Luiz Paulo Carneiro Medeiros, commonly known in the grappling world as Luiz Paulo, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Melqui Galvão and one of the main representatives of the Dream Art Project (Manaus branch) in the sport’s international circuit. Luiz Paulo made his reputation as one of his generation’s top athletes during the colored belt stages of his career, a time when he conquered important titles such as the Brazilian Nationals, South American Championships, and Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

Luiz Paulo Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Luiz Paulo Carneiro Medeiros

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie / Rolker Gracie > Augusto Monteiro > Ronnie Melo > Melquisedeque (Melqui) Galvão > Luiz Paulo

Main Achievements:

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 purple)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, AD (2020 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South Brazilian Championship (2019 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo BJJ Pro (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017** blue)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2020 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2020* brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2015)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Dream Art – Manaus / Alliance

Luiz Paulo Biography

Luiz Paulo was born on July 15, 1998, in Manaus, the capital city of the state of Amazonas, Brazil.

Although an avid football (soccer) player during his childhood, Luiz’s sporting ambitions turned to jiu-jitsu after an episode with a friend at the age of 12. While playing-fighting, his buddy applied a mata-leão choke (RNC) on Luiz, which forced him to quit. After the interaction, the friend taught Paulo the maneuver and told him he had started taking jiu-jitsu classes where he had learned the technique. Curious to learn more, the Manauara decided to follow his friend to the grappling academy that same week.

Melqui Galvão was Luiz Paulo’s first instructor, the man who took Luiz from white to black belt. It was also coach Galvão who instilled in Paulo the desire to become a professional jiu-jitsu player, helping the young athlete compete abroad and experience the level of professionalism applied outside of the Amazonas region, where jiu-jitsu was seen as a profession.

Following coach Melqui Galvão’s lead, Luiz Paulo practiced judo and wrestling to complement his jiu-jitsu technique and range of grappling knowledge, this wile also spending time training in different grappling training rooms such as PSLPB’s academy (Cicero Costha) early on, and Dream Art in São Paulo, Brazil. After a successful career in the colored belt divisions of jiu-jitsu, Luiz was graded to black belt in a ceremony that took place on October 15, 2020.