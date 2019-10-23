Marcelo Gomide is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Erik Wanderley, who also worked extensively with coaches Sergio Benini and Cláudio Mattos (Caloquinha). One of the top representatives of the Gracie Barra Academy, Gomide’s breakthrough tournament in the pro-division was the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European No-Gi Open of 2019, Marcelo’s international black belt debut. An event where the Team GB athlete conquered an open-weight gold medal, taking out big names of the sport such as Murilo Santana, Adam Wardzinski and Devhonte Johnson.

Marcelo Gomide Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Marcelo Gomide Oliveira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Vinicius Draculino > Erik Wanderley > Marcelo Gomide

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Open NoGi (2019)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2019)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2019*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place World Championship NoGi (2018 brown)

1st Place CBJJ South Brazilian Championship (2019**)

1st Place CBJJ South Brazilian Championship NoGi (2019)

2nd Place World Championship NoGi (2017 brown)

3rd Place World Championship (2016 purple, 2018 / 2019 brown)

3rd Place Pans Championship (2018 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Guard Passing

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Marcelo Gomide Oliveira Biography

Marcelo Gomide Oliveira was born on August 21, 1992, in Belo Horizonte, the capital city for the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

The concept of sports as a lifestyle was embedded in Marcelo’s routine from very early on in his life, being particularly submerged in five-a-side football (futsal) and judo, a martial art he started at the age of 7.

Although successful in competitive judo, as Marcelo grew into his teens his interest for martial arts died down and he eventually dropped the kimono. We continued to practice combat-related activities such as muay Thai, but the fire to compete had faded away.

At the age of 18, after paying close attention to mixed martial arts (MMA), Gomide decided to try a jiu-jitsu class and hopefully acquire some ground fighting skills. Gomide’s first jiu-jitsu coach was one of Minas Gerais’ foremost black belts, Erik Wanderley, the man who reignited in Marcelo the fire to compete, and the man who followed his path from white to black belt.

As a purple belt, Marcelo decided to focus all his spare time to jiu-jitsu, this being one of the most important phases of his career. Later on, Gomide would cross-train with Gracie Barra’s Belo Horizonte headquarters under the guidance of Claudio Caloquinha e Sergio Benini.

After over two years competing in the brown belt division, on June 2019, coach Erik Wanderley promoted Marcelo Gomide to black belt, in a ceremony that took place at the Gracie Barra Mangabeiras Academy, where they both taught.

Marcelo Gomide Grappling Record 11 WINS BY POINTS

8 ( 73 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 18 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 9 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Short choke 50 1 #86e620 Straight ankle lock 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 2 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 50 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 50 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Arm in guillotine 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Marcelo Gomide Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 21258 Rafael Paganini Rafael Paganini L Arm in guillotine Brasileiro NoGi ABS F 2019 21549 Devhonte Johnson Devhonte Johnson L Adv European NoGi 97KG 4F 2019 21245 N/A W Points Brasileiro NoGi 97KG 4F 2019 21246 Andre Aguiar W N/A Brasileiro NoGi 97KG SF 2019 21247 Breno Novaes W Short choke Brasileiro NoGi 97KG F 2019 21252 Fabio Caloi Fabio Caloi W Straight ankle lock Brasileiro NoGi ABS R2 2019 21254 Alexandre Vieira Alexandre Vieira W Points Brasileiro NoGi ABS 4F 2019 21257 Flavio Junqueira W Points Brasileiro NoGi ABS SF 2019 21554 Murilo Santana Murilo Santana W Points European NoGi ABS R1 2019 21560 Rodrigo Lopes W Points European NoGi ABS 8F 2019 21562 Adam Wardzinski Adam Wardzinski W Pts: 6x2 European NoGi ABS 4F 2019 21565 Eliot Kelly Eliot Kelly W Points European NoGi ABS SF 2019 21566 Devhonte Johnson Devhonte Johnson W Referee Decision European NoGi ABS F 2019

Marcelo Gomide vs Breno Novaes (2019)