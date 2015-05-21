Pedro Ramalho, commonly known as “Paquito” is a Portuguese, Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Manoel Neto and a representative of team Focus in the sport/martial art’s international circuit. Referenced as one of Europe’s Hottest Prospects by BJJ Heroes in 2015, Paquito quickly became established himself as one of the best lightweight (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs) competitors of his generation, a reputation earned through his repeated success on the mats.

Full Name: Pedro Alves Douteiro Cranfield Ramalho

Nickname: “Paquito” is a nickname attributed to Pedro when he first started training by his coach Manoel Neto. The label started as a joke, refering to Pedro as a lookalike for the female backstage dancers (called Paquitas) of a popular Kids Tv program named “O Show da Xuxa”.

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > R. Gracie > Nonato Machado > Kleber Repolho > Manoel Neto > Paquito

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Madrid International Open Champion (2017)

Main Achievements (Coloured Belts):

IBJJF World Champion (2015 purple)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion (2015 purple)

IBJJF European Champion (2016 brown, 2015 purple)

IBJJF Juvenile European Champion (2011 blue)

IBJJF Spanish National Open Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Madrid International Open Champion (2016 brown)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro 2nd Place (2015* purple)

IBJJF European Championship 2nd Place (2017 brown)

IBJJF European Championship 3rd Place (2013 blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favourite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Focus Academy

Pedro Paquito Biography

Pedro Ramalho was born on April 22, 1994 in Porto, a coastal city in northwest Portugal where he grew up.

During his early teens Ramalho had a few friends who practiced jiu jitsu and regularly challenged him to get started in this martial art. Pedro, however, showed no interest in grappling and jokingly labelled it a “men hugging men activity” (as he described it in an interview to BJJ Heroes 12/2017).

Ramalho was eventually convinced to give jiu jitsu a try, and at the age of 15 finally accepted the challenge to participate in his first BJJ class. Paquito felt a connection with the sport/martial art from very early in his learning process, and with only a couple of weeks of training he decided to compete (against his instructor’s advice), resulting in his first, first round loss by submission.

The defeat did not cause a dent in his desire to test himself in battle again, in fact it took Pedro a few tries before he had his hand raised: “The first time I submitted anyone in class I must’ve been 5 months deep into my training. In competition I lost about 5 tournaments in the first round before I won” – Paquito to Jiu Jitsu Portugal (May 21, 2015).

With the stream of positive results Paquito became even more and more embedded in the sport’s competitive scene, and from soon decided to dedicate all his spare time to training, juggling between his studies (a masters in engineering) and regular 3 training sessions per day.

Pedro Ramalho’s first and only coach from white to black belt was Manoel Neto, founder of Team Focus – one of the most successful academies in Europe in terms talent production and competition results. It was Neto who graded Paquito to black belt on June 6, 2017 – shortly after the IBJJF World Championship.

Pedro Ramalho Grappling Record 3 WINS BY POINTS

1 ( 33 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 67 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 50 1 #86e620 Darce choke 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 0 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Pedro Ramalho Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 13792 Michael Hawkins W Choke from back Madrid Open 76KG 4F 2017 13793 Mathias Ribeiro W Pts: 2x0 Madrid Open 76KG SF 2017 13794 Kenji Sette W Darce choke Madrid Open 76KG F 2017

Pedro Ramalho Highlight

