Mayssa Bastos is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Júlio César Pereira and Jair Court of GF Team, who also worked extensively with Murilo Santana at Unity JJ. Mayssa became one of the most talked about names in the female light-feather weight class while climbing the ranks of the sport, through her wins in important International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and United Arab Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) tournaments. She would later cement her status as one of her generation’s top competitors in the pro division.

Mayssa Bastos Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Mayssa Caldas Pereira Bastos

Nickname: “Pequena Notável” is a name often assigned to Bastos in Brazilian media, which translates to the “Remarkable Little One”. This nickname was started by Marcos Furtado, a photographer of FlashSport, who often covered Mayssa’s achievements at local tournaments, writing about her endeavors in the absolute division, in which she was regularly the smallest athlete.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Luis França > Oswaldo Fadda > Monir Salomão > Júlio César > Mayssa Bastos

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Asian Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2018)

CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi Champion (2018)

UAEJJF Grand Slam Tokyo Champion (2018)

IBJJF American Nationals Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF World Champion (2015/2016 purple)

IBJJF Juvenile World Champion (2014* blue)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2015/2016 purple, 2017/2018 brown)

IBJJF Pans Champion (2015/2016 purple, 2018 brown)

IBJJF Juvenile European Open Champion (2014** blue)

IBJJF Juvenile Pans Champion (2014** blue)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2018 brown/black)

UAEJJF Grand Slam Abu Dhabi Champion (2018 brown)

UAEJJF Grand Slam Los Angeles Champion (2017 brown)

UAEJJF South America Continental Pro Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2018 brown)

IBJJF European Open Championship 2nd Place (2015* purple)

IBJJF Juvenile World Championship 2nd Place (2014 blue)

UAEJJF #2 Overall Female Athlete of the Year (2018)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2018*/2017 brown)

IBJJF European Open Championship 3rd Place (2016* purple, 2017* brown)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2016* purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Berimbolo

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (53,50 kg /118.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Mayssa Bastos Biography

Mayssa Bastos was born on October 23, 1997, in Niterói, a well-known city in southeast Brazil, connected to Rio de Janeiro by a bridge across Guanabara Bay, though she spent extended periods of her formative years in Maricá (also RJ state, Lagoa region).

Like many children, Judo was Mayssa’s doorway into the world of martial arts, a sport she practiced prior to starting jiu-jitsu by the influence of her older brother and father, age 12 (2009).

Starting with coach Jair Court in Maricá, Mayssa soon became addicted to grappling, spending all her resources on perfecting her skill and competing. Her dedication paid off as Bastos quickly became one of the most feared faces in the juvenile blue belt category, a status that transitioned with Mayssa through all belts.

Her aforementioned drive to succeed in BJJ drove Mayssa Bastos to train in different academies, in trying to expand her experience. She became a regular face at the Meyer headquarters of GF Team, and later Unity JJ in New York City, a gym she looked for when preparing for big tournaments, particularly in the East Coast of the United States. Later Mayssa added GFT Orange County.

After a stellar career as a brown belt, a time when Mayssa conquered titles at the IBJJF European Open, Pan and UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro, coach Júlio César promoted Bastos to black belt, while standing on the podium of the World Championship on June 4, 2018.

Mayssa Bastos Highlight Purple Belt

