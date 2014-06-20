Jurandir Conceição is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Roberto Godoy, being one of the main representatives of the G13 team in the sport/martial art’s international circuit while also owning a successful academy of his own in São Paulo, Brazil (Academia Rock Fight). One of the most exciting guard players of his generation, Conceição earned important medals in tournaments such as the South American Championship, São Paulo Open, Miami Open and many more.
Jurandir Conceição Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Jurandir Vieira da Conceição
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Jurandir Conceição
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place CBJJ Sul Brasileiro (2015)
- 1st Place IBJJF Miami Spring Open (2016)
- 2nd Place BJJ Stars Grand Prix (2019*)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Miami Spring Open (2017)
- 3rd Place IBJJF São Paulo Open (2013)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Belo Horizonte Summer Open (2017)
- 3rd Place UAEJJF South America Continental Pro (2018).
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF Pan American (2012 brown)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2012 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Omoplata
Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)
Team/association: G13
Jurandir Conceição Biography
Jurandir Conceição was born on May 10, 1989, in São Paulo, Brazil, growing up in the Brooklin neighborhood (SP).
During his childhood, Jurandir was a victim of bullying. The oppression/intimidation by his school’s peers led Conceição to seek martial arts as a way to better himself and prevent bodily harm, starting with judo at the age of 8 and progressing to capoeira, boxing and finally jiu-jitsu, which he started as a 15YO.
Roberto Godoy was Jurandir’s first instructor in BJJ and a strong figure in his upbringing. More so after Conceição’s father committed suicide, an action that led young Jurandir to spiral downwards into his own depression. During these tragic events, Jurandir focussed on the only perceived positive activity in his life: jiu-jitsu, which became a lifeline for his return back into a more positive frame of mind.
While training under Roberto Godoy, Jurandir also developed an interest for coaching, a trait he started working on as a blue belt and developed as he progressed through the belt system, particularly once he started leading his own class at the Rock Fight Academy in Brooklin, São Paulo.
In 2012 Jurandir earned his black belt from his longtime supporter, Godoy. Soon after his promotion, Conceição became a majority associate of the Rock Fight gym he worked at. For the following years, Conceição worked hard on learning business management, marketing and accountancy to improve his skills as a gym owner, a process that led to fantastic results. The gym prospered and flourished, becoming recognized as one of the main affiliates of the G13 team.
Jurandir Conceicao Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
10 (40%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (8%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
13 (52%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
13 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
9 (41%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
4 (18%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
8 (36%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
1 (5%)
