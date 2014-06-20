FIVE Super League Results: Grippo Lightweight Champion!

JULY 15, 2017 another one for the books as the latest edition of FIVE Grappling’s Super League just finished. A stacked card of super-fights between some of our sport’s top athletes and a solid main event between a lightweight division that combines some of the top athletes from the light-feather, feather and even lightweight divisions.

Although the event did not bring any big upsets, it did not lack exciting moments. On the top of those was Johnny Tama’s lightening quick submission over the highly rated Ribeiro Jiu Jitsu student – Yan “Pica-Pau”. With this performance Tama cemented the claim of currently being one of the most exciting athletes to watch in the lightweight division.

Below are the results of each individual match at FIVE Grappling and 5 Super League – Lightweight Division.

Super-Fight Results

Tim Pablo defeated Greg Mcintyre by referee decision

Ricardo “Pancho” Feliciano defeated Mat Palupelelei by referee decision

Paul Silva defeated Albert Aguirre by way of Armbar

Marcelo “Lapela” Mafra defeated Richie “Boogeyman” Martinez by referee decision

Talita Alencar defeated Aarae Alexander by referee decision

Johnny Tama defeated Yan “Pica-Pau” Lucas by way of Estima lock

Jessica Flowers defeated Tara White by referee decision

Horlando Monteiro defeated Nick Schrock by way of triangle

Keenan Cornelius defeated Matheus Diniz by referee decision



Lightweight Super League Results

Leo Saggioro defeated Brandon Walensky by way of Lapel (cachecol) choke

Gianni Grippo defeated Wallace Santos by referee decision

Yago Espindola defeated Lucas Pinheiro by referee decision

Shane Jamil Hill-Taylor defeated Francisco “Sinistro” Iturralde by referee decision

Semi-Finals:

Gianni Grippo defeated Leo Saggioro by referee decision

Shane Jamil Hill-Taylor defeated Yago Espindola by referee decision

3rd Place Match:

Leo Saggioro defeated Yago Espindola by referee decision

Final:

Gianni Grippo defeated Shane Jamil Hill-Taylor by referee decision