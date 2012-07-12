A historical figure in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Leticia Ribeiro has collected medals in world grappling events for years on end, being considered one of the top 10 best female fighters of all time having been distinguished with a mention in the IBJJF Hall of Fame. Leticia Ribeiro is also the leader of one of the best female BJJ teams, the Gracie Humaitá, an organization teeming with talent, such as Penny Thomas, Bia Mesquita, Mackenzie Dern amongst many others.

Leticia Ribeiro Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Letícia Ribeiro dos Santos

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Vini Aieta > Leticia Ribeiro

Main Achievements:

World Champion (2012, 2010, 2009, 2006, 2002, 2000)

World Nogi Champion (2010, 2008)

Pan American Champion (2004, 2003)

Favourite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Light Feather

Team/Association: Gracie Humaitá (Tijuca)

Leticia Ribeiro Biography

Leticia Ribeiro was born on the 24th of February, 1974 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She started training Brazilian Jiu Jitsu when she was 15 years of age at Gracie Tijuca with Arthur Carthiar and Marcelo Machado. She wanted to lose a few pounds and get into shape, but she did not enjoy weight lifting, so after an invitation from a friend, she decided to give BJJ a try.

Throughout the years, the Gracie Tijuca gym (an affiliate of the Gracie Humaitá Academy) had a different roster of trainers, teachers like Saulo Ribeiro, Royler Gracie and of course Vini Aieta, it was the last two who handed Leticia Ribeiro her black belt. It was also through Jiu Jitsu that Leticia would meet her partner, Fabricio “Morango” Camoes.

Leticia moved to the United States (San Diego) around the 2010’s just like most of the bigger names on her team before her (Royler Gracie, the Ribeiro brothers, Vinny Magalhaes and more). In 2009 Leticia Ribeiro informed her students that she was giving up her competitive career to focus on her coaching, this wouldn’t go according to plan and Leticia Ribeiro ended competing in 2010, winning another world title. Nonetheless her women’s Jiu Jitsu camp became widely recognized as one of the best BJJ programs for female competitors.

Picture taken by William Burkhardt of BJJPix.

Leticia Ribeiro vs Michele Nicolini



Leticia Ribeiro vs Livia Rocha



Leticia Ribeiro Highlight



