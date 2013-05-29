Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

JT Torres
JT Torres

JT Torres, also known as “The Spiderman”, is a gifted Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt with an extensive and impressive list of accomplishments such as his wins at the World and Pan American Nogi Championships at the black belt level. With one of the most fan pleasing games in the sport, this American native is part of an exciting generation of  US grapplers that started making their mark in a sport heavily dominated by Brazilians. JT Torres became a household name in BJJ competing for Lloyd Irvin‘s academy but chose to leave the Maryland team in 2013 after a series of sexual abuse accusations were brought to light regarding some of his training partners and coach. Since then JT Torres moved to the Atos academy, where he experienced his best sporting period.

JT Torres Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Jonathan Torres

Nickname: JT is short for Jonathan, while ‘Spiderman’ was a name awarded to him because of his grip strength. His grips are so strong that his team mates said it resembles a spider as it ‘webbed up’ it’s victims.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > J. Pereira > L. Dalla > L. Irvin > JT Torres

Main Titles

  • ADCC Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Pan American Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF European Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF No-Gi World Champion (2013)
  • IBJJF No-Gi Pan American Champion (2010)
  • IBJJF New York Open Champion (2010)
  • IBJJF Miami Open Champion (2010)
  • IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2014)
  • IBJJF No-Gi World Championship 2nd Place (2009/2012)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National Championship 2nd Place (2010)
  • IBJJF European Open Championship 2nd Place (2012)
  • IBJJF Pan American Championship 2nd Place (2009 black, 2007 purple, )
  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2011)
  • IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2016, 2009 brown, 2006 blue)
  • IBJJF No-Gi World Championship 3rd Place (2010)

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76kg-167lbs)

Favourite Position/Technique: Spider Guard & Armbar

Team/Association: Atos

JT Torres Biography

JT Torres was born on the 2nd of September, 1989 in New York – United States of America. He began training martial arts early in life, achieving a black belt in Karate even before he started High School. Though as he reached a more mature age (early teens) he decided to quit Karate to dedicate himself to other more traditional sports.

He became part of his High school Basketball team, but when he got cut-off he found himself without a physical activity. His father proposed he should go back to Karate, but Jonathan was not keen to return. Instead, he heard his old martial arts school was offering a small Brazilian Jiu Jitsu program. JT had heard of this sport and decided to sign up. It was love at first sight, JT was a “natural” and felt very comfortable grappling, having almost immediately signed up to a jiu jitsu school. His talent was on show from the get go, managing to achieve his blue belt in only 6 months.

Torres then moved academies and started practicing under Louis Vintaloro at Performance BJJ in New Jersey, with whom he received his purple and brown belts in less then 3 years. He was very successful under Vintaloro winning the Pan American Championship on 2 occasions, but decided to switch to a more professional team, joining Lloyd Irvin in Maryland. He achieved his black belt from Lloyd Irvin in 2009.

In 2013, after a series of scandals at Team Lloyd Irvin regarding the rape of a female team mate by two male TLI competitors as well as allegations that Lloyd Irvin himself had molested one or more female team members, JT Torres and a few other team mates left the TLI camp and moved to Andre Galvao‘s Atos Academy in San Diego, California.

JT Torres Grappling Record

69 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    29 (42%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    5 (7%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    29 (42%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (3%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    2 (3%)
  • BY DQ
    2 (3%)

29 SUBMISSIONS WINS

29
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
26 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    14 (54%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    9 (35%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (12%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
33
1
#86e620
Choke
33
1
#5AD3D1
Armbar
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

