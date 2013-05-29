JT Torres, also known as “The Spiderman”, is a gifted Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt with an extensive and impressive list of accomplishments such as his wins at the World and Pan American Nogi Championships at the black belt level. With one of the most fan pleasing games in the sport, this American native is part of an exciting generation of US grapplers that started making their mark in a sport heavily dominated by Brazilians. JT Torres became a household name in BJJ competing for Lloyd Irvin‘s academy but chose to leave the Maryland team in 2013 after a series of sexual abuse accusations were brought to light regarding some of his training partners and coach. Since then JT Torres moved to the Atos academy, where he experienced his best sporting period. JT Torres Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Jonathan Torres Nickname: JT is short for Jonathan, while ‘Spiderman’ was a name awarded to him because of his grip strength. His grips are so strong that his team mates said it resembles a spider as it ‘webbed up’ it’s victims. Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > J. Pereira > L. Dalla > L. Irvin > JT Torres Main Titles ADCC Champion (2017) IBJJF Pan American Champion (2015) IBJJF European Champion (2015) IBJJF No-Gi World Champion (2013) IBJJF No-Gi Pan American Champion (2010) IBJJF New York Open Champion (2010) IBJJF Miami Open Champion (2010) IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place (2014) IBJJF No-Gi World Championship 2nd Place (2009/2012) CBJJ Brazilian National Championship 2nd Place (2010) IBJJF European Open Championship 2nd Place (2012) IBJJF Pan American Championship 2nd Place (2009 black, 2007 purple, ) IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2011) IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2016, 2009 brown, 2006 blue) IBJJF No-Gi World Championship 3rd Place (2010) Weight Division: Peso Leve (76kg-167lbs) Favourite Position/Technique: Spider Guard & Armbar Team/Association: Atos JT Torres Biography JT Torres was born on the 2nd of September, 1989 in New York – United States of America. He began training martial arts early in life, achieving a black belt in Karate even before he started High School. Though as he reached a more mature age (early teens) he decided to quit Karate to dedicate himself to other more traditional sports. He became part of his High school Basketball team, but when he got cut-off he found himself without a physical activity. His father proposed he should go back to Karate, but Jonathan was not keen to return. Instead, he heard his old martial arts school was offering a small Brazilian Jiu Jitsu program. JT had heard of this sport and decided to sign up. It was love at first sight, JT was a “natural” and felt very comfortable grappling, having almost immediately signed up to a jiu jitsu school. His talent was on show from the get go, managing to achieve his blue belt in only 6 months. Torres then moved academies and started practicing under Louis Vintaloro at Performance BJJ in New Jersey, with whom he received his purple and brown belts in less then 3 years. He was very successful under Vintaloro winning the Pan American Championship on 2 occasions, but decided to switch to a more professional team, joining Lloyd Irvin in Maryland. He achieved his black belt from Lloyd Irvin in 2009. In 2013, after a series of scandals at Team Lloyd Irvin regarding the rape of a female team mate by two male TLI competitors as well as allegations that Lloyd Irvin himself had molested one or more female team members, JT Torres and a few other team mates left the TLI camp and moved to Andre Galvao‘s Atos Academy in San Diego, California. JT Torres Grappling Record 69 WINS BY POINTS 29 (42%) BY ADVANTAGES 5 (7%) BY SUBMISSION 29 (42%) BY DECISION 2 (3%) BY PENALTIES 2 (3%) BY DQ 2 (3%) 29 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Choke from back 31 9 #86e620 Bow and arrow 14 4 #5AD3D1 Submission 14 4 #d1212a Armbar 7 2 #fad11b Kneebar 7 2 #f58822 Armlock 3 1 #224aba Triangle/kimura 3 1 #ff9124 Brabo choke 3 1 #bf1f6c Triangle armbar 3 1 #22c9a5 RNC 3 1 #fad223 Choke 3 1 #03861f Americana 3 1 #039a1f Wristlock 3 1 29 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 26 LOSSES BY POINTS 14 (54%) BY ADVANTAGES 9 (35%) BY SUBMISSION 3 (12%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Choke from back 33 1 #86e620 Choke 33 1 #5AD3D1 Armbar 33 1 3 (100%) SUBMISSIONS JT Torres Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 2384Lucas LepriLucas LepriLPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds76KGF20092457Michael LanghiMichael LanghiLAdvEuropean76KGSF20102510Lucas LepriLucas LepriLPts: 3x0Pan American76KG4F20102573Augusto MendesAugusto MendesLPointsNo Gi Worlds76KGSF20102592Roberto AbreuRoberto AbreuLPointsNo Gi WorldsABSR220102619Gilbert BurnsGilbert BurnsLPts: 4x4, AdvBrasileiro76KGF20102823Michael LanghiMichael LanghiLChoke from backPan American76KGSF20112886Davi RamosDavi RamosLPointsWorld P. NoGi74KGSF20112899Leandro LoLeandro LoLPointsBrasileiro76KG4F20113079Gilbert BurnsGilbert BurnsLPts: 4x0World Champ.76KGSF20113196Leonardo VieiraLeonardo VieiraLPts: 2x0ADCC77KG4F20113359Leandro LoLeandro LoDPts: 2x2Copa