Thomas Halpin, commonly referenced as Tom Halpin is an Irish born black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu, a rank earned from the hands of Roberto Abreu of the Fight Sports Academy. Competing out of a small Irish province, Halpin was able to establish himself as one of the toughest European competitors of his generation while being a self-taught grappler for extended periods of his career in the lower belt divisions.

Thomas Halpin Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Thomas James Halpin

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Francisco Toco > Roberto Abreu > Thomas Halpin

Main Achievements:

UAEJJF Spain National Pro Champion (2018)

UAEJJF Netherlands National Pro Champion (2018)

IBJJF European No-Gi Open 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF European No-Gi Open Champion (2016 brown)

Grappling Pro Champion (2016 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Kneebar

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Fight Sports

Thomas Halpin Biography

Thomas Halpin was born on November 9, 1993 in Limerick, a city located in the Munster province – Republic of Ireland.

Growing up Halpin was an avid sports player, going through a range of activities which included hurling and Gaelic football (Irish national sports), as well as soccer (football), rugby, and basketball – his passion as a teenager, and a sport in which he was the school team captain for a few years.

During his mid teens Thomas started losing his interest in basketball, mainly because he wasn’t progressing in the sport as much as he aspired to, seeing no future in his career as a player. This coincided with a newly found interest in mixed martial arts (MMA) at the time, which led Halpin to look for an MMA club. Unfortunately Tom’s mother was not in agreement with any such activities and ended up convincing Halpin to pick jiu jitsu instead, a sport where head injuries would be less of a threat.

Starting his tuition in 2011 under the watchful eye of Fergal Quinlan – a Rodrigo Medeiros black belt, Thomas quickly got hooked on to jiu jitsu and by the time he was a blue belt he decided to travel to Rio de Janeiro with the intent of expanding his ground skills. Halpin was then convinced by one of his best friends and training partner – John Eustace to visit Miami instead, and train at Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu‘s Fight Sports academy. One of the top teams in the sport.

The Miami experience opened Tom’s eyes to a different reality. Cyborg’s fascinating approach to jiu jitsu convinced Halpin to pursue a career in this sport. Shortly after earning his purple belt from coach Fergal, Thomas decided to dedicate his full attention to the sport. To circumvent the fact that the gym was ran on part time basis, Quinlan handed the keys of the academy to Tom, so the youngster could come in an drill/spar any time he wanted.

Together with his main training partners John Eustace and Gearoid Moore, outside of regular class times, these three grapplers experimented with various training methods and positions. Halpin was studying sports and exercise science at the University and, despite not finishing the course, the scientific approach to diverse subjects taught during his stay was of great benefit in analyzing the various training methods readily sourced online and through books.

From 2014 onwards Thomas Halpin started spending his Summers in Miami, learning and training as much as he could from Roberto Abreu, a stance totally supported by his Irish coaches. Tom would earn his brown (2013) and black belt (July 2017) from the hands of Cyborg, going on to open a FS affiliate in his hometown.

Thomas Halpin Grappling Record 8 WINS BY POINTS

1 ( 13 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

7 ( 88 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Kneebar 100 7 7 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 4 LOSSES BY POINTS

4 ( 100 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Thomas Halpin Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 14577 Hiago George Hiago George L Pts: 5x0 Netherlands Pro 69KG F 2018 14947 Gabriel Marangoni Gabriel Marangoni L Pts: 12x2 European NoGi 67KG SF 2018 15360 Paulo Miyao Paulo Miyao L Pts: 6x0 World Pro 69KG SF 2018 15366 Ali Munfaredi L Pts: 4x2 World Pro 69KG RPC 2018 14569 Alejandro Carreras W Pts: 7x4 Spain Nat. Pro 69KG SF 2018 14570 Wojciech Piekut W Kneebar Spain Nat. Pro 69KG F 2018 14582 Krzysztof Suchor W Kneebar Netherlands Pro ABS SF 2018 14583 Krzysztof Flak W Kneebar Netherlands Pro ABS F 2018 14946 Unknown W Kneebar European NoGi 67KG 4F 2018 15356 Alberto Serrano W Kneebar World Pro 69KG R1 2018 15357 Jorge Nakamura W Kneebar World Pro 69KG 4F 2018 15365 Sergio Calderon W Kneebar World Pro 69KG RPC 2018

Thomas Halpin World Pro Highlight 2018

