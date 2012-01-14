Yuri Simões is one of jiu jitsu is one of the top competitors in the heavyweight division of Jiu Jitsu. A former Checkmat academy representative, he switched to the Caio Terra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Association in 2013. Awarded with his black belt on December 2011, Yuri made a name for himself in the lower ranks after wining several important competitions such as the Mundial, the World Nogi Championships, the European Open to name a few. Yuri Simões is also the adopted brother of another BJJ star, Ary Farias. Yuri Simoes Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Yuri Costa Simoes Martins da Silva Nickname: “Novinho” which can mean Youngster or Brand New depending on the context. At this point BJJ Heroes cannot assert the reason for the nickname. Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Ricardo Vieira > Yuri Simões Main Achievements: ADCC Champion (2015) World Champion (2009 purple weight & absolute, 2011 brown) World Nogi Champion (2016/2014 black weight & absolute, 2011 brown weight & absolute) Pan American Champion (2012/2014*) European Champion (2009 purple weight & absolute, 2010, 2011 brown) World Cup Champion (2007 purple – CBJJE) American Cup Champion (2013) South American Champion (2007 blue/jumior) Brazilian National Championship Runner-up (2010) FIVE Grappling Super League Runner-up (2015) European Open Championship Runner-up (2011 brown absolute) World Championship 3rd Place (2010 brown) Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2016, 2010 brown absolute) Rio Open Championship 3rd Place (2010) *Closed bracket with team mate Favourite Position/Technique: Drop Seoi Nage & Open Guard Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88kg/194lbs). Team/Association: Caio Terra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Association. Yuri Simoes Biography Yuri Simões started practicing Jiu Jitsu influenced by his father who also trained BJJ, he was 9 years old when he first put on a kimono. Although Yuri’s first instructors name has been lost in the corners of his mind, his second coach, Mauricio Behring, was truly fundamental in Simoes’s life as a competitor, it was Behring who instigated Yuri to compete and where he found his true calling. In 2006 Mauricio Behring was shot and killed by the father of his ex fiancé. After the shock and a natural grieving period, Yuri returned to the mats, seeking Ricardo Vieira as his new master and earning his purple and brown belt from Ricardinho at the famous Fight Zone. At Checkmat, Yuri Simoes’s career started to shine with several fantastic wins at the world’s most important tournaments. After a series of good results, Yuri Simoes spent some time in and out of Europe, namely in England where he trained and competed extensively in 2009. In 2010 Yuri Simoes had a change of heart and switched camps moving with his brother to the rival Atos academy in Rio Claro (Sao Paulo). This move, however, was short lived and feeling that he did not adapt well to the Atos team, he returned to Checkmat and Ricardinho Vieira’s guidance, leaving Atos and his brother behind (Ary Farias stayed at Atos earning his black belt from Ramon Lemos). After a tremendous year of 2011 where Yuri Simoes won the Mundial, the Nogi Worlds (weight and absolute), and the European Open, he was awarded his long awaited black belt by the hands of his instructor on the 29th of December, 2011. In 2013 he moved away from Checkmat, once again and joined the Caio Terra Association. Yuri Simoes Grappling Record 62 WINS BY POINTS 32 (52%) BY ADVANTAGES 4 (6%) BY SUBMISSION 19 (31%) BY DECISION 6 (10%) BY PENALTIES 1 (2%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 19 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Armbar 42 8 #86e620 Ezekiel 5 1 #5AD3D1 Cross choke 5 1 #d1212a Bow and arrow 5 1 #fad11b Cross ck. f/ mount 5 1 #f58822 Choke from back 5 1 #224aba RNC 5 1 #ff9124 Katagatame 5 1 #bf1f6c Submission 5 1 #22c9a5 Choke 5 1 #fad223 Toe Hold 5 1 #03861f Inverted triangle 5 1 19 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 14 LOSSES BY POINTS 11 (79%) BY ADVANTAGES 0 (0%) BY SUBMISSION 2 (14%) BY DECISION 1 (7%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Armbar 50 1 #86e620 Choke from back 50 1 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Yuri Simoes Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 4017Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroLPts: 3x0World Champ.94KG4F20124677Rodolfo VieiraRodolfo VieiraLPts: 8x0World