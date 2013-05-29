JT Torres, also known as “The Spiderman”, is a gifted Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt with an extensive and impressive list of accomplishments such as his wins at the World and Pan American Nogi Championships at the black belt level. With one of the most fan pleasing games in the sport, this American native is part of an exciting generation of US grapplers that started making their mark in a sport heavily dominated by Brazilians. JT Torres became a household name in BJJ competing for Lloyd Irvin‘s academy but chose to leave the Maryland team in 2013 after a series of sexual abuse accusations were brought to light regarding some of his training partners and coach. Since then JT Torres moved to the Atos academy, where he experienced his best sporting period.

JT Torres Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Jonathan Torres

Nickname: JT is short for Jonathan, while ‘Spiderman’ was a name awarded to him because of his grip strength. His grips are so strong that his team mates said it resembles a spider as it ‘webbed up’ it’s victims.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > J. Pereira > L. Dalla > L. Irvin > JT Torres

Main Titles

ADCC Champion (2017)

IBJJF Pan American Champion (2015)

IBJJF European Champion (2015)

IBJJF No-Gi World Champion (2013)

IBJJF No-Gi Pan American Champion (2010)

IBJJF New York Open Champion (2010)

IBJJF Miami Open Champion (2010)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2014)

IBJJF No-Gi World Championship 2nd Place (2009/2012)

CBJJ Brazilian National Championship 2nd Place (2010)

IBJJF European Open Championship 2nd Place (2012)

IBJJF Pan American Championship 2nd Place (2009 black, 2007 purple, )

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2011)

IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2016, 2009 brown, 2006 blue)

IBJJF No-Gi World Championship 3rd Place (2010)

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76kg-167lbs)

Favourite Position/Technique: Spider Guard & Armbar

Team/Association: Atos

JT Torres Biography

JT Torres was born on the 2nd of September, 1989 in New York – United States of America. He began training martial arts early in life, achieving a black belt in Karate even before he started High School. Though as he reached a more mature age (early teens) he decided to quit Karate to dedicate himself to other more traditional sports.

He became part of his High school Basketball team, but when he got cut-off he found himself without a physical activity. His father proposed he should go back to Karate, but Jonathan was not keen to return. Instead, he heard his old martial arts school was offering a small Brazilian Jiu Jitsu program. JT had heard of this sport and decided to sign up. It was love at first sight, JT was a “natural” and felt very comfortable grappling, having almost immediately signed up to a jiu jitsu school. His talent was on show from the get go, managing to achieve his blue belt in only 6 months.

Torres then moved academies and started practicing under Louis Vintaloro at Performance BJJ in New Jersey, with whom he received his purple and brown belts in less then 3 years. He was very successful under Vintaloro winning the Pan American Championship on 2 occasions, but decided to switch to a more professional team, joining Lloyd Irvin in Maryland. He achieved his black belt from Lloyd Irvin in 2009.

In 2013, after a series of scandals at Team Lloyd Irvin regarding the rape of a female team mate by two male TLI competitors as well as allegations that Lloyd Irvin himself had molested one or more female team members, JT Torres and a few other team mates left the TLI camp and moved to Andre Galvao‘s Atos Academy in San Diego, California.

