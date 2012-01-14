Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Yuri Simões
, / 34776 2

Yuri Simões

BJJ Fighter Database
SHARE
Digitsu Free BJJ Techniques

Yuri Simões is one of jiu jitsu is one of the top competitors in the heavyweight division of Jiu Jitsu. A former Checkmat academy representative, he switched to the Caio Terra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Association in 2013. Awarded with his black belt on December 2011, Yuri made a name for himself in the lower ranks after wining several important competitions such as the Mundial, the World Nogi Championships, the European Open to name a few. Yuri Simões is also the adopted brother of another BJJ star, Ary Farias.

Yuri Simoes Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Yuri Costa Simoes Martins da Silva

Nickname: “Novinho” which can mean Youngster or Brand New depending on the context. At this point BJJ Heroes cannot assert the reason for the nickname.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Ricardo Vieira > Yuri Simões

Main Achievements:

  • ADCC Champion (2015)
  • World Champion (2009 purple weight & absolute, 2011 brown)
  • World Nogi Champion (2016/2014 black weight & absolute, 2011 brown weight & absolute)
  • Pan American Champion (2012/2014*)
  • European Champion (2009 purple weight & absolute, 2010, 2011 brown)
  • World Cup Champion (2007 purple – CBJJE)
  • American Cup Champion (2013)
  • South American Champion (2007 blue/jumior)
  • Brazilian National Championship Runner-up (2010)
  • FIVE Grappling Super League Runner-up (2015)
  • European Open Championship Runner-up (2011 brown absolute)
  • World Championship 3rd Place (2010 brown)
  • Pan American Championship 3rd Place (2016, 2010 brown absolute)
  • Rio Open Championship 3rd Place (2010)

*Closed bracket with team mate

Favourite Position/Technique: Drop Seoi Nage & Open Guard

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88kg/194lbs).

Team/Association: Caio Terra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Association.

Yuri Simoes Biography

Yuri Simões started practicing Jiu Jitsu influenced by his father who also trained BJJ, he was 9 years old when he first put on a kimono. Although Yuri’s first instructors name has been lost in the corners of his mind, his second coach, Mauricio Behring, was truly fundamental in Simoes’s life as a competitor, it was Behring who instigated Yuri to compete and where he found his true calling.

In 2006 Mauricio Behring was shot and killed by the father of his ex fiancé. After the shock and a natural grieving period, Yuri returned to the mats, seeking Ricardo Vieira as his new master and earning his purple and brown belt from Ricardinho at the famous Fight Zone. At Checkmat, Yuri Simoes’s career started to shine with several fantastic wins at the world’s most important tournaments. After a series of good results, Yuri Simoes spent some time in and out of Europe, namely in England where he trained and competed extensively in 2009.

In 2010 Yuri Simoes had a change of heart and switched camps moving with his brother to the rival Atos academy in Rio Claro (Sao Paulo). This move, however, was short lived and feeling that he did not adapt well to the Atos team, he returned to Checkmat and Ricardinho Vieira’s guidance, leaving Atos and his brother behind (Ary Farias stayed at Atos earning his black belt from Ramon Lemos). After a tremendous year of 2011 where Yuri Simoes won the Mundial, the Nogi Worlds (weight and absolute), and the European Open, he was awarded his long awaited black belt by the hands of his instructor on the 29th of December, 2011. In 2013 he moved away from Checkmat, once again and joined the Caio Terra Association.

Yuri Simoes Grappling Record

62 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    32 (52%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    4 (6%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    19 (31%)
  • BY DECISION
    6 (10%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (2%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

