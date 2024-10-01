2024 ADGS Dallas Results, Jefferson Goteu and Israel Sousa Win Stacked Divisions

OCTOBER 1, 2024, DALLAS, TEXAS, USA. This past weekend marked the return of jiu-jitsu’s Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour to the United States. Previous post-pandemic iterations of this global tournament on North American soil had been performed in Miami, Florida, yet this year’s event location was transferred to Dallas’ Curtis Culwell Center, marking yet another big grappling event in the state of Texas, a region that is quickly becoming the place to be in this sport.

Below are the results of the major matches in the adult black belt division (pro-division) and a short report on each category.

DALLAS ADGS CHAMPIONS

(56KG) Roiter Lima (Gracie Barra)

(62KG) Yuri Hendrex (PSLPB)

(69KG) Israel Sousa (GFTeam)

(77KG) Jefferson Goteu (Commando Group)

(85KG) Jonnatas Gracie (Atos)

(94KG) Fellipe Andrew (AOJ)

(120KG) Felipe Bezerra (Checkmat)

(49KG) Diana Teixeira (Atos)

(55KG) Maria Luisa Delahaye (GFTeam)

(62KG) Julia Alves (GFTeam)

(70KG) Giovanna Carneiro (Fratres)

(95KG) Yara Soares (Fratres)

MALE, 56 KILO DIVISION

Tightly contested matches were held at roosterweight, and victory came to Gracie Barra’s veteran, Roiter Lima. Roiter submitted his first opponent (Masters World Champ Justin Ordinario) in the first round and went on to have two more fun scraps on his way to the podium.

Semi-Finals:

– Bruno Sena def. Marko Oikarainen via choke from the back

– Roiter Lima def. Jhonatas Ramos via 2×0

Final:

– Roiter Lima def. Bruno Senavia 3×1

3rd Place:

– Santiago Guerra def. Italo Frotavia 6×5

MALE, 62 KILO DIVISION

One of the most balanced weight classes in the tournament, the 62kg division saw an array of top-shelf talent, including the current IBJJF World Champion Bebeto Oliveira of GFT. Oliveira was seen as the favorite but ended up losing in the quarter-finals to Yuri Hendrex, and later in the repechage rounds to Willis Nunes who submitted the roosterweight star.

Another name to make waves in Dallas was Peruvian competitor, Manuel Farfan Arias who placed second in the tournament. The Movement Art athlete showed great skills on the mat with all his wins coming via submission.

Semi-Finals:

– Yuri Hendrex def. Breno Azevedo via Straight ankle lock

– Eduardo Farfan def. Willis Nunes via Straight ankle lock

Final:

– Yuri Hendrex def. Eduardo Farfan via 6×1

3rd Place:

– Willis Nunes def. Warly Silvavia 3×1

MALE, 69 KILO DIVISION

Over the past 15-20 years, the GF Team has always maintained a strong featherweight squad, a trend that persists to this day. Not only are the team’s featherweights good at winning, but they have also consistently proven to be among the most entertaining in the sport as exemplified by the gold and silver medalists at the Dallas Grand Slam, Ademir Barreto and Israel Sousa who had a lot of fun matches this weekend.

Overall this was another packed division with many IBJJF Pan and World medalists and top-ranking competitors, including the aforementioned GFT duo, but also Richar Nogueira, Thiago Macedo, Malachi Edmond, Joao Pedro Rocha, Dudu Granzotto, Sebastian Serpa, Joao Bisnaga, Jordan Vaisman, Marco Mendes, etc.

Semi-Finals:

– Ademir Barreto def. Thiago Macedo via 2×0

– Israel Sousa def. Sebastian Serpa via decision

Final:

– Israel Sousa def. Ademir Barreto via 1×0

3rd Place:

– Thiago Macedo def. Eduardo Granzotto via 2×2

MALE, 77 KILO DIVISION

One of the best-kept secrets in jiu-jitsu has been competing almost exclusively in the AJP circuit and he is quickly making himself seen by fans of the sport. His name is Jefferson Goteu, and he is on his way to becoming a big deal. With excellent movement, stamina, and power, Goteu is also aggressive and not afraid to take risks. His performance saw him go through two established competitors Carlos Henrique (Dream Art) and Matheus Luna (Checkmat) with forward-pressing performances. Goteu also beat veteran Henrique Barreto with one of the largest scoring differences of the event, 19×0.

Semi-Finals:

– Jefferson Goteu def. Henrique Barreto via 19×0

– Matheus Luna def. Igor Feliz via armbar

Final:

– Jefferson Goteu def. Matheus Luna via 7×4

3rd Place:

– Igor Feliz def. Miguel Campos via 4×2

MALE, 85 KILO DIVISION

An impressive performance by Atos’ Jonnatas Gracie who was able to dominate his opponents with his crafty guard and lots of pressure from the top.

The weight class had many solid names, including Uanderson Ferreira, Yan Lucas, Francisco Lo, Alehander Mariano, Enderson Dias to name a few, with Uanderson and Rafael Borges putting on some of the most fun performances in the category.

Semi-Finals:

– Jonnatas Gracie def. Rafael Borges via kneebar

– Uanderson Ferreira def. Enderson Dias via 2×0

Final:

– Jonnatas Gracie def. Uanderson Ferreira via 2×1

3rd Place:

– Enderson Dias def. Rafael Borges via 1×0

MALE, 94 KILO DIVISION

Although banned from competing in the IBJJF after his failed drug test at the Pan Championships earlier this year, Fellipe Andrew is still eligible for events outside of the USADA & IBJJF jurisdiction and that is what he did at the AJP ADGS in Dallas, this weekend. Andrew displayed his typical submission-oriented style to take gold with relative ease.

Semi-Finals:

– Jackson Sousa def. Marcos Carrozzino via 7×6

– Fellipe Andrew def. Leandro Carlos via mounted cross choke

Final:

– Fellipe Andrew def. Jackson Sousa via 6×2

3rd Place:

– Henrique Betta def. Leandro Carlos via paper cutter choke

MALE, 120 KILO DIVISION

Known for his epic throws, Felipe Bezerra was unable to put his best weapon to practice as all of his opponents pulled guard on him. This forced the former judoka to work on his passing game, which he did with excellence.

Although he failed to medal, Helder Junior, also known as Tropeco, was one of the most impressive athletes in Dallas. Helder was a submission hunter throughout the event and was able to score a few nice finishes before he was stopped by both Bezerra and Pedro Alex by the tiniest of margins.

Semi-Finals:

– Igor Schneider def. Ricardo Evangelista via 1×0

– Felipe Bezerra def. Pedro Alex via 1×0

Final:

– Felipe Bezerra def. Igor Schneider via 13×0

3rd Place:

– Pedro Alex def. Helder Junior via 1×0

FEMALE, 49 KILO DIVISION

The smallest division in the tournament was conquered by Atos athlete Diana Teixeira with relative ease.

Semi-Finals:

– Diana Teixeira def. Yasmyn Castro via 5×0

– Erika Machado def. Rawanna Silva via 4×4

Final:

– Diana Teixeira def. Erika Machado via DQ

3rd Place:

– Yasmyn Castro won bronze via WO

FEMALE, 55 KILO DIVISION

Incredible performance by Maria Delahaye of GF Team, who had to overcome serious opposition, including both the Funegra Sisters, two of the rising stars of the sport.

Semi-Finals:

– Maria Delahaye def. Mia Funegra via 11×3

– Ashlee Funegra def. Karen Antunes via 3×0

Final:

– Maria Delahaye def. Ashlee Funegra via 4×2

3rd Place:

– Karen Antunes def. Thaynara Victoria via 2×2

FEMALE, 62 KILO DIVISION

Many expected the final of the 62kg weight class to be a showdown between Julia Alves and Sarah Galvao and this is exactly what happened. These two are at the forefront of this division in the AJP circuit and we should expect many more of these clashes between the two. Always entertaining, the score, currently is 1×1.

Semi-Finals:

– Julia Alves def. Tamara Toros via 3×2

– Sarah Galvao def. Vitoria Vieira via 5×0

Final:

– Julia Alves def. Sarah Galvao via 4×4

3rd Place:

– Tamara Toros def. Vitoria Vieira via 3×1

FEMALE, 70 KILO DIVISION

Rookie black belt Giovanna Carneiro continues on her winning path to BJJ stardom with another solid performance in a very small weight class.

Semi-Finals:

– Giovanna Carneiro def. Leticia Santos via 2×1

– Leticia Santos def. Marcela Blancovia 2×0

Final:

– Giovanna Carneiro def. Leticia Santos in a friendly match among teammates.

3rd Place:

– Aghata Fernandes def. Fatima Eltassi via armbar

FEMALE, 95 KILO DIVISION

4 athletes altogether, victory came to veteran player Yara Soares, though rookie Isabely Lemos proved why she is often referenced as the future of the division.

Semi-Finals:

– Yara Soares def. Mayara Moreira via 2×0

– Isabely Lemos def. Anabel Lopez via kimura

Final:

– Yara Soares def. Isabely Lemos via 2×2

3rd Place:

– Anabel Lopez def. Mayara Moreira via 3×0