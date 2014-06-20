Rafael Vasconcelos de Lima is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Leandro Lo and representative of the Atos JJ Team, having also worked extensively with coaches Cicero Costha (PSLPB) and Ricardo Costa (DBK). Vasconcelos broke out as one of jiu jitsu’s hottest prospects in the São Paulo area back in 2015 as a purple belt after conquering medals in some of the top tournaments on the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) international circuit.

Rafael Vasconcelos Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Rafael Vasconcelos de Lima

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez> Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Leandro Lo > Rafael Vasconcelos

Main Achievements:

IBJJF South American Open 3rd Place

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF São Paulo Open Champion (2017* brown)

IBJJF Rio Int. Open Champion (2015 purple)

IBJJF American Nationals Champion (2016** brown)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2015** purple)

CBJJ Brasileiro Championship 2nd Place (2015* purple)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2015 purple)

IBJJF São Paulo Int. Open 2nd Place (2015 purple)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown)

IBJJF European Int. Open 3rd Place (2015 purple)

CBJJ Brasileiro Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown, 2015 purple)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro 3rd Place (2017**)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard, Distance Passing

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos JJ

Rafael Vasconcelos Biography

Rafael Vasconcelos was born on November 04, 1992 in Fortaleza – the state capital of Ceará, located in Northeastern Brazil.

During his formative years Rafael gained some weight and as a way to shed the extra pounds he decided to join a jiu jitsu class. Vasconcelos was 16 years old at the time (2009).

Ricardo Costa of team DBK in Fortaleza was Vasconselos’ first instructor and the man in charge of his jiu jitsu up to purple belt. At this point Rafael was already a rising star in the Ceará grappling circuit and, believing in his potential, he decided to move to São Paulo where he could work full time on his jiu jitsu career at Cicero Costha‘s PSLPB academy.

During his time at PSLPB, two groups started being formed inside the team. Master Cicero’s and that of the academy’s star pupil Leandro Lo. When the environment became too volatile for the two to coexist, Leandro opened his own academy (New School Brotherhood) and Vasconcelos followed him there.

At New School Brotherhood (NsB) Rafael earned both his brown and his black belts, the latter on October 30, 2017.

While competing in the international BJJ circuit Rafael befriended professors André Galvão and Angelica Galvão. The two would (on February 2018) open the doors of their academy to Vasconcelos, who from then on started representing them internationally.

Rafael Vasconcelos Grappling Record 3 WINS BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 33 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 67 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Arm in ezekiel 50 1 #86e620 Footlock 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 2 LOSSES BY POINTS

2 ( 100 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Rafael Vasconcelos Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 13820 Dimitrius Souza Dimitrius Souza L Pts: 2x0 Grand Slam RJ 94KG 4F 2017 13922 Guilherme Augusto Guilherme Augusto L Points South American 94KG SF 2017 13812 Marcus Fernando W Arm in ezekiel Grand Slam RJ 94KG R1 2017 13818 Helton Jose Helton Jose W Pts: 0x0, Adv Grand Slam RJ 94KG R2 2017 13919 Romes Ramos W Footlock South American 94KG 4F 2017

Rafael Vasconcelos vs Gabriel Almeida

