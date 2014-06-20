Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Aaron Johnson
Aaron Johnson

Aaron Johnson, commonly known as “Tex” Johnson, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Philip Smith and Murilo Santana, being one of the top representatives of the Unity Jiu-Jitsu Academy of New York City. An International Brazilian jiu-jitsu Federation (IBJJF) 3x Pan American No-Gi Champion, Johnson is known for his agressive and submission oriented style with which he submitted some of the sport’s biggest stars, names such as Davi Ramos and Jackson Sousa. Tex is also a former professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter holding the record for fastest submission inside the famous Bellator MMA promotion cage (15 seconds).

Aaron Johnson Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Aaron Michael Johnson

Nickname: Aaron is often referenced by the name of “Tex”, this byname is correlated with Johnson’s early days playing football for his high school in Georgia, US. Johnson had moved from Texas to GA at the time and for that reason he was called “Texas”. A label later shortened to Tex.

Lineage 1: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (senior) > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Roberto Traven > Philip Smith > Aaron Johnson

Lineage 2: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (senior) > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Mário Yamasaki > Murilo Santana > Aaron Johnson

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Pans No-Gi Champion (2016/2017/2018)
  • IBJJF New York Spring Open Champion (2017/2018)
  • IBJJF New York Spring No-Gi Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open Champion (2017/2018)
  • IBJJF Atlanta Summer No-Gi Open Champion (2017**)
  • IBJJF Boston Spring Open 2nd Place (2016)
  • IBJJF New York Spring No-Gi Open 2nd Place (2017*)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Atlanta Winter Open 3rd Place (2016)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2015 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Straight ankle lock

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Unity JJ

Aaron Johnson Biography

Aaron Michael Johnson was born on April 01, 1986 in Bedford, a city located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States of America. Aaron’s father was in the military, and for that reason, Johnson moved regularly and lived across the country.

The interest for martial arts was strongly embedded in Jonhson’s family, and it was with his family members that Aaron started practicing tae kwon do as a child. During his teenage years ‘Tex’ joined his high school’s football program, a sport he played for four years. He would later add wrestling to his weekly activities, competing for Douglasville High School GA for one year, as a heavyweight.

After his 21st birthday, Tex Johnson decided to give kickboxing a try, joining muay Thai shortly after. Aaron went on to compete in a few unsanctioned amateur fights (smoker tournaments), conquering a flawless win streak of TKO/KO’s along the way.

The desire to compete in combat sports led Tex to raise the bar and aim for a career in mixed martial arts, giving start to his preparation in 2008 at the Knuckleup Fitness gym. With little experience in grappling, one of the main combat disciplines for a cage fighter, Johnson would later choose to add jiu-jitsu to his training schedule with coach Steve Headden.

The Hadden + Johnson partnership stood for a few years, even though Aaron trained with other jiu-jitsu coaches such as Rigan Machado and Jimmy Long during this period. His quest for the best training available would later drive Tex to Atlanta, GA, where he worked with academies such as American Top Team (ATT) and Brian Stann’s Warrior Legion. It was also in Atlanta that Johnson joined the Alliance Jiu-Jitsu Headquarters, being already a brown belt at the time.

At Alliance, Tex Johnson’s training was guided by the team leader/founder Romero Cavalcanti, as well as world champions Leonardo Nogueira and Lucas Lepri. This was also a time when Aaron started gaining more interest in BJJ’s competitive scene. In 2014 Lepri made the move to Charlotte, opening his own gym there. Being a fan of Lucas’ coaching style, Johnson followed suit and remained under the lightweight legend’s guidance, moving to the North Carolina city for that purpose.

Unfortunately for Tex, things did not run smoothly in Charlotte, and shortly after the move, he was asked to leave the team by coach Lepri. When inquired about the reasons behind the request, Johnson said “Lucas gave me two reasons for being kicked out. The first was because I was teaching jiu-jitsu down the road at a UFC Gym. Before I moved there I had told him I’d be working there and he said it was ok… (…) The second reason was that I was too aggressive during rolling” (BJJ Heroes, 10/2018).