Champ.94KG4F20135111Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPts: 2x0European94KGF20145120Alexander TransAlexander TransLArmbarEuropeanABSF20145300Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusLPts: 4x0FIVE Cali. 1ABSF20145672Bernardo FariaBernardo FariaLPts: 8x5World Champ.100KGSF20146021Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusDN/AMetamoris 5ABSSPF20146529Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 4x2Pan AmericanABS4F20157252Joao RochaJoao RochaLChoke from backWorld Champ.100KGSF20157323Rafael BarbosaRafael BarbosaLPts: 4x2US OpenABSF20157498Tim SpriggsTim SpriggsLPts: 2x0FIVE SLABSF20157723Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLReferee DecisionADCCABSSF20158252Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLPts: 4x2Berkut 2ABSSPF20159014Luiz PanzaLuiz PanzaLPts: 9x0Pan American100KGSF20169335Gordon RyanGordon RyanLPointsEBI 6ABSSF20163561Leonardo IturraldeWArmbarPan American94KGR120123565Gustavo PiresGustavo PiresWChokePan American94KGR220123569Rafael LovatoRafael LovatoWAdvPan American94KGSF20124001Nathan ZiglerWToe HoldWorld Champ.94KGR120125115Oliver GeddesOliver GeddesWInverted triangleEuropeanABSR120145117Igor SilvaIgor SilvaWArmbarEuropeanABS4F20145118Jackson SousaJackson SousaWPts: 2x0EuropeanABSSF20145234Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWPts: 17x0Pan American94KG8F20145239Jackson SousaJackson SousaWAdvPan American94KG4F20145243Rafael LovatoRafael LovatoWAdvPan American94KGSF20145297Sergio RiosWPointsFIVE Cali. 1ABS4F20145299JT TorresJT TorresWPointsFIVE Cali. 1ABSSF20145669Gustavo PiresGustavo PiresWPts: 3x2World Champ.100KG4F20145722Alessandro SilvaWArmbarSF OpenO100KGF20145818Ricardo RezendeRicardo RezendeWPts: 2x0No Gi WorldsABSRDS20145823Tim SpriggsTim SpriggsWPts: 8x2No Gi WorldsABS4F20145825Bernardo FariaBernardo FariaWArmbarNo Gi WorldsABSSF20145826Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusWPts: 4x0No Gi WorldsABSF20145870Felipe BuenoWPts: 7x0No Gi WorldsO100KG4F20145874Abraham MarteAbraham MarteWPointsNo Gi WorldsO100KGSF20145875Gabriel LucasGabriel LucasWPts: 2x0No Gi WorldsO100KGF20146081Carlos FariasCarlos FariasWPts: 8x0Long Beach ProO94KGSF20146082James PuopoloJames PuopoloWEzekielLong Beach ProO94KGF20146226Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWPointsJJ World League94KGSF20156227Gabriel CheccoWN/AJJ World League94KGF20156486Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWArmbarSF OpenABS4F20156491Tanner RiceTanner RiceWArmbarSF OpenABSSF20156492Magid HageWCross chokeSF OpenABSF20156517Vinicius AgudoWBow and arrowPan AmericanABSR220156526Gabriel LucasGabriel LucasWPts: 10x2Pan AmericanABSR320157247James PuopoloJames PuopoloWPts: 7x4World Champ.100KG4F20157309Many DiasWPts: 13x0American CupABS4F20157310Diego HerzogWPts: 7x0American CupABSSF20157311Carlos MelloWCross ck. f/ mountAmerican CupABSF20157319Eliot KellyEliot KellyWChoke from backUS Open94KGF20157320Eliot KellyEliot KellyWPts: 5x2US OpenABSGP20157322David RoblesWArmbarUS OpenABSGP20157494James PuopoloJames PuopoloWPts: 6x2FIVE SLABS4F20157497Joao AssisJoao AssisWReferee DecisionFIVE SLABSSF20157652Ricardo MesquitaWPts: 3x0ADCC88KGR120157659Zbigniew TyszkaWRNCADCC88KG4F20157661Romulo BarralRomulo BarralWPts: 3x0ADCC88KGSF20157664Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusWPts: 3x0ADCC88KGF20157713ShrekWReferee DecisionADCCABSR120157718Dean ListerDean ListerWPts: 5x3ADCCABS4F20159010Guybson SaWArmbarPan American100KG4F20169324Evandro NunesEvandro NunesWPointsEBI 6ABSR120169331Garry TononGarry TononWPointsEBI 6ABS4F20169955Dean ListerDean ListerWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 886KGSPF20169989Romulo BarralRomulo BarralWReferee DecisionBerkut 3ABSSPF201610535Aaron JohnsonWPts: 19x0NoGi Worlds97KGSF201610536Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasWPts: 4x0NoGi Worlds97KGF201610537Aaron JohnsonWPts: 19x0NoGi WorldsO97KGSF201610539Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasWPts: 4x0NoGi WorldsO97KGF201610548Marcus WilsonWKatagatameNoGi WorldsABS8F201610556Thiago SaThiago SaWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi WorldsABS4F201610558Augusto MendesAugusto MendesWReferee DecisionNoGi WorldsABSSF201610560Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaWPts: 0x0, PenNoGi WorldsABSF201612864Felipe AbadWSubmissionSan Jose OpenO100KGF201712867Breno BittencourtBreno BittencourtWPointsSan Jose OpenABSSF201712868Victor SilverioVictor SilverioWPts: 2x0San Jose OpenABSF201712936Travis StevensWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 44ABSSPF2017 Yuri Simoes vs JT Torres (2014)