Lucas Foguinho Souza

Lucas Souza, commonly known by the nickname Foguinho (pronounced Fog-ee-ño), is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Guto Campos, and a representative of the Guetho Academy & Atos team coalition. Foguinho first made waves in the sport as a colored belt, through his wins in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, a good form he would carry through to his debut year as a black belt (2022-2023), further cementing his name as one of the top players in the middleweight division (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs).

Lucas Souza Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Lucas Tres Arena de Souza

Nickname: the “Foguinho” name, which means Small Fire or Little Firery One in Portuguese, dates back to Lucas’ early childhood and is commonly used by the majority of people in his circle of acquaintances for as long as he can remember. When asked about the origins of the nickname by BJJ Heroes on February 2023, Lucas mentioned that it had been such a long time since the genesis of the tag he no longer remembered.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Sérgio Penha Walter Matos > Gustavo Campos > Lucas Souza

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Sul Brasileiro (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Open (2022** brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 blue)
  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018 purple)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Sul Brasileiro (2020 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018* purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018 purple)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Sul Brasileiro (2021 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard Wrestle Up

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Ghetto / Atos

Lucas “Foguinho” Souza Biography

Lucas “Foguinho” Souza was born on November 11, 1995, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

As an early child, Lucas started practicing football (soccer), a sport he played until his mid-teens, reaching a very note-worthy level in the game by playing for the Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense (commonly known as Grêmio), one of the strongest teams in the country.

During his mid-teens (2013), Foguinho found jiu-jitsu. He had always been a fan of mixed martial arts and was curious to try it when he had a chance at coach Thiago Minu’s gym. His love for grappling was immediate, and after that first experience, he was hooked on the sport.

Although happy at Minu’s gym, the academy was more focussed on MMA. For that reason, Foguinho soon switched to a more BJJ oriented academy, choosing Guetho Jiu-Jitsu, with coach Guto Campos.

Although highly invested in the sport, Lucas Souza did not relinquish his academic career. He waited until he finished his degree before opting to focus fully on jiu-jitsu. His decision would lead to his black belt promotion, a rank he received from Guto Campos on June 7, 2022.

Lucas Foguinho Grappling Record

8 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    1 (13%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (75%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS WINS

4 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (100%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Lucas Foguinho Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
33992Uanderson FerreiraUanderson FerreiraLPts: 1x0Grand Slam RJ85KGR12022
35122Francisco LoFrancisco LoLPointsSP Open82KGSF2022
36547Pedro MaiaPedro MaiaLPts: 6x0Balneario Open82KGSF2022
36961Pedro MaiaPedro MaiaLPts: 6x0Rio SMO82KGSF2023
35119Vinicius WolffWPts: 4x0SP Open82KG4F2022
36543Lucas SilvaWChoke from backBalneario Open82KG4F2022
36953Daniel AndresWArmbarRio SMO82KGR12023
36956Matheus FerreiraWReferee DecisionRio SMO82KG4F2023
37351Matheus DauriaWChoke from backSul Brasileiro82KGR12023
37355Matheus BatistaWChoke from backSul Brasileiro82KG4F2023
37358Guilherme FernandesWToe holdSul Brasileiro82KGSF2023
37359Andre YgorWChoke from backSul Brasileiro82KGF2023
