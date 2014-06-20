Cole Franson is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Maurício Mariano, being also one of the main representatives of the Tinguinha BJJ association in the sport’s adult black belt division. Franson built his reputation as one of America’s rising BJJ athletes while competing in the lower belt divisions of the sport, a time when Cole conquered important titles in the IBJJF Pan American Championship, the UAEJJF Continental Pro tournament, and the SJJF World Championships. Cole’s status was cemented during his very first few months at black belt with more important podium placements.

Cole Franson Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Cole Thomas Franson

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Maurício Mariano > Cole Franson

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Seattle Open Champion (2018*)

IBJJF Las Vegas No-Gi Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Seattle Open Championship 2nd Place (2018)

IBJJF Las Vegas Championship 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF Pans Champion (2018 brown)

UAEJJF Continental Pro Champion (2018 brown)

SJJF World Champion (2017 brown)

FIVE Grappling California Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF World No-gi Championship 2nd Place (2015 purple)

IBJJF World No-gi Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown)

IBJJF Pans No-gi Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown)

IBJJF San Diego BJJ Pro 3rd Place (2017 brown)

UAEJJF Grand Slam LA 3rd Place (2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Reverse DLR Hook

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Tinguinha JJ

Cole Franson Biography

Cole Franson was born on July 26, 1994 in Clovis, California, United States of America.

Fascinated by sports from a young age, Cole spent his childhood days playing football (soccer) and baseball, while also developing an interest in pro-wrestling from a fan standpoint. This fascination for WWE style shows led him to mixed martial arts (MMA) during his early teens, and after seeing a few Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts he decided to give Brazilian jiu jitsu a try – one of the most popular methods applied inside the octagon.

The first BJJ gym Cole trained at ended up closing down within 6 months, an episode that drove Franson to high school wrestling. He returned to jiu jitsu a few months later, settling at the Fresno Kickboxing Academy (which later changed its name to Halo BJJ) in 2008, with coach Ray Alvarado – student of Maurício Mariano, also known as Tinguinha.

Although an avid BJJ player, Franson shared his love for the mats with wrestling for a couple of years, playing for the Alta Sierra Junior high school and Buchanan High School.

Training at Halo BJJ, a Tinguinha JJ affiliate, Cole was promoted up to purple belt, by coach Alvarado. In 2013, Franson started training with coach Mariano at the Tinguinha Jiu Jitsu headquarters, where Cole earned his brown and black belts, the latter being awarded on July 2018.

Cole Franson Grappling Record 7 WINS BY POINTS

2 ( 29 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

5 ( 71 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

5 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Estima lock 40 2 #86e620 Guillotine 40 2 #5AD3D1 Armbar 20 1 5 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 4 LOSSES BY POINTS

3 ( 75 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 25 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Anaconda choke 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Cole Franson Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 16374 Thiago Macedo Thiago Macedo L Points Seattle Open 70KG F 2018 16503 Kennedy Maciel Kennedy Maciel L Points Las Vegas Open 70KG SF 2018 16522 Manuel Ribamar Manuel Ribamar L Points Las Vegas Open ABS 4F 2018 16545 Josh Hinger Josh Hinger L Anaconda choke LV NG Open ABS SF 2018 16373 Spenser Nogawa W Armbar Seattle Open 70KG SF 2018 16384 Caleb Khan W Points Seattle Open ABS 4F 2018 16386 Wellington Modena W Estima lock Seattle Open ABS F 2018 16498 Josh Michael W Estima lock Las Vegas Open 70KG R1 2018 16529 Michael Main W Points LV NG Open 67KG SF 2018 16530 Richar Nogueira Richar Nogueira W Guillotine LV NG Open 67KG F 2018 16543 Josh Murdock W Guillotine LV NG Open ABS 4F 2018

