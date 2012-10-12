Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

DJ Jackson
DJ Jackson

DJ Jackson is one of Team Lloyd Irvin’s most accomplished competitors and an important figure in jiu jitsu’s middleweight division, having won the IBJJF world championship in every lower belt division on his way to black belt, a promotion he achieved on July 2012. Originally a wrestler, DJ Jackson became part of Lloyd Irvin‘s jiu jitsu team on his off season, and picked up a series of wins from the start, relegating wrestling to the background to focus on BJJ competition.

DJ Jackson Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: De’Alonzio Jerome Jackson

Nickname: “DJ” which is short for De’Alonzio Jerome, he is also called “Ram-Man” most likely due to his powerful double leg takedown, “Kimura-Kid” for the same prowess with that technique and “Human Honey Badger” for his tenacity on the mats.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Jorge Pereira > Leonardo DallaLloyd Irvin > DJ Jackson

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF World Champion (2010 blue, 2011 purple, 2012 brown)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2009 blue, 2010 purple, 2011 brown, 2012/2015 black)
  • Grappling Pro WW Champion (2016)
  • Gracie World Champion (2012** brown)
  • IBJJF Pan American Championship Runner-up (2011 purple)
  • Rickson Gracie Cup Runner-up (2012 black)
  • IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2010 blue)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2015 absolute)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favourite Technique/Position: Double Leg Takedown, Half-Guard from Top.

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82kg/181bs)

Team/Association: Team Lloyd Irvin

DJ Jackson Biography

DJ Jackson was born in District Heights, Maryland – USA, and started wrestling for the DeMartha Catholic High School (Maryland) on his freshman year. DJ joined Lloyd Irvin’s wrestling program (led by Jim Kelly) a couple of years into his wrestling (2008), he decided to start training there on his off-season as a way to stay in shape.

When at the Team Lloyd Irvin DJ tried jiu jitsu classes as well to keep things interesting and to add something new to his game. DJ Jackson caught Lloyd Irvin’s attention at one of these classes; Irvin asked him if he wouldn’t mind helping some of the more advanced students train for a Nogi competition that was coming up where DJ’s wrestling ability could be of great help. DJ Jackson started getting more involved in jiu jitsu through this contact with the “Medal Chasers” of Lloyd Irvin’s BJJ program. With this involvement came the “jiu jitsu bug” which got DJ hooked on to BJJ, after that contact it didn’t take him long to make it to Lloyd Irvin’s competition team.

With a natural grinding style, very suited for his body frame and his strength, DJ started terrorising everyone in jiu jitsu competitions, first in Nogi tournaments, and shortly after in Gi BJJ too, as soon as he got more used to the use of the kimono. DJ Jackson went through the ranks very rapidly winning most of the top tournaments in the world from blue bet to brown belt, getting his black belt (2012) in around 4 years time, an incredibly fast progress for BJJ, but not something totally unheard of and certainly well deserving for DJ Jackson. On his way to black belt, DJ also fought in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), a subject that always interested the “Ram-Man”. Jackson has trained with many UFC fighters, including Phil Davis, Mike Easton, Michael Chandler, Dominic Cruz and many others.