19 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Armbar
42
8
#86e620
Ezekiel
5
1
#5AD3D1
Cross choke
5
1
#d1212a
Bow and arrow
5
1
#fad11b
Cross ck. f/ mount
5
1
#f58822
Choke from back
5
1
#224aba
RNC
5
1
#ff9124
Katagatame
5
1
#bf1f6c
Submission
5
1
#22c9a5
Choke
5
1
#fad223
Toe Hold
5
1
#03861f
Inverted triangle
5
1
19
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
14 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    11 (79%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (14%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Armbar
50
1
#86e620
Choke from back
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Yuri Simoes Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
4017Alexandre RibeiroAlexandre RibeiroLPts: 3x0World Champ.94KG4F2012
4677Rodolfo VieiraRodolfo VieiraLPts: 8x0World Champ.94KG4F2013
5111Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPts: 2x0European94KGF2014
5120Alexander TransAlexander TransLArmbarEuropeanABSF2014
5300Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusLPts: 4x0FIVE Cali. 1ABSF2014
5672Bernardo FariaBernardo FariaLPts: 8x5World Champ.100KGSF2014
6021Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusDN/AMetamoris 5ABSSPF2014
6529Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 4x2Pan AmericanABS4F2015
7252Joao RochaJoao RochaLChoke from backWorld Champ.100KGSF2015
7323Rafael BarbosaRafael BarbosaLPts: 4x2US OpenABSF2015
7498Tim SpriggsTim SpriggsLPts: 2x0FIVE SLABSF2015
7723Claudio CalasansClaudio CalasansLReferee DecisionADCCABSSF2015
8252Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLPts: 4x2Berkut 2ABSSPF2015
9014Luiz PanzaLuiz PanzaLPts: 9x0Pan American100KGSF2016
9335Gordon RyanGordon RyanLPointsEBI 6ABSSF2016
3561Leonardo IturraldeWArmbarPan American94KGR12012
3565Gustavo PiresGustavo PiresWChokePan American94KGR22012
3569Rafael LovatoRafael LovatoWAdvPan American94KGSF2012
4001Nathan ZiglerWToe HoldWorld Champ.94KGR12012
5115Oliver GeddesOliver GeddesWInverted triangleEuropeanABSR12014
5117Igor SilvaIgor SilvaWArmbarEuropeanABS4F2014
5118Jackson SousaJackson SousaWPts: 2x0EuropeanABSSF2014
5234Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWPts: 17x0Pan American94KG8F2014
5239Jackson SousaJackson SousaWAdvPan American94KG4F2014
5243Rafael LovatoRafael LovatoWAdvPan American94KGSF2014
5297Sergio RiosWPointsFIVE Cali. 1ABS4F2014
5299JT TorresJT TorresWPointsFIVE Cali. 1ABSSF2014
5669Gustavo PiresGustavo PiresWPts: 3x2World Champ.100KG4F2014
5722Alessandro SilvaWArmbarSF OpenO100KGF2014
5818Ricardo RezendeRicardo RezendeWPts: 2x0No Gi WorldsABSRDS2014
5823Tim SpriggsTim SpriggsWPts: 8x2No Gi WorldsABS4F2014
5825Bernardo FariaBernardo FariaWArmbarNo Gi WorldsABSSF2014
5826Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusWPts: 4x0No Gi WorldsABSF2014
5870Felipe BuenoWPts: 7x0No Gi WorldsO100KG4F2014
5874Abraham MarteAbraham MarteWPointsNo Gi WorldsO100KGSF2014
5875Gabriel LucasGabriel LucasWPts: 2x0No Gi WorldsO100KGF2014
6081Carlos FariasCarlos FariasWPts: 8x0Long Beach ProO94KGSF2014
6082James PuopoloJames PuopoloWEzekielLong Beach ProO94KGF2014
6226Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWPointsJJ World League94KGSF2015
6227Gabriel CheccoWN/AJJ World League94KGF2015
6486Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWArmbarSF OpenABS4F2015
6491Tanner RiceTanner RiceWArmbarSF OpenABSSF2015
6492Magid HageWCross chokeSF OpenABSF2015
6517Vinicius AgudoWBow and arrowPan AmericanABSR22015
6526Gabriel LucasGabriel LucasWPts: 10x2Pan AmericanABSR32015
7247James PuopoloJames PuopoloWPts: 7x4World Champ.100KG4F2015
7309Many DiasWPts: 13x0American CupABS4F2015
7310Diego HerzogWPts: 7x0American CupABSSF2015
7311Carlos MelloWCross ck. f/ mountAmerican CupABSF2015
7319Eliot KellyEliot KellyWChoke from backUS Open94KGF2015
7320Eliot KellyEliot KellyWPts: 5x2US OpenABSGP2015
7322David RoblesWArmbarUS OpenABSGP2015
7494James PuopoloJames PuopoloWPts: 6x2FIVE SLABS4F2015
7497Joao AssisJoao AssisWReferee DecisionFIVE SLABSSF2015
7652Ricardo MesquitaWPts: 3x0ADCC88KGR12015
7659Zbigniew TyszkaWRNCADCC88KG4F2015
7661Romulo BarralRomulo BarralWPts: 3x0ADCC88KGSF2015
7664Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusWPts: 3x0ADCC88KGF2015
7713ShrekWReferee DecisionADCCABSR12015
7718Dean ListerDean ListerWPts: 5x3ADCCABS4F2015
9010Guybson SaWArmbarPan American100KG4F2016
9324Evandro NunesEvandro NunesWPointsEBI 6ABSR12016
9331Garry TononGarry TononWPointsEBI 6ABS4F2016
9955Dean ListerDean ListerWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 886KGSPF2016
9989Romulo BarralRomulo BarralWReferee DecisionBerkut 3ABSSPF2016
10535Aaron JohnsonWPts: 19x0NoGi Worlds97KGSF2016
10536Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasWPts: 4x0NoGi Worlds97KGF2016
10537Aaron JohnsonWPts: 19x0NoGi WorldsO97KGSF2016
10539Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasWPts: 4x0NoGi WorldsO97KGF2016
10548Marcus WilsonWKatagatameNoGi WorldsABS8F2016
10556Thiago SaThiago SaWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi WorldsABS4F2016
10558Augusto MendesAugusto MendesWReferee DecisionNoGi WorldsABSSF2016
10560Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaWPts: 0x0, PenNoGi WorldsABSF2016
12864Felipe AbadWSubmissionSan Jose OpenO100KGF2017
12867Breno BittencourtBreno BittencourtWPointsSan Jose OpenABSSF2017
12868Victor SilverioVictor SilverioWPts: 2x0San Jose OpenABSF2017
12936Travis StevensWReferee DecisionF2W Pro 44ABSSPF2017

Yuri Simoes vs JT Torres (2014)

2 Comments

  • Checkmat says:
    January 14, 2012 at 1:59 pm

    Yuri Simoes is a future black belt Jiu-Jitsu World Champion! I had the pleasure of training with him when was at Orange County Jiu-Jitsu with Lucas Leite, getting ready for the no-gi Mundials.

    Reply
  • Graplo says:
    August 18, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Yuri has always been an inspiration to us. He is relentless on his attacks, has a heart of a lion, and he loves his team. Grateful to have him as an instructor at CTA.

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
The Grappling Authority Store
Deus Fightwear and Kimonos
Budovideos BJJ Gear and DVDs
Meerkatsu Jiu Jitsu Gis and Apparel
Elite Sports BJJ Gear
Gallerr Renzo Gracie Mastering BJJ
Never Tap Knee Support
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN