Igor Paiva is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Bruno Mendes (Tank) and a representative of the Soul Fighters academy in this sport/martial art’s international circuit. One of the most avid competitors of his generation, Paiva climbed the ranks of BJJ while conquering titles in important tournaments such as the IBJJF World Championship and CBJJ Brazilian National Championship both with gi and in no-gi.

Igor Paiva Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Igor Matosinho de Paiva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Francisco Mansor >Álvaro Mansor > Bruno Mendes > Igor Paiva

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Austin Open Champion (2017*)

IBJJF Austin Open 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF Austin No-Gi Open 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF Seattle Open 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF Dallas Fall Open 2nd Place (2017)

IBJJF San Jose Open 3rd Place (2017)

IBJJF Chicago Summer Open 3rd Place (2017)

Main Achievements (Coloured Belts):

IBJJF World Champion (2012 blue)

CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2015 purple)

CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi Champion (2016 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg /181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Soul Fighters

Igor Paiva Biography

Igor Paiva was born on July 4, 1990 in Rio de Janeiro – Brazil.

Growing up in the Grajaú area Paiva started practicing sports, as do most Brazilian children, through football (soccer) a sport he practiced at a competitive level from 7 years. Although extremely invested in sports during his formative years, ranging from football to swimming and tracking, Paiva was forced to abandon his extracurricular activities and focus on his studies at the age of 14.

When Igor was 17 he and his brother Vinicius were invited by a good friend to try a jiu jitsu class at a gym led by the Mendes brothers – Bruno (Tank) and Augusto (Tanquinho). Paiva quickly became one of the academy’s top students, conquering several important trophies while earning the confidence of his coaches to become an assistant instructor there as a purple belt.

His series of positive results competing in the lower belt divisions of this sport’s international circuit earned Igor Paiva his black belt on June 14, 2017 by his coach Bruno Mendes.