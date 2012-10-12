DJ Jackson is one of Team Lloyd Irvin’s most accomplished competitors and an important figure in jiu jitsu’s middleweight division, having won the IBJJF world championship in every lower belt division on his way to black belt, a promotion he achieved on July 2012. Originally a wrestler, DJ Jackson became part of Lloyd Irvin‘s jiu jitsu team on his off season, and picked up a series of wins from the start, relegating wrestling to the background to focus on BJJ competition.

DJ Jackson Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: De’Alonzio Jerome Jackson

Nickname: “DJ” which is short for De’Alonzio Jerome, he is also called “Ram-Man” most likely due to his powerful double leg takedown, “Kimura-Kid” for the same prowess with that technique and “Human Honey Badger” for his tenacity on the mats.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Jorge Pereira > Leonardo Dalla > Lloyd Irvin > DJ Jackson

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2010 blue, 2011 purple, 2012 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2009 blue, 2010 purple, 2011 brown, 2012/2015 black)

Grappling Pro WW Champion (2016)

Gracie World Champion (2012** brown)

IBJJF Pan American Championship Runner-up (2011 purple)

Rickson Gracie Cup Runner-up (2012 black)

IBJJF Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2010 blue)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2015 absolute)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favourite Technique/Position: Double Leg Takedown, Half-Guard from Top.

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82kg/181bs)

Team/Association: Team Lloyd Irvin

DJ Jackson Biography

DJ Jackson was born in District Heights, Maryland – USA, and started wrestling for the DeMartha Catholic High School (Maryland) on his freshman year. DJ joined Lloyd Irvin’s wrestling program (led by Jim Kelly) a couple of years into his wrestling (2008), he decided to start training there on his off-season as a way to stay in shape.

When at the Team Lloyd Irvin DJ tried jiu jitsu classes as well to keep things interesting and to add something new to his game. DJ Jackson caught Lloyd Irvin’s attention at one of these classes; Irvin asked him if he wouldn’t mind helping some of the more advanced students train for a Nogi competition that was coming up where DJ’s wrestling ability could be of great help. DJ Jackson started getting more involved in jiu jitsu through this contact with the “Medal Chasers” of Lloyd Irvin’s BJJ program. With this involvement came the “jiu jitsu bug” which got DJ hooked on to BJJ, after that contact it didn’t take him long to make it to Lloyd Irvin’s competition team.

With a natural grinding style, very suited for his body frame and his strength, DJ started terrorising everyone in jiu jitsu competitions, first in Nogi tournaments, and shortly after in Gi BJJ too, as soon as he got more used to the use of the kimono. DJ Jackson went through the ranks very rapidly winning most of the top tournaments in the world from blue bet to brown belt, getting his black belt (2012) in around 4 years time, an incredibly fast progress for BJJ, but not something totally unheard of and certainly well deserving for DJ Jackson. On his way to black belt, DJ also fought in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), a subject that always interested the “Ram-Man”. Jackson has trained with many UFC fighters, including Phil Davis, Mike Easton, Michael Chandler, Dominic Cruz and many others.

DJ Jackson Team Lloyd Irvin black belt promotion



DJ Jackson vs Benny Dariush



DJ Jackson vs Fabian Rosario



DJ Jackson vs Raphael Rosendo

