DJ Jackson is one of Team Lloyd Irvin’s most accomplished competitors and an important figure in jiu jitsu’s middleweight division, having won the IBJJF world championship in every lower belt division on his way to black belt, a promotion he achieved on July 2012. Originally a wrestler, DJ Jackson became part of Lloyd Irvin‘s jiu jitsu team on his off season, and picked up a series of wins from the start, relegating wrestling to the background to focus on BJJ competition. DJ Jackson Jiu Jitsu Full Name: De’Alonzio Jerome Jackson Nickname: “DJ” which is short for De’Alonzio Jerome, he is also called “Ram-Man” most likely due to his powerful double leg takedown, “Kimura-Kid” for the same prowess with that technique and “Human Honey Badger” for his tenacity on the mats. Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Jorge Pereira > Leonardo Dalla > Lloyd Irvin > DJ Jackson Main Achievements: IBJJF World Champion (2010 blue, 2011 purple, 2012 brown) IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2009 blue, 2010 purple, 2011 brown, 2012/2015 black) Grappling Pro WW Champion (2016) Gracie World Champion (2012** brown) IBJJF Pan American Championship Runner-up (2011 purple) Rickson Gracie Cup Runner-up (2012 black) IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2010 blue) IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2015 absolute) * Absolute ** Weight and absolute Favourite Technique/Position: Double Leg Takedown, Half-Guard from Top. Weight Division: Peso Médio (82kg/181bs) Team/Association: Team Lloyd Irvin DJ Jackson Biography DJ Jackson was born in District Heights, Maryland – USA, and started wrestling for the DeMartha Catholic High School (Maryland) on his freshman year. DJ joined Lloyd Irvin’s wrestling program (led by Jim Kelly) a couple of years into his wrestling (2008), he decided to start training there on his off-season as a way to stay in shape. When at the Team Lloyd Irvin DJ tried jiu jitsu classes as well to keep things interesting and to add something new to his game. DJ Jackson caught Lloyd Irvin’s attention at one of these classes; Irvin asked him if he wouldn’t mind helping some of the more advanced students train for a Nogi competition that was coming up where DJ’s wrestling ability could be of great help. DJ Jackson started getting more involved in jiu jitsu through this contact with the “Medal Chasers” of Lloyd Irvin’s BJJ program. With this involvement came the “jiu jitsu bug” which got DJ hooked on to BJJ, after that contact it didn’t take him long to make it to Lloyd Irvin’s competition team. With a natural grinding style, very suited for his body frame and his strength, DJ started terrorising everyone in jiu jitsu competitions, first in Nogi tournaments, and shortly after in Gi BJJ too, as soon as he got more used to the use of the kimono. DJ Jackson went through the ranks very rapidly winning most of the top tournaments in the world from blue bet to brown belt, getting his black belt (2012) in around 4 years time, an incredibly fast progress for BJJ, but not something totally unheard of and certainly well deserving for DJ Jackson. On his way to black belt, DJ also fought in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), a subject that always interested the “Ram-Man”. Jackson has trained with many UFC fighters, including Phil Davis, Mike Easton, Michael Chandler, Dominic Cruz and many others. DJ Jackson Grappling Record 39 WINS BY POINTS 22 (56%) BY ADVANTAGES 5 (13%) BY SUBMISSION 9 (23%) BY DECISION 3 (8%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 9 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Wristlock 44 4 #86e620 Brabo choke 11 1 #5AD3D1 Americana 11 1 #d1212a Submission 11 1 #fad11b Arm in guillotine 11 1 #f58822 Guillotine 11 1 9 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 19 LOSSES BY POINTS 6 (32%) BY ADVANTAGES 4 (21%) BY SUBMISSION 2 (11%) BY DECISION 3 (16%) BY PENALTIES 4 (21%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Armbar 50 1 #86e620 RNC 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS DJ Jackson Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 3626Lucas LeiteLucas LeiteLReferee DecisionNYC World Trials83KGF20123696Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLArmbarWorld Pro.82KGR220124179Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi WorldsABS1/4F20124334Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLPts: 0x0, PenEuropean Open82KG1/4F20134405Bernardo FariaBernardo FariaLPts: 12x0Pan AmericanABS1/4F20134471Clark GracieClark GracieLReferee DecisionPan American82KGSF20134528Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Pro82KGR120134619Leonardo LeiteLeonardo LeiteLPointsWorld Champ.ABSRDS20134712Tio ChicoDN/ACopa Podio76KGGP20134724Vinicius MarinhoVinicius MarinhoLAdvCopa Podio76KGGP20134732Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 6x2Copa Podio76KGSF20134733Vinicius MarinhoVinicius MarinhoLPenCopa Podio76KG3PLC20134851AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmLReferee DecisionADCC77KGR120134968Vitor OliveiraVitor OliveiraLPointsNoGi Worlds82KGSF20135148Andre GalvaoAndre GalvaoLPointsPan AmericanABSR320145211Diego HertzogLPts: 2x2, AdvPan American88KGR120145595Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasLPenWorld Champ.76KGR120148198Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLRNCNoGi WorldsABSSF20159321Rustam ChsievLPointsEBI 6ABS1/4F201611953John SalterLPenADCC WC Trials88KGF20173625Rafael BarbosaRafael BarbosaWPointsNYC World Trials83KGSF20124134UnknownWWristlockNoGi Worlds82KGR120124137Jason ManlyWPts: 11x0NoGi Worlds82KG1/4F20124141Vitor OliveiraVitor OliveiraWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Worlds82KGSF20124143Clark GracieClark GracieWPts: 5x0NoGi Worlds82KGF20124168James PuopoloJames PuopoloWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi WorldsABSR120124175Roberto AlencarRoberto AlencarWPts: 4x0NoGi WorldsABS1/8F20124373Rodrigo BrevesWPointsNYC World Trials83KGN/A20134385Felipe MatosWAdvPan AmericanABSR120134398Gabriel VellaGabriel VellaWPts: 2x0Pan AmericanABSR220134462Gabriel RolloGabriel RolloWAdvPan American82KGR220134469Rafael BarbosaRafael BarbosaWWristlockPan American82KG1/4F20134609Magid HageWPts: 2x0World Champ.ABSRDS20134719Oliver GeddesOliver GeddesWWristlockCopa Podio76KGGP20134727Rodrigo MagalhaesWPts: 2x0Copa Podio76KGGP20135047Abmar BarbosaAbmar BarbosaWPts: 3x0Boston W. Open82KGSF20135048Gregor GracieGregor GracieWPts: 2x0Boston W. Open82KGF20135050Abmar BarbosaAbmar BarbosaWPointsBoston W. OpenABSSF20135051Rafael BarbosaRafael BarbosaWPts: 6x0Boston W. OpenABSF20135063Garry TononGarry TononWPointsADCC NationalsABSSPF20145129UnknownWSubmissionPan AmericanABSR220145591UnknownWWristlockWorld Champ.76KGR120148125Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarWPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds82KG1/8F20158128Vinicius AgudoWPts: 5x0NoGi Worlds82KG1/4F20158130Otavio SousaOtavio SousaWReferee DecisionNoGi Worlds82KGSF20158132Jonathan SatavaJonathan SatavaWPts: 3x0NoGi Worlds82KGF20158184Eliot KellyEliot KellyWReferee DecisionNoGi WorldsABSR120158190Guybson SáWPts: 6x0NoGi WorldsABS1/8F20158194Caio TerraCaio TerraWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi WorldsABS1/4F20159316Bruno BastosBruno BastosWArm in guillotineEBI 6ABSR1201610144Corey BrownWPts: 24x0Grappling Pro77KG1/4F201610147Garry TononGarry TononWPts: 7x2Grappling Pro77KGSF201610148Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaWPts: 6x3Grappling Pro77KGF201610700John CombsJohn CombsWGuillotineF2W Pro 1882KGSPF201611698Vinicius AgudoWBrabo chokeF2W Pro 2982KGSPF201711938Cora TalamoniWAmericanaADCC WC Trials88KGR1201711944Ty FreemanWReferee DecisionADCC WC Trials88KG1/8F201711948Kevin CraneWPts: 4x0ADCC WC Trials88KG1/4F201711952Antonio ZuazoWPts: 5x0ADCC WC Trials88KGSF2017 DJ Jackson Team Lloyd Irvin black belt promotion DJ Jackson vs Benny Dariush DJ Jackson vs Fabian Rosario DJ Jackson vs Raphael Rosendo