Marcelo Gomide is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Erik Wanderley, who also worked extensively with coaches Sergio Benini and Cláudio Mattos (Caloquinha). One of the top representatives of the Gracie Barra Academy, Gomide’s breakthrough tournament in the pro-division was the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European No-Gi Open of 2019, Marcelo’s international black belt debut. An event where the Team GB athlete conquered an open-weight gold medal, taking out big names of the sport such as Murilo Santana, Adam Wardzinski and Devhonte Johnson.
Marcelo Gomide Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Marcelo Gomide Oliveira
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Vinicius Draculino > Erik Wanderley > Marcelo Gomide
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF European Open NoGi (2019)
- 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2019)
- 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2019*)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place World Championship NoGi (2018 brown)
- 1st Place CBJJ South Brazilian Championship (2019**)
- 1st Place CBJJ South Brazilian Championship NoGi (2019)
- 2nd Place World Championship NoGi (2017 brown)
- 3rd Place World Championship (2016 purple, 2018 / 2019 brown)
- 3rd Place Pans Championship (2018 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Guard Passing
Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Gracie Barra
Marcelo Gomide Oliveira Biography
Marcelo Gomide Oliveira was born on August 21, 1992, in Belo Horizonte, the capital city for the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.
The concept of sports as a lifestyle was embedded in Marcelo’s routine from very early on in his life, being particularly submerged in five-a-side football (futsal) and judo, a martial art he started at the age of 7.
Although successful in competitive judo, as Marcelo grew into his teens his interest for martial arts died down and he eventually dropped the kimono. We continued to practice combat-related activities such as muay Thai, but the fire to compete had faded away.
At the age of 18, after paying close attention to mixed martial arts (MMA), Gomide decided to try a jiu-jitsu class and hopefully acquire some ground fighting skills. Gomide’s first jiu-jitsu coach was one of Minas Gerais’ foremost black belts, Erik Wanderley, the man who reignited in Marcelo the fire to compete, and the man who followed his path from white to black belt.
As a purple belt, Marcelo decided to focus all his spare time to jiu-jitsu, this being one of the most important phases of his career. Later on, Gomide would cross-train with Gracie Barra’s Belo Horizonte headquarters under the guidance of Claudio Caloquinha e Sergio Benini.
After over two years competing in the brown belt division, on June 2019, coach Erik Wanderley promoted Marcelo Gomide to black belt, in a ceremony that took place at the Gracie Barra Mangabeiras Academy, where they both taught.
Marcelo Gomide Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
8 (73%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
2 (18%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (9%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
2 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
0 (0%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (50%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
1 (50%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
1 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Marcelo Gomide Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|21258
|Rafael PaganiniRafael Paganini
|L
|Arm in guillotine
|Brasileiro NoGi
|ABS
|F
|2019
|21549
|Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte Johnson
|L
|Adv
|European NoGi
|97KG
|4F
|2019
|21245
|N/A
|W
|Points
|Brasileiro NoGi
|97KG
|4F
|2019
|21246
|Andre Aguiar
|W
|N/A
|Brasileiro NoGi
|97KG
|SF
|2019
|21247
|Breno Novaes
|W
|Short choke
|Brasileiro NoGi
|97KG
|F
|2019
|21252
|Fabio CaloiFabio Caloi
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Brasileiro NoGi
|ABS
|R2
|2019
|21254
|Alexandre VieiraAlexandre Vieira
|W
|Points
|Brasileiro NoGi
|ABS
|4F
|2019
|21257
|Flavio Junqueira
|W
|Points
|Brasileiro NoGi
|ABS
|SF
|2019
|21554
|Murilo SantanaMurilo Santana
|W
|Points
|European NoGi
|ABS
|R1
|2019
|21560
|Rodrigo Lopes
|W
|Points
|European NoGi
|ABS
|8F
|2019
|21562
|Adam WardzinskiAdam Wardzinski
|W
|Pts: 6x2
|European NoGi
|ABS
|4F
|2019
|21565
|Eliot KellyEliot Kelly
|W
|Points
|European NoGi
|ABS
|SF
|2019
|21566
|Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte Johnson
|W
|Referee Decision
|European NoGi
|ABS
|F
|2019
Marcelo Gomide vs Breno Novaes (2019)