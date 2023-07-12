Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Vinícius Martins

Vinícius Martins, also known as “Chambourcy” is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Mario Reis and a headlining figure in his generation’s professional circuit as a medium-heavyweight, where he represents one of the most fruitful grappling hubs in the world, Alliance Porto Alegre (Brazil). Martins first made waves in the sport through his numerous medals in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league.

Vinícius Martins Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Vinícius do Canto Martins

Nickname: Martins is often referenced by his peers as Chambourcy, a label that dates back to his early days in the sport of jiu-jitsu, when he was the only kid in the training room. “Chamburci” is the name of the yogurt brand he ate before every class. As the brand is usually associated with young children, that became associated with Martins in jest.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Alvaro Barreto > Sylvio Behring > Mario Reis > Vinícius Martins

Main Achievements:

  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2015 blue, 2020 / 2021 brown)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2019 purple)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2014 blue, 2019 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Vinícius Martins Biography

Vinícius Martins was born on September 21, 1996, in Porto Alegre the capital of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, where he grew up.

Like many Brazilian children, Martins’ first contact with competitive sports was through football (soccer), playing for his school and local teams as a child.

In 2009, Vinícius’ older brother joined a jiu-jitsu gym led by coach Rodrigo “Sem” Claus. Being very close to his brother, it didn’t take more than one month until Martins was asking his parents to follow his lead, which they agreed to.

Seeing the benefits jiu-jitsu had in terms of self-defense and how strong it made him feel, he quickly drifted away from soccer, leading him to abandon this sport at the age of 12 to focus all his extra-curricular time on grappling under the guidance of coach Claus and Iuri Cilenti.

Although guided through his junior belts by Rodrigo “Sem” (at first) and (later by) Iuri Cilenti, his workgroup was supervised by head instructor Mario Reis from the get-go. As such, once Martins took a more serious approach to his training and competitive schedule, his tuition was taken over by Reis (around the time of his green belt rank).

Although he opted to go full-time with his training shortly after being promoted to purple belt, a severe knee injury took him out of the game for nearly 2 years. After this ordeal, Martins returned to competition in 2017, but by that time he split his training equally with his academic studies at a local university. He would return to the big IBJJF events in 2019, and do so successfully.

After 3 years of consistent results in the colored belt divisions, on July 2022, Vinícius Martins was promoted to the black belt rank by coach Mario Reis.

Vinicius Martins Grappling Record

20 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    10 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (45%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (5%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Kneebar
22
2
Toe hold
22
2
Bread cutter choke
22
2
Straight ankle lock
11
1
Omoplata
11
1
Crucifix choke
11
1
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
3 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (67%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (33%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Armbar
50
1
Cachecol choke
50
1
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Vinicius Martins Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
37195Lucas ProtasioLucas ProtasioLArmbarEuropean Open82KG4F2023
38846Alex MunisAlex MunisLReferee DecisionSalvador FO88KGSF2023
39470Pedro MaiaPedro MaiaLCachecol chokeBrasileiro82KG4F2023
35411Bruno GambimWPts: 2x0Curitiba SPO82KG4F2022
35412Pedro HenrikWPts: 2x0Curitiba SPO82KGSF2022
35414Matheus OliveiraWKneebarCuritiba SPO82KGF2022
35795Diego CruzWPts: 4x2S. Leopoldo OP88KGSF2022
35797Ian CerqueiraWPts: 2x0S. Leopoldo OP88KGF2022
35802Rhuan DuarteWKneebarS. Leopoldo OPABSSF2022
37190Gyula SzaboWPts: 2x0European Open82KGR12023
38842Fabricio GomesWOmoplataSalvador FO88KG4F2023
40094Danilo LemosWToe holdFloripa FO82KGR12023
40097Ramon RibeiroWPts: 0x0, PenFloripa FO82KG4F2023
40102Luiz OliveiraWPts: 4x2Floripa FO82KGSF2023
40103Luiz NetoWPts: 4x2Floripa FO82KGF2023
40718Daniel AndresWCrucifix chokeRio Open82KG4F2023
40723Luiz EduardoWToe holdRio Open82KGSF2023
40724Facundo CiancioWPts: 4x0Rio Open82KGF2023
40953Eric BennemannWBread cutter chokeFortaleza Open88KG4F2023
40958Pedro SantosWBread cutter chokeFortaleza Open88KGSF2023
40959Fabricio CostaWPointsFortaleza Open88KGF2023
41286William RabuskeWStraight ankle lockCopa PrimeABSSF2023
41287Vinicius CecconiWPts: 6x2Copa PrimeABSF2023