After the Lucas Lepri ordeal, Aaron started actively looking for a team to train with. This was when his good friend and training partner Phil Smith decided to promote Johnson to black belt, a promotion that took place on April 26, 2015. Shortly after Tex did a competition camp, at Unity Jiu-Jitsu in New York City ahead of the NYC International Open. There he met coach Murilo Santana, who received Johnson with open arms and confirmed Aaron’s black belt rank.

After a successful run at the aforementioned NYC Open, Aaron chose to remain in New York to train full time with the Unity Team.

Aaron Johnson Grappling Record

37 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    11 (30%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (3%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    22 (59%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (8%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

22 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Straight ankle lock
36
8
#86e620
Toe hold
14
3
#5AD3D1
Choke from back
9
2
#d1212a
Armbar
9
2
#fad11b
Kneebar
9
2
#f58822
Footlock
9
2
#224aba
Flying armbar
5
1
#ff9124
Submission
5
1
#bf1f6c
Calf slicer
5
1
22
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
34 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    14 (41%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (3%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    16 (47%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (3%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    2 (6%)

16 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Triangle armbar
13
2
#86e620
Inside heel hook
13
2
#5AD3D1
RNC
13
2
#d1212a
Cross choke
6
1
#fad11b
Choke
6
1
#f58822
Triangle
6
1
#224aba
Choke from back
6
1
#ff9124
Arm in guillotine
6
1
#bf1f6c
Botinha
6
1
#22c9a5
Brabo choke
6
1
#fad223
Calf slicer
6
1
#03861f
Reverse triangle
6
1
#039a1f
Heel hook
6
1
16
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Aaron Johnson Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
8076Neiman GracieLRNCNoGi Pan Ams94KGSF2015
8667Richie MartinezRichie MartinezLHeel hookKakuto ChallengeABSSF2015
8928Leo NogueiraLeo NogueiraLPointsAtlanta Open94KGSF2016
8976Romulo AzevedoRomulo AzevedoLN/AUAEJJF NYC Pro94KGSF2016
8982Abraham MarteAbraham MarteLCross chokeUAEJJF NYC ProHWABS4F2016
9231Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoLChokePan AmericanABSR22016
9350Joao SoaresLTriangleBoston Spring O.100KGF2016
9934Bernardo FariaBernardo FariaLTriangle armbarWorld Champ.ABSR22016
9967Joao RochaJoao RochaLChoke from backBJJ Tour - CTABSSF2016
10115Marcos TinocoMarcos TinocoLPointsNY Summer OpenABS4F2016
10324Mike HillebrandLInside heel hookEBI 884KGR12016
10502Dillon DanisDillon DanisLArm in guillotineNoGi Pan AmsABSSF2016
10759Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesLPts: 19x0NoGi WorldsO97KGSF2016
11426Leo NogueiraLeo NogueiraLPointsUAEJJF Orlando110KGF2017
11671Jonathan SatavaJonathan SatavaLPointsUAEJJF NY ProU110KG4F2017
11723Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusLPointsLA National ProU110KGF2017
11944Tanner RiceTanner RiceLPts: 4x2Pan American94KG8F2017
12127Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPointsNY Spring No-GiABSF2017
12702Joao RochaJoao RochaLBotinhaWorld Champ.ABSR12017