JT Torres Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
2384Lucas LepriLucas LepriLPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds76KGF2009
2457Michael LanghiMichael LanghiLAdvEuropean76KGSF2010
2510Lucas LepriLucas LepriLPts: 3x0Pan American76KG4F2010
2573Augusto MendesAugusto MendesLPointsNo Gi Worlds76KGSF2010
2592Roberto AbreuRoberto AbreuLPointsNo Gi WorldsABSR22010
2619Gilbert BurnsGilbert BurnsLPts: 4x4, AdvBrasileiro76KGF2010
2823Michael LanghiMichael LanghiLChoke from backPan American76KGSF2011
2886Davi RamosDavi RamosLPointsWorld P. NoGi74KGSF2011
2899Leandro LoLeandro LoLPointsBrasileiro76KG4F2011
3079Gilbert BurnsGilbert BurnsLPts: 4x0World Champ.76KGSF2011
3196Leonardo VieiraLeonardo VieiraLPts: 2x0ADCC77KG4F2011
3359Leandro LoLeandro LoDPts: 2x2Copa Podio76KGGP2011
3364Ed RamosLPts: 4x2Copa Podio76KGGP2011
3437Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiLPts: 5x0European Open76KGF2012
3581Felipe BuenoLAdvPan AmericanO100KG4F2012
3709Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiLPts: 2x0World Pro.76KGSF2012
3951Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiLPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Champ.76KG4F2012
4159Augusto MendesAugusto MendesLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Worlds76KGF2012
4479Michael LanghiMichael LanghiLChokePan American76KGSF2013
4901Kron GracieKron GracieLArmbarADCC77KGSF2013
5139Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLPts: 2x2, AdvEuropean82KGF2014
5236Lucas LepriLucas LepriLAdvPan American76KGSF2014
5331Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesLPointsFIVE Cali. 1ABSSF2014
5655Lucas LepriLucas LepriLPts: 12x0World Champ.76KGF2014
7240Michael LanghiMichael LanghiLPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Champ.76KGSF2015
9023Vitor OliveiraVitor OliveiraLPts: 6x0Pan American82KGSF2016
9693Lucas LepriLucas LepriLPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Champ.76KGSF2016
2065Dan CherubinWPointsTokyo InternationalABSN/A2009
2066Renan BorgesWBow and arrowPGC Superfight76KGSPF2009
2381Patrick HeadWTriangle/kimuraNoGi Worlds76KG4F2009
2382Phillipe MonicaWPts: 9x0NoGi Worlds76KGSF2009
2412Marcos TorregrosaMarcos TorregrosaWChoke from backAmerican Nat.76KGSF2009
2414Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasWN/AAmerican Nat.76KGF2009
2509Joao SobrinhoWBrabo chokePan American76KG8F2010
2568Jonatas GurgelJonatas GurgelWN/AMiami Open76KGF2010
2591Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaWPointsNo Gi WorldsABSR12010
2618Lucas LepriLucas LepriWPointsBrasileiro76KGSF2010
2760Dustin HazelettWArmbarOhio ChallengeNASPF2010
2885Gilbert BurnsGilbert BurnsWPts: 2x0World P. NoGi74KG4F2011
2962Tiago de CastroWDQWorld Champ.76KGRDS2011
2976Zak MaxwellZak MaxwellWAdvWorld Champ.76KGRDS2011
3053Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusWPts: 2x0World Champ.76KG4F2011
3164Clark GracieClark GracieWPts: 2x0ADCC77KGR12011
3368Denilson PimentaDenilson PimentaWChoke from backCopa Podio76KGGP2011
3371Moacir MendesWPts: 2x2, AdvCopa Podio76KGGP2011
3434Tiago RochaTiago RochaWPts: 2x2, PenEuropean Open76KG4F2012
3435Ed RamosWBow and arrowEuropean Open76KGSF2012
3700I. BulutWN/AWorld Pro.76KGR12012
3703Yuri NgombeWPointsWorld Pro.76KGR22012
3940Robson CamargoWChoke from BackWorld Champ.76KGR22012
3947UnknownWPts: 7x2World Champ.76KGR32012
4103Albert HughesWBow and arrowHouston Open70KGSF2012
4104Bruno AmorimBruno AmorimWTriangle armbarHouston Open70KGF2012
4107Andre MonteiroAndre MonteiroWChoke from backHouston OpenABSSF2012
4108James HarbisonJames HarbisonWKneebarHouston OpenABSF2012
4155Marcelo M.WArmbarNoGi Worlds76KG4F2012
4157Dustin AkbariWDQNoGi Worlds76KGSF2012
4385Victor EstimaVictor EstimaD---Metamoris 2ABSSPF2013
4472Gabriel GoulartGabriel GoulartWBow and arrowPan American76KGR22013
4476Nate MendelsohnWPts: 4x0Pan American76KG4F2013
4893Eduardo RiosWRNCADCC77KGR12013
4898Lucas LepriLucas LepriWPts: 2x0ADCC77KG4F2013
4903Leonardo VieiraLeonardo VieiraWN/AADCC77KG3PLC2013
5003Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasWPointsNoGi Worlds76KGSF2013
5005Marcelo MafraWPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds76KGF2013
5138Leo IturraldeWN/AEuropean82KGSF2014
5228Bricklin WelchWKneebarPan American76KGR12014
5234Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeWAdvPan American76KG4F2014
5638L. GilesWChoke from backWorld Champ.76KGR12014
5647Rafael PereiraWPts: 7x0World Champ.76KG8F2014
5651Juan KamezawaJuan KamezawaWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.76KG4F2014
5653Michael LanghiMichael LanghiWPts: 4x4, AdvWorld Champ.76KGSF2014
5797Tanner RiceTanner RiceWPointsAmerican Nat.82KGSF2014
5798Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeWPointsAmerican Nat.82KGF2014
6061Rory McDonaldD---Metamoris 5ABSSPF2014
6390Caio SilvaWChoke from backEuropean82KGR22015
6396Eduardo RiosWPts: 14x0European82KG4F2015
6400Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoWPts: 4x0European82KGSF2015
6615Julian VegaWChoke from backPan American76KGR22015
6618Rafael PereiraWChoke from backPan American76KG4F2015
6623AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmWPts: 10x0Pan American76KGF2015
7232Gustavo DantasGustavo DantasWChokeWorld Champ.76KG8F2015
7236Juan KamezawaJuan KamezawaWPts: 2x0World Champ.76KG4F2015
8800Javier YamuniWSubmissionHouston Open82KGSF2016
8802Kenneth PrimolaWSubmissionHouston Open82KGF2016
9009Josh GuzmanWAmericanaPan American82KGR12016
9016Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarWPts: 6x4Pan American82KG8F2016
9021Marcos TinocoMarcos TinocoWPts: 10x0Pan American82KG4F2016
9683Lachlan GilesWChoke from backWorld Champ.76KGR22016
9691Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.76KG4F2016
11889Athos RibeiroWWristlockNY Spring Open82KGSF2017
11890Abmar BarbosaAbmar BarbosaWArmlockNY Spring Open82KGF2017
12864Luiz RufinoWSubmissionNY S. No-Gi Open79KGSF2017
12865Felipe CesarFelipe CesarWSubmissionNY S. No-Gi Open79KGF2017
13247Lachlan GilesWPts: 3x0ADCC77KGE12017
13253Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusWPts: 0x0, PenADCC77KG4F2017
13256Garry TononGarry TononWReferee DecisionADCC77KGSF2017
13258Lucas LepriLucas LepriWPts: 3x0ADCC77KGF2017

JT Torres vs Dustin “McLovin” Hazelett

 

