Igor Paiva is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Bruno Mendes (Tank) and a representative of the Soul Fighters academy in this sport/martial art’s international circuit. One of the most avid competitors of his generation, Paiva climbed the ranks of BJJ while conquering titles in important tournaments such as the IBJJF World Championship and CBJJ Brazilian National Championship both with gi and in no-gi. Igor Paiva Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Igor Matosinho de Paiva Nickname: N/A Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Francisco Mansor >Álvaro Mansor > Bruno Mendes > Igor Paiva Main Achievements: IBJJF Austin Open Champion (2017*) IBJJF Austin Open 2nd Place (2017) IBJJF Austin No-Gi Open 2nd Place (2017) IBJJF Seattle Open 2nd Place (2017) IBJJF Dallas Fall Open 2nd Place (2017) IBJJF San Jose Open 3rd Place (2017) IBJJF Chicago Summer Open 3rd Place (2017) Main Achievements (Coloured Belts): IBJJF World Champion (2012 blue) CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2015 purple) CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi Champion (2016 brown) Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg /181.5 lbs) Team/Association: Soul Fighters Igor Paiva Biography Igor Paiva was born on July 4, 1990 in Rio de Janeiro – Brazil. Growing up in the Grajaú area Paiva started practicing sports, as do most Brazilian children, through football (soccer) a sport he practiced at a competitive level from 7 years. Although extremely invested in sports during his formative years, ranging from football to swimming and tracking, Paiva was forced to abandon his extracurricular activities and focus on his studies at the age of 14. When Igor was 17 he and his brother Vinicius were invited by a good friend to try a jiu jitsu class at a gym led by the Mendes brothers – Bruno (Tank) and Augusto (Tanquinho). Paiva quickly became one of the academy’s top students, conquering several important trophies while earning the confidence of his coaches to become an assistant instructor there as a purple belt. His series of positive results competing in the lower belt divisions of this sport’s international circuit earned Igor Paiva his black belt on June 14, 2017 by his coach Bruno Mendes. Igor Paiva Grappling Record 7 WINS BY POINTS 4 (57%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 3 (43%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 3 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Toe hold 67 2 #86e620 Choke from back 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 7 LOSSES BY POINTS 4 (57%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 3 (43%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Inverted armbar 33 1 #86e620 Flying triangle 33 1 #5AD3D1 North south choke 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Igor Paiva Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 12862Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLInverted armbarAmerican Nats88KG4F201712975John CombsJohn CombsLFlying triangleAustin Open82KGF201712982Inacio NetoInacio NetoLPointsAustin NG Open83KGF201713050Michael LieraMichael LieraLPts: 2x0Seattle Open82KGF201713082Dante LeonDante LeonLPts: 2x0Chicago SMO82KGSF201713472Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLNorth south chokeDallas Fall Open88KGF201713598Inacio NetoInacio NetoDN/AFury FightingABSSPF201713780Victor SilverioVictor SilverioLPointsBJJ NY Pro82KG4F201712972William AbreuWPointsAustin Open82KG4F201712973Douglas KallinWToe holdAustin Open82KGSF201712980Eliot KellyEliot KellyWPts: 4x2Austin OpenABSSF201712981Wellington PerotoWPointsAustin NG Open83KGSF201713049Joshua GuzmanWPointsSeattle Open82KGSF201713470Rennick KamaWChoke from backDallas Fall Open88KGSF201713777Brian BeauryWToe holdBJJ NY Pro82KGR12017