Rodrigo Ribeiro is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Eduardo Franco, being also one of the top super heavyweights of his generation as well as a representative of the well known São Paulo based BJJ team: G13. Although known for his throwing prowess – a style with which he conquered titles in important tournaments such as the CBJJ and ACB South American Championships, IBJJF São Paulo, Rio and Floripa International Opens, etc Rodrigo does not have a judo or wrestling background with his distinct style being very much a symbol of the G13/Godoi Team training method.

Rodrigo Ribeiro Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Rodrigo Martins Ribeiro da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Eduardo Franco > Rodrigo Ribeiro

Main Achievements:

IBJJF South American Champion (2017)

ACB South American Champion (2018)

IBJJF São Paulo Int. Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Rio Int. Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF São Paulo No-Gi Int. Open Champion (2015)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2016)

IBJJF Floripa Fall Int. Open Champion (2018)

Premium BJJ Cup Champion (2017)

CBJJ Brasileiro 2nd Place (2016)

IBJJF São Paulo Int. Open 2nd Place (2015)

IBJJF Rio Int. Open 2nd Place (2018*)

IBJJF Pan American 3rd Place (2015)

Favorite Position/Technique: Pressure Passing

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: G13

Rodrigo Ribeiro Biography

Rodrigo Ribeiro was born on November 17, 1990 in Mooca – a district of São Paulo city in Brazil, though he grew up in Itaquera, also inside this important Brazilian state’s walls.

At the age of 9 Rodrigo asked his parents permission to start in judo, unfortunately (or fortunately) when Ribeiro arrived at the local gym to try a class, he understood he had read the schedule wrong and instead of judo, a jiu jitsu class was taking place. As he was there already, Ribeiro decided to try it out and immediately fell in love with the sport/martial art.

Ribeiro’s first instructor was Edval Farias, who introduced hi, to competition at the age of 10. The experience with coach Farias was short lived as when young Rodrigo decided he wanted to pursue a more competition based lifestyle, his father signed him on to a sporting based academy, that of Eduardo Franco.

At Franco’s academy – an affiliate of Roberto Godoy’s gym, Rodrigo Ribeiro went from white to black belt, the latter a rank earned on November 2010 a few days after his 20th birthday. One year later as coach Eduardo Franco started drifting away from jiu jitsu, star pupil Rodrigo Ribeiro took control of the classroom.

After the coaching position was handed to Rodrigo Ribeiro in 2011, the young black belt started training at Roberto Godoy’s headquarters on a regular basis. In 2013, when the Godoi team re-branded itself as G13 so did Ribeiro and his gym.