12871Leandro LoLeandro LoLBrabo chokeWorld Champ.94KG8F2017
13097Mahamed AlyMahamed AlyLCalf slicerNY S. No-Gi OpenO97KGF2017
13105DJ JacksonDJ JacksonLPointsNY S. No-Gi OpenABSSF2017
13297Gordon RyanGordon RyanLReverse triangleGrappling Ind.ABSSF2017
14133Craig JonesCraig JonesLInside heel hookEBI 14ABSSF2017
14282Joao AssisJoao AssisLPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds97KGSF2017
14294Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusLRNCNoGi WorldsABSR12017
14488Dany GerardDany GerardLPts: 0x0, AdvUS National Pro110KGSF2018
14708Matt LeightonMatt LeightonLPointsContinental Pro110KGRR2018
14915Tanner RiceTanner RiceLPts: 7x2Pan American94KG4F2018
15688Matt LeightonMatt LeightonLTriangle armbarF2W Pro 7393KGSPF2018
15736Fellipe TrovoFellipe TrovoLPts: 4x2ACB North America95KG4F2018
15749Victor SilverioVictor SilverioLReferee DecisionACB North AmericaABS8F2018
16617Rafael VasconcelosRafael VasconcelosLDQWashington NGO97KGF2018
16624Diogo SampaioDiogo SampaioLDQNo Gi Pan Am.ABS8F2018
7559Quentin RosensweigWFootlockKakuto 5ABSSPF2015
7560Vitor SchlosserWToe holdNY Summer Open94KGSF2015
7561Ricardo BastosWStraight ankle lockNY Summer Open94KGF2015
8727Joseph CashinWPointsGrappling Ind.ABSSF2016
8728Gordon RyanGordon RyanWPointsGrappling Ind.ABSF2016
8975Wellington PerotoWStraight ankle lockUAEJJF NYC Pro94KG4F2016
9349Lincoln PereiraWChoke from backBoston Spring O.100KGSF2016
9921Choi ChoiWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.ABSR12016
10496Leo DavilaWStraight ankle lockNoGi Pan AmsO97KGF2016
10499Samir AbdolkaderWFlying armbarNoGi Pan AmsABS4F2016
10758Eliot MarshallEliot MarshallWToe holdNoGi WorldsO97KG4F2016
11664Shaun DufreeWToe holdUAEJJF NY Pro110KGSF2017
11722William NymanWSubmissionLA National ProU110KGSF2017
12110Daniel RichardsWPointsNY Spring OpenO100KGSF2017
12111Christian SimmerlingWPointsNY Spring OpenO100KGF2017
12125Joao PauloWPointsNY Spring No-GiABSSF2017
12863Josh BowlinWPts: 7x6World Champ.94KGR12017
12920Kaliffa OlivieraWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 3694KGSPF2017
13207Kory AcchioneWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 43N/ASPF2017
13617Leo DavillaWArmbarAtlanta SM NGO97KGF2017
13618Taniel SantosWStraight ankle lockAtlanta SM NGOABSF2017
13656Oleksandr KarliychukWStraight ankle lockNo Gi Pan Am.O97KGSF2017
13658Matt LeightonMatt LeightonWReferee DecisionNo Gi Pan Am.O97KGF2017
14125Matt KirchwhemWPointsEBI 14ABSR12017
14130A. KimlerWArmbarEBI 14ABS4F2017
14279Paul ArdilaPaul ArdilaWPts: 4x0NoGi Worlds97KG4F2017
14490Vitor SchlosserWChoke from backUS National Pro110KG3RD2018
14554Gilvan CostaWStraight ankle lockAtlanta W. Open94KGSF2018
14555Inacio NetoInacio NetoWKneebarAtlanta W. Open94KGF2018
14706Kenneth BrownWN/AContinental Pro110KGRR2018
14822Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasWCalf slicerPan AmericanABSR12018
14830Tanner RiceTanner RiceWKneebarPan AmericanABSR22018
14911Wellington PerotoWStraight Ankle LockPan American94KG8F2018
15373Thiago JiulianiWPointsNY Spring Open100KGSF2018
15374Nicholas PenzerWStraight ankle lockNY Spring Open100KGF2018
16681Roberto TorralbasWPts: 2x0No Gi Pan Am.97KGSF2018
16682Jackson SousaJackson SousaWFootlockNo Gi Pan Am.97KGF2018

Aaron Johnson Highlight

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

