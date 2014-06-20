Team Polaris Domination at Sakuraba’s Quintet Tournament!

APRIL 11, 2018 witnessed the birth of “Quintet: Grappling Team Survival Match”, an event that exceeded all expectations in terms of grappling quality and entertainment. With very peculiar rules (more on those here) the 5×5 team proposition made by the organization’s promoter Kazushi Sakuraba remained a mystery up until tonight, as it had not been tested as a mainstream event. The result was an array of outstanding matches.

With a wide selection of styles on the mats that went from Olympic Judo champions and medalists, to UFC champions, PRIDE Fc legends, Sambo world champions and ADCC podium placers, the event had a strong hint of that notorious old school style vs style clash. If the idea was to test each of these grappling training methods against each other, one could easily make the claim that Jiu Jitsu came out the victor. This was thanks to the outstanding performances of Craig Jones, Dan Strauss, Marcin Held and even Marcos de Souza.

The event ended with a dominating victory by the Polaris Jiu Jitsu Invitational Dream Team, one that was also the most international squad of the event with a mix of Polish, English, Australian, Japanese and Brazilian players. Below are the full results of each match held at Sakuraba’s Quintet tournament. Hopefully we will see more of this coming through from the promotion.

SEMI FINALS, HALEO vs JUDO

Daisuke Nakamura [Haleo] vs Michihiro Omigawa [Judo] – draw

Kazushi Sakuraba [Haleo] vs Shutaro Debana [Judo] – draw

Hideo Tokoro [Haleo] vs Hyun Jun Kim [Judo] – Tokoro by armbar from Imanari roll

Hideo Tokoro [Haleo] vs Dong Sik Yoon [Judo] – Yoon by Ezekiel inside closed guard

Marcos de Souza [Haleo] vs Dong Sik Yoon [Judo] – Souza by armbar from mount

Marcos de Souza [Haleo] vs Satoshi Ishii [Judo] – draw

SEMI FINALS, POLARIS vs SAMBO

Craig Jones [Polaris] vs Mindaugas Verzbickas [Sambo] – kneebar from 50/50 guard

Craig Jones [Polaris] vs Sergei Grecicho [Sambo] – draw

Marcin Held [Polaris] vs Viktor Tomasevic [Sambo] – kneebar from open guard

Marcin Held [Polaris] vs Teodoras Aukstuolis [Sambo] – kneebar/Dogbar from bottom

Marcin Held [Polaris] vs Marius Zaromskis [Sambo] – draw

FINALS, POLARIS vs HALEO

Gregor Gracie [Polaris] vs Josh Barnett [Haleo] – draw

Dan Strauss [Polaris] vs Daisuke Nakamura [Haleo] – RNC

Dan Strauss [Polaris] vs Hideo Tokoro [Haleo] – Strauss by mounted guillotine

Dan Strauss [Polaris] vs Kazushi Sakuraba [Haleo] – draw

Caol Uno [Polaris] vs Marcos Souza [Haleo] – Souza by armbar from side control

Craig Jones [Polaris] vs Marcos Souza [Haleo] – Kneebar

Cover photo by Matt Benyon of Scramble and Polaris Inv.