Jurandir Conceição is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Roberto Godoy, being one of the main representatives of the G13 team in the sport/martial art’s international circuit while also owning a successful academy of his own in São Paulo, Brazil (Academia Rock Fight). One of the most exciting guard players of his generation, Conceição earned important medals in tournaments such as the South American Championship, São Paulo Open, Miami Open and many more.

Jurandir Conceição Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jurandir Vieira da Conceição

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Jurandir Conceição

Main Achievements:

1st Place CBJJ Sul Brasileiro (2015)

1st Place IBJJF Miami Spring Open (2016)

2nd Place BJJ Stars Grand Prix (2019*)

2nd Place IBJJF Miami Spring Open (2017)

3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2013)

3rd Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Summer Open (2017)

3rd Place UAEJJF South America Continental Pro (2018).

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Pan American (2012 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2012 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Omoplata

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/association: G13

Jurandir Conceição Biography

Jurandir Conceição was born on May 10, 1989, in São Paulo, Brazil, growing up in the Brooklin neighborhood (SP).

During his childhood, Jurandir was a victim of bullying. The oppression/intimidation by his school’s peers led Conceição to seek martial arts as a way to better himself and prevent bodily harm, starting with judo at the age of 8 and progressing to capoeira, boxing and finally jiu-jitsu, which he started as a 15YO.

Roberto Godoy was Jurandir’s first instructor in BJJ and a strong figure in his upbringing. More so after Conceição’s father committed suicide, an action that led young Jurandir to spiral downwards into his own depression. During these tragic events, Jurandir focussed on the only perceived positive activity in his life: jiu-jitsu, which became a lifeline for his return back into a more positive frame of mind.

While training under Roberto Godoy, Jurandir also developed an interest for coaching, a trait he started working on as a blue belt and developed as he progressed through the belt system, particularly once he started leading his own class at the Rock Fight Academy in Brooklin, São Paulo.

In 2012 Jurandir earned his black belt from his longtime supporter, Godoy. Soon after his promotion, Conceição became a majority associate of the Rock Fight gym he worked at. For the following years, Conceição worked hard on learning business management, marketing and accountancy to improve his skills as a gym owner, a process that led to fantastic results. The gym prospered and flourished, becoming recognized as one of the main affiliates of the G13 team.

Jurandir Conceição vs Henrique Feijó



Jurandir Conceição 2017