Podio76KGGP20113364Ed RamosLPts: 4x2Copa Podio76KGGP20113437Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiLPts: 5x0European Open76KGF20123581Felipe BuenoLAdvPan AmericanO100KG4F20123709Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiLPts: 2x0World Pro.76KGSF20123951Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiLPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Champ.76KG4F20124159Augusto MendesAugusto MendesLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Worlds76KGF20124479Michael LanghiMichael LanghiLChokePan American76KGSF20134901Kron GracieKron GracieLArmbarADCC77KGSF20135139Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLPts: 2x2, AdvEuropean82KGF20145236Lucas LepriLucas LepriLAdvPan American76KGSF20145331Yuri SimoesYuri SimoesLPointsFIVE Cali. 1ABSSF20145655Lucas LepriLucas LepriLPts: 12x0World Champ.76KGF20147240Michael LanghiMichael LanghiLPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Champ.76KGSF20159023Vitor OliveiraVitor OliveiraLPts: 6x0Pan American82KGSF20169693Lucas LepriLucas LepriLPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Champ.76KGSF20162065Dan CherubinWPointsTokyo InternationalABSN/A20092066Renan BorgesWBow and arrowPGC Superfight76KGSPF20092381Patrick HeadWTriangle/kimuraNoGi Worlds76KG4F20092382Phillipe MonicaWPts: 9x0NoGi Worlds76KGSF20092412Marcos TorregrosaMarcos TorregrosaWChoke from backAmerican Nat.76KGSF20092414Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasWN/AAmerican Nat.76KGF20092509Joao SobrinhoWBrabo chokePan American76KG8F20102568Jonatas GurgelJonatas GurgelWN/AMiami Open76KGF20102591Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaWPointsNo Gi WorldsABSR120102618Lucas LepriLucas LepriWPointsBrasileiro76KGSF20102760Dustin HazelettWArmbarOhio ChallengeNASPF20102885Gilbert BurnsGilbert BurnsWPts: 2x0World P. NoGi74KG4F20112962Tiago de CastroWDQWorld Champ.76KGRDS20112976Zak MaxwellZak MaxwellWAdvWorld Champ.76KGRDS20113053Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusWPts: 2x0World Champ.76KG4F20113164Clark GracieClark GracieWPts: 2x0ADCC77KGR120113368Denilson PimentaDenilson PimentaWChoke from backCopa Podio76KGGP20113371Moacir MendesWPts: 2x2, AdvCopa Podio76KGGP20113434Tiago RochaTiago RochaWPts: 2x2, PenEuropean Open76KG4F20123435Ed RamosWBow and arrowEuropean Open76KGSF20123700I. BulutWN/AWorld Pro.76KGR120123703Yuri NgombeWPointsWorld Pro.76KGR220123940Robson CamargoWChoke from BackWorld Champ.76KGR220123947UnknownWPts: 7x2World Champ.76KGR320124103Albert HughesWBow and arrowHouston Open70KGSF20124104Bruno AmorimBruno AmorimWTriangle armbarHouston Open70KGF20124107Andre MonteiroAndre MonteiroWChoke from backHouston OpenABSSF20124108James HarbisonJames HarbisonWKneebarHouston OpenABSF20124155Marcelo M.WArmbarNoGi Worlds76KG4F20124157Dustin AkbariWDQNoGi Worlds76KGSF20124385Victor EstimaVictor EstimaD---Metamoris 2ABSSPF20134472Gabriel GoulartGabriel GoulartWBow and arrowPan American76KGR220134476Nate MendelsohnWPts: 4x0Pan American76KG4F20134893Eduardo RiosWRNCADCC77KGR120134898Lucas LepriLucas LepriWPts: 2x0ADCC77KG4F20134903Leonardo VieiraLeonardo VieiraWN/AADCC77KG3PLC20135003Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasWPointsNoGi Worlds76KGSF20135005Marcelo MafraWPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds76KGF20135138Leo IturraldeWN/AEuropean82KGSF20145228Bricklin WelchWKneebarPan American76KGR120145234Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeWAdvPan American76KG4F20145638L. GilesWChoke from backWorld Champ.76KGR120145647Rafael PereiraWPts: 7x0World Champ.76KG8F20145651Juan KamezawaJuan KamezawaWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.76KG4F20145653Michael LanghiMichael LanghiWPts: 4x4, AdvWorld Champ.76KGSF20145797Tanner RiceTanner RiceWPointsAmerican Nat.82KGSF20145798Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeWPointsAmerican Nat.82KGF20146061Rory McDonaldD---Metamoris 5ABSSPF20146390Caio SilvaWChoke from backEuropean82KGR220156396Eduardo RiosWPts: 14x0European82KG4F20156400Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoWPts: 4x0European82KGSF20156615Julian VegaWChoke from backPan American76KGR220156618Rafael PereiraWChoke from backPan American76KG4F20156623AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmWPts: 10x0Pan American76KGF20157232Gustavo DantasGustavo DantasWChokeWorld Champ.76KG8F20157236Juan KamezawaJuan KamezawaWPts: 2x0World Champ.76KG4F20158800Javier YamuniWSubmissionHouston Open82KGSF20168802Kenneth PrimolaWSubmissionHouston Open82KGF20169009Josh GuzmanWAmericanaPan American82KGR120169016Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarWPts: 6x4Pan American82KG8F20169021Marcos TinocoMarcos TinocoWPts: 10x0Pan American82KG4F20169683Lachlan GilesWChoke from backWorld Champ.76KGR220169691Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.76KG4F201611889Athos RibeiroWWristlockNY Spring Open82KGSF201711890Abmar BarbosaAbmar BarbosaWArmlockNY Spring Open82KGF201712864Luiz RufinoWSubmissionNY S. No-Gi Open79KGSF201712865Felipe CesarFelipe CesarWSubmissionNY S. No-Gi Open79KGF201713247Lachlan GilesWPts: 3x0ADCC77KGE1201713253Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusWPts: 0x0, PenADCC77KG4F201713256Garry TononGarry TononWReferee DecisionADCC77KGSF201713258Lucas LepriLucas LepriWPts: 3x0ADCC77KGF2017 JT Torres vs Dustin “McLovin” Hazelett