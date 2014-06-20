Cole Franson is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Maurício Mariano, being also one of the main representatives of the Tinguinha BJJ association in the sport’s adult black belt division. Franson built his reputation as one of America’s rising BJJ athletes while competing in the lower belt divisions of the sport, a time when Cole conquered important titles in the IBJJF Pan American Championship, the UAEJJF Continental Pro tournament, and the SJJF World Championships. Cole’s status was cemented during his very first few months at black belt with more important podium placements.
Full Name: Cole Thomas Franson
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Maurício Mariano > Cole Franson
Main Achievements:
- IBJJF Seattle Open Champion (2018*)
- IBJJF Las Vegas No-Gi Open Champion (2018)
- IBJJF Seattle Open Championship 2nd Place (2018)
- IBJJF Las Vegas Championship 3rd Place (2018)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- IBJJF Pans Champion (2018 brown)
- UAEJJF Continental Pro Champion (2018 brown)
- SJJF World Champion (2017 brown)
- FIVE Grappling California Champion (2018 brown)
- IBJJF World No-gi Championship 2nd Place (2015 purple)
- IBJJF World No-gi Championship 3rd Place (2016 brown)
- IBJJF Pans No-gi Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown)
- IBJJF San Diego BJJ Pro 3rd Place (2017 brown)
- UAEJJF Grand Slam LA 3rd Place (2017 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Reverse DLR Hook
Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Tinguinha JJ
Cole Franson Biography
Cole Franson was born on July 26, 1994 in Clovis, California, United States of America.
Fascinated by sports from a young age, Cole spent his childhood days playing football (soccer) and baseball, while also developing an interest in pro-wrestling from a fan standpoint. This fascination for WWE style shows led him to mixed martial arts (MMA) during his early teens, and after seeing a few Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts he decided to give Brazilian jiu jitsu a try – one of the most popular methods applied inside the octagon.
The first BJJ gym Cole trained at ended up closing down within 6 months, an episode that drove Franson to high school wrestling. He returned to jiu jitsu a few months later, settling at the Fresno Kickboxing Academy (which later changed its name to Halo BJJ) in 2008, with coach Ray Alvarado – student of Maurício Mariano, also known as Tinguinha.
Although an avid BJJ player, Franson shared his love for the mats with wrestling for a couple of years, playing for the Alta Sierra Junior high school and Buchanan High School.
Training at Halo BJJ, a Tinguinha JJ affiliate, Cole was promoted up to purple belt, by coach Alvarado. In 2013, Franson started training with coach Mariano at the Tinguinha Jiu Jitsu headquarters, where Cole earned his brown and black belts, the latter being awarded on July 2018.
Cole Franson Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
2 (29%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
5 (71%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
5 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
3 (75%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
1 (25%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
1 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Cole Franson Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|16374
|Thiago MacedoThiago Macedo
|L
|Points
|Seattle Open
|70KG
|F
|2018
|16503
|Kennedy MacielKennedy Maciel
|L
|Points
|Las Vegas Open
|70KG
|SF
|2018
|16522
|Manuel RibamarManuel Ribamar
|L
|Points
|Las Vegas Open
|ABS
|4F
|2018
|16545
|Josh HingerJosh Hinger
|L
|Anaconda choke
|LV NG Open
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|16373
|Spenser Nogawa
|W
|Armbar
|Seattle Open
|70KG
|SF
|2018
|16384
|Caleb Khan
|W
|Points
|Seattle Open
|ABS
|4F
|2018
|16386
|Wellington Modena
|W
|Estima lock
|Seattle Open
|ABS
|F
|2018
|16498
|Josh Michael
|W
|Estima lock
|Las Vegas Open
|70KG
|R1
|2018
|16529
|Michael Main
|W
|Points
|LV NG Open
|67KG
|SF
|2018
|16530
|Richar NogueiraRichar Nogueira
|W
|Guillotine
|LV NG Open
|67KG
|F
|2018
|16543
|Josh Murdock
|W
|Guillotine
|LV NG Open
|ABS
|4F
|2018
Cole Franson vs Wellington Modena