8 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Jurandir Conceicao Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|4571
|Andre GalvaoAndre Galvao
|L
|Armbar
|Pan American
|88KG
|R1
|2013
|4858
|Renato CardosoRenato Cardoso
|L
|Botinha
|Mundial CBJJE
|88KG
|4F
|2013
|5246
|Andre GalvaoAndre Galvao
|L
|Pts: 14x0
|Pan American
|ABS
|R2
|2014
|5332
|Murilo SantanaMurilo Santana
|L
|Points
|Pan American
|88KG
|R1
|2014
|5472
|R. EvangelistaR. Evangelista
|L
|Botinha
|Brasileiro
|ABS
|R1
|2014
|5867
|Rodrigo FajardoRodrigo Fajardo
|L
|Adv
|Sul Brasileiro
|88KG
|F
|2014
|5871
|Paulo MiyaoPaulo Miyao
|L
|Choke from back
|Sul Brasileiro
|ABS
|F
|2014
|6439
|Igor SilvaIgor Silva
|L
|Armbar
|European
|ABS
|4F
|2015
|6535
|Henrique Lima
|L
|DQ
|European
|94KG
|R1
|2015
|6683
|James PuopoloJames Puopolo
|L
|Pts: 7x0
|Pan American
|ABS
|R2
|2015
|6799
|Marcelo MafraMarcelo Mafra
|L
|Points
|Pan American
|94KG
|R2
|2015
|7476
|Rafael LovatoRafael Lovato
|L
|Armbar
|Curitiba Open
|94KG
|F
|2015
|8873
|Gabriel ArgesGabriel Arges
|L
|Pts: 8x4
|European Open
|88KG
|R1
|2016
|9806
|Roberto AbreuRoberto Abreu
|L
|Submission
|Miami Spring Open
|ABS
|4F
|2016
|10246
|Rodrigo FajardoRodrigo Fajardo
|L
|N/A
|Gramado Open
|88KG
|F
|2016
|11689
|Thiago SaThiago Sa
|L
|Pts: 4x0
|BH Summer Open
|88KG
|SF
|2017
|11698
|Erberth SantosErberth Santos
|L
|Cross choke
|BH Summer Open
|ABS
|4F
|2017
|12768
|DJ JacksonDJ Jackson
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|Miami Spring Open
|88KG
|F
|2017
|14809
|Andre Cavalcanti
|L
|N/A
|ACB S. American
|95KG
|R2
|2018
|14969
|Renato CardosoRenato Cardoso
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|SA Continental Pro
|94KG
|SF
|2018
|15887
|Felipe CesarFelipe Cesar
|L
|Adv
|Brasileiro
|82KG
|4F
|2018
|18685
|Luis Marques
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|BJJ Stars
|ABS
|F
|2019
|5240
|Tanner RiceTanner Rice
|W
|Footlock
|Pan American
|ABS
|R1
|2014
|5865
|Felipe Souza
|W
|Omoplata
|Sul Brasileiro
|88KG
|4F
|2014
|5866
|Douglas Bueno
|W
|Points
|Sul Brasileiro
|88KG
|SF
|2014
|5870
|Vitor ToledoVitor Toledo
|W
|Adv
|Sul Brasileiro
|ABS
|SF
|2014
|6328
|Giovanne Dellamea
|W
|Submission
|Sul Brasileiro
|88KG
|SF
|2015
|6329
|Silas Oliveira
|W
|Submission
|Sul Brasileiro
|88KG
|F
|2015
|6427
|Tero Pyylampi
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|European
|ABS
|R2
|2015
|6435
|Henrique Lima
|W
|Armbar
|European
|ABS
|R3
|2015
|7475
|Henrique Lima
|W
|N/A
|Curitiba Open
|94KG
|SF
|2015
|8771
|Ricardo Mesquita
|W
|Points
|BJJ Stars
|ABS
|SPF
|2016
|9798
|Victor SilverioVictor Silverio
|W
|Points
|Miami Spring Open
|88KG
|SF
|2016
|9800
|Ricardo RezendeRicardo Rezende
|W
|Omoplata
|Miami Spring Open
|88KG
|F
|2016
|9805
|Victor GenovesiVictor Genovesi
|W
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Miami Spring Open
|R1
|4F
|2016
|10245
|Michael Reihner
|W
|N/A
|Gramado Open
|88KG
|SF
|2016
|11687
|Henrique Feijo
|W
|Omoplata
|BH Summer Open
|88KG
|4F
|2017
|11697
|Levy Oliveira
|W
|Cross choke
|BH Summer Open
|ABS
|R1
|2017
|12766
|Jose Portillo
|W
|Points
|Miami Spring Open
|88KG
|SF
|2017
|14808
|Joao Oliveira
|W
|N/A
|ACB S. American
|95KG
|R1
|2018
|14967
|Gustavo Saraiva
|W
|Submission
|SA Continental Pro
|94KG
|4F
|2018
|14971
|Luis Quinterio
|W
|Submission
|SA Continental Pro
|94KG
|3RD
|2018
|15877
|N/A
|W
|N/A
|Brasileiro
|82KG
|R1
|2018
|15878
|N/A
|W
|Triangle wristlock
|Brasileiro
|82KG
|R2
|2018
|15880
|N/A
|W
|Omoplata
|Brasileiro
|82KG
|8F
|2018
|18683
|Rodrigo Serafim
|W
|Triangle
|BJJ Stars
|ABS
|4F
|2019
|18684
|Adriano SilvaAdriano Silva
|W
|Points
|BJJ Stars
|ABS
|SF
|2019
