF2015
8771Ricardo MesquitaWPointsBJJ StarsABSSPF2016
9798Victor SilverioVictor SilverioWPointsMiami Spring Open88KGSF2016
9800Ricardo RezendeRicardo RezendeWOmoplataMiami Spring Open88KGF2016
9805Victor GenovesiVictor GenovesiWPts: 2x2, AdvMiami Spring OpenR14F2016
10245Michael ReihnerWN/AGramado Open88KGSF2016
11687Henrique FeijoWOmoplataBH Summer Open88KG4F2017
11697Levy OliveiraWCross chokeBH Summer OpenABSR12017
12766Jose PortilloWPointsMiami Spring Open88KGSF2017
14808Joao OliveiraWN/AACB S. American95KGR12018
14967Gustavo SaraivaWSubmissionSA Continental Pro94KG4F2018
14971Luis QuinterioWSubmissionSA Continental Pro94KG3RD2018
15877N/AWN/ABrasileiro82KGR12018
15878N/AWTriangle wristlockBrasileiro82KGR22018
15880N/AWOmoplataBrasileiro82KG8F2018
18683Rodrigo SerafimWTriangleBJJ StarsABS4F2019
18684Adriano SilvaAdriano SilvaWPointsBJJ StarsABSSF2019

Jurandir Conceição vs Henrique Feijó

Jurandir Conceição 2017

