Marcelo Gomide

Marcelo Gomide is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Erik Wanderley, who also worked extensively with coaches Sergio Benini and Cláudio Mattos (Caloquinha). One of the top representatives of the Gracie Barra Academy, Gomide’s breakthrough tournament in the pro-division was the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European No-Gi Open of 2019, Marcelo’s international black belt debut. An event where the Team GB athlete conquered an open-weight gold medal, taking out big names of the sport such as Murilo Santana, Adam Wardzinski and Devhonte Johnson.

Marcelo Gomide Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Marcelo Gomide Oliveira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Vinicius Draculino > Erik Wanderley > Marcelo Gomide

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Open NoGi (2019)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2019)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2019*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place World Championship NoGi (2018 brown)
  • 1st Place CBJJ South Brazilian Championship (2019**)
  • 1st Place CBJJ South Brazilian Championship NoGi (2019)
  • 2nd Place World Championship NoGi (2017 brown)
  • 3rd Place World Championship (2016 purple, 2018 / 2019 brown)
  • 3rd Place Pans Championship (2018 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Guard Passing

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Marcelo Gomide Oliveira Biography

Marcelo Gomide Oliveira was born on August 21, 1992, in Belo Horizonte, the capital city for the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

The concept of sports as a lifestyle was embedded in Marcelo’s routine from very early on in his life, being particularly submerged in five-a-side football (futsal) and judo, a martial art he started at the age of 7.

Although successful in competitive judo, as Marcelo grew into his teens his interest for martial arts died down and he eventually dropped the kimono. We continued to practice combat-related activities such as muay Thai, but the fire to compete had faded away.

At the age of 18, after paying close attention to mixed martial arts (MMA), Gomide decided to try a jiu-jitsu class and hopefully acquire some ground fighting skills. Gomide’s first jiu-jitsu coach was one of Minas Gerais’ foremost black belts, Erik Wanderley, the man who reignited in Marcelo the fire to compete, and the man who followed his path from white to black belt.

As a purple belt, Marcelo decided to focus all his spare time to jiu-jitsu, this being one of the most important phases of his career. Later on, Gomide would cross-train with Gracie Barra’s Belo Horizonte headquarters under the guidance of Claudio Caloquinha e Sergio Benini.

After over two years competing in the brown belt division, on June 2019, coach Erik Wanderley promoted Marcelo Gomide to black belt, in a ceremony that took place at the Gracie Barra Mangabeiras Academy, where they both taught.

Marcelo Gomide Grappling Record

11 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    8 (73%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (18%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (9%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Short choke
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
2 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (50%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Arm in guillotine
Marcelo Gomide Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
21258Rafael PaganiniRafael PaganiniLArm in guillotineBrasileiro NoGiABSF2019
21549Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte JohnsonLAdvEuropean NoGi97KG4F2019
21245N/AWPointsBrasileiro NoGi97KG4F2019
21246Andre AguiarWN/ABrasileiro NoGi97KGSF2019
21247Breno NovaesWShort chokeBrasileiro NoGi97KGF2019
21252Fabio CaloiFabio CaloiWStraight ankle lockBrasileiro NoGiABSR22019
21254Alexandre VieiraAlexandre VieiraWPointsBrasileiro NoGiABS4F2019
21257Flavio JunqueiraWPointsBrasileiro NoGiABSSF2019
21554Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaWPointsEuropean NoGiABSR12019
21560Rodrigo LopesWPointsEuropean NoGiABS8F2019
21562Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiWPts: 6x2European NoGiABS4F2019
21565Eliot KellyEliot KellyWPointsEuropean NoGiABSSF2019
21566Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte JohnsonWReferee DecisionEuropean NoGiABSF2019

Marcelo Gomide vs Breno Novaes (2019)

 

 