DJ Jackson Grappling Record

DJ Jackson Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
3626Lucas LeiteLucas LeiteLReferee DecisionNYC World Trials83KGF2012
3696Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLArmbarWorld Pro.82KGR22012
4179Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi WorldsABS1/4F2012
4334Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLPts: 0x0, PenEuropean Open82KG1/4F2013
4405Bernardo FariaBernardo FariaLPts: 12x0Pan AmericanABS1/4F2013
4471Clark GracieClark GracieLReferee DecisionPan American82KGSF2013
4528Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro82KGR12013
4619Leonardo LeiteLeonardo LeiteLPointsWorld Champ.ABSRDS2013
4712Tio ChicoDN/ACopa Podio76KGGP2013
4724Vinicius MarinhoVinicius MarinhoLAdvCopa Podio76KGGP2013
4732Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 6x2Copa Podio76KGSF2013
4733Vinicius MarinhoVinicius MarinhoLPenCopa Podio76KG3PLC2013
4851AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmLReferee DecisionADCC77KGR12013
4968Vitor OliveiraVitor OliveiraLPointsNoGi Worlds82KGSF2013
5148Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoLPointsPan AmericanABSR32014
5211Diego HertzogLPts: 2x2, AdvPan American88KGR12014
5595Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasLPenWorld Champ.76KGR12014
8198Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLRNCNoGi WorldsABSSF2015
9321Rustam ChsievLPointsEBI 6ABS1/4F2016
11953John SalterLPenADCC WC Trials88KGF2017
3625Rafael BarbosaRafael BarbosaWPointsNYC World Trials83KGSF2012
4134UnknownWWristlockNoGi Worlds82KGR12012
4137Jason ManlyWPts: 11x0NoGi Worlds82KG1/4F2012
4141Vitor OliveiraVitor OliveiraWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Worlds82KGSF2012
4143Clark GracieClark GracieWPts: 5x0NoGi Worlds82KGF2012
4168James PuopoloJames PuopoloWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi WorldsABSR12012
4175Roberto AlencarRoberto AlencarWPts: 4x0NoGi WorldsABS1/8F2012
4373Rodrigo BrevesWPointsNYC World Trials83KGN/A2013
4385Felipe MatosWAdvPan AmericanABSR12013
4398Gabriel VellaGabriel VellaWPts: 2x0Pan AmericanABSR22013
4462Gabriel RolloGabriel RolloWAdvPan American82KGR22013
4469Rafael BarbosaRafael BarbosaWWristlockPan American82KG1/4F2013
4609Magid HageWPts: 2x0World Champ.ABSRDS2013
4719Oliver GeddesOliver GeddesWWristlockCopa Podio76KGGP2013
4727Rodrigo MagalhaesWPts: 2x0Copa Podio76KGGP2013
5047Abmar BarbosaAbmar BarbosaWPts: 3x0Boston W. Open82KGSF2013
5048Gregor GracieGregor GracieWPts: 2x0Boston W. Open82KGF2013
5050Abmar BarbosaAbmar BarbosaWPointsBoston W. OpenABSSF2013
5051Rafael BarbosaRafael BarbosaWPts: 6x0Boston W. OpenABSF2013
5063Garry TononGarry TononWPointsADCC NationalsABSSPF2014
5129UnknownWSubmissionPan AmericanABSR22014
5591UnknownWWristlockWorld Champ.76KGR12014
8125Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarWPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds82KG1/8F2015
8128Vinicius AgudoWPts: 5x0NoGi Worlds82KG1/4F2015
8130Otavio SousaOtavio SousaWReferee DecisionNoGi Worlds82KGSF2015
8132Jonathan SatavaJonathan SatavaWPts: 3x0NoGi Worlds82KGF2015
8184Eliot KellyEliot KellyWReferee DecisionNoGi WorldsABSR12015
8190Guybson SáWPts: 6x0NoGi WorldsABS1/8F2015
8194Caio TerraCaio TerraWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi WorldsABS1/4F2015
9316Bruno BastosBruno BastosWArm in guillotineEBI 6ABSR12016
10144Corey BrownWPts: 24x0Grappling Pro77KG1/4F2016
10147Garry TononGarry TononWPts: 7x2Grappling Pro77KGSF2016
10148Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWPts: 6x3Grappling Pro77KGF2016
10700John CombsJohn CombsWGuillotineF2W Pro 1882KGSPF2016
11698Vinicius AgudoWBrabo chokeF2W Pro 2982KGSPF2017
11938Cora TalamoniWAmericanaADCC WC Trials88KGR12017
11944Ty FreemanWReferee DecisionADCC WC Trials88KG1/8F2017
11948Kevin CraneWPts: 4x0ADCC WC Trials88KG1/4F2017
11952Antonio ZuazoWPts: 5x0ADCC WC Trials88KGSF2017

DJ Jackson Team Lloyd Irvin black belt promotion

DJ Jackson vs Benny Dariush

DJ Jackson vs Fabian Rosario

DJ Jackson vs Raphael Rosendo